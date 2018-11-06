This time tomorrow the election results begin

AMERICA DIVIDED
THE VERDICT
TRUMP FOCUS ON SENATE
BRACE FOR SURPRISES
POLLSTERS CLUELESS?
Equality of the general rules of law and conduct…is the only kind of equality conducive to liberty and the only equality which we can secure without destroying liberty.— Friedrich von Hayek
There’s an election somewhere? How did I miss that?
Oh well, I’m sure it’s not important.
GOP will do well in the heartland (Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota). They should pick up a couple of those Senate seats if not more. Everyone was surprised how well the GOP did in 2016. I think they will surprise again. The shift to GOP there is like the shift to GOP in the South in the early 80’s.
Increased GOP majorities in both houses.
NY 14 is the one to watch.
Will Tammany Hall’s man beat Bernie’s democratic socialist?
If crazy eyes wins, will the dems go full antifa or will the
machine politicianscounter-revolutionary deviationist Trotskyite hyenas crush the proletariat’s flag bearer?
I want to see liberal tears again.
🍿🍿🍿
Nov 4, 2 minute video: President Donald Trump does a nice job of pushing back against climate scam alarmism …
Trump: “we do have an impact, but I don’t believe the impact is nearly what some say, and other scientists that dispute those findings very strongly”
I think it will be very close, both sides are entrenched in their opinions, although a small number of “walk aways” might move over to Trump.
Both sides trying to turn out their base … antics around Democrat “incivility” and the “Mobs vs Jobs” theme are the biggest drivers for Republican base turnout, the mask hasn’t just slipped, it’s completely off now, replaced by ugly black hoods and bike locks.
My tip for the big race: Republicans by a nose and the Trump Train keeps a rollin.
Don’t fall for the Leftard spin tomorrow if Trump loses the HoR majority.
It’s happened to a lot sitting Presidents, even Clinton and Obambi.
De ja vu all over again.
5-7 more senate seats. Will hold the house fairly comfy in the end.
Heads will explode.
Fvckwits will march and whine.
When Trump has 40% support from blacks (which would break down to 30% women, 50% men) and the black women don’t turn out for mid-terms because they have to look after their 4 kids from 7 daddies, there is no chance of a Demonrat blue wave.
I think the record early turnout scares Dems, and augurs well for Rep.
I wonder how many people not entitled to vote will do so anyway.
Increased GOP majorities in both houses.
Yep!
Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
Increased Senate majority. Hold the House.
Talk about scrapping the bottom of the barrel …
LAWYER SAYS POLLS ARE WRONG, BETS $130,000 ON REPUBLICANS WINNING HOUSE
Robert Barnes: Polling firms still producing dodgy results to satisfy partisan media outlets
https://www.infowars.com/lawyer-says-polls-are-wrong-bets-130000-on-republicans-winning-house/
mh
Now that is putting your money where your mouth is.
m0nty
Did you cover this bet?
This will be the last pre-vote Trump rally.
And the Right Side Broadcasting chick is pretty cute.
Trump scheduled to speak in 1 hour.
I’m to chicken to call.
Sportsbet are offering “Total Democrat House seats” : Under 232.5 / Over 232.5
That requires the Dems to gain an additional 40 extra seats!
Does anyone really believe that?
That said if the Repub’s loose and cad carry on like the Dem’s did in 16 they deserve the same ridicule.
They say Trump rallies have no effect on election results in specific districts.
Time will tell whether the “pundits” have got any better.
Is there a betting market for :
1. Wussian interference
2. Chicom vote buying
?
Tel:
Bike locks?
What the hell for? Don’t these people have tyre levers or crowbars?
Remind me how this ends again — the latest from polling analyst Bill Mitchell:
Because they live in a hyper-idealised fantasy world, leftards are really shit at Main Street middle class politics.
How sample-stacking works and why this year’s polling is as inaccurate as 2016’s polling:
The Dems will cheat even harder than 2016…and still lose. There will be some funny results and the raging hysterics and denialism of 8/11/16 that will be repeated will be something to behold. The only danger the Reps face is from the Leftlash, there will be some very broken and disturbed people wanting blood.
Lotocoti, De blasio will get da mob to rub the cammie bastid out n dump him in de east river. A normal tammany trick the democrats are good at that plus taking bribes ,oh and getting dead people to vote for them . Bit like the alp only in a far higher class ,olympic class .
Really polls are rarely accurate and pundits are no better ,especially when its left against right,they veer left always they are a nit like racehorse tipsters often wrong I remember the newspaper tipsters used to have a contest to see who LOST the least money in a year .
The democrats resurrection team will be busy today ,talk about raising the dead ,they have to keep the swamp going out its their only hope the useless maggots.
DT on cspan now.
In the Senate the Republicans will have a filibuster stopping majority. The Republicans will hold on to the House.
Winston Smith
#2857895, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:23 pm
Tel:
…the mask hasn’t just slipped, it’s completely off now, replaced by ugly black hoods and bike locks.
Bike locks?
What the hell for? Don’t these people have tyre levers or crowbars?
No, the little pony-tailed/man-bunned faggots ride pushbikes.
Tyre levers and crow bars / pinch bars are associated with manual labour.
OK, so where is the best site on line to watch it develop tomorrow? And I don’t mean the most biased or flavoured either way, but rather the most up to date, accurate, balanced, easy to understand, best maps, graphs, number crunching, analysis, all those things. Any guidance or suggestions most welcome thanks.
ACTOldFart
#2857947, posted on November 6, 2018 at 3:26 pm
OK, so where is the best site on line to watch it develop tomorrow? And I don’t mean the most biased or flavoured either way, but rather the most up to date, accurate, balanced, easy to understand, best maps, graphs, number crunching, analysis, all those things. Any guidance or suggestions most welcome thanks.
What a comedian – and the irony is “from the ACT”.
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Where’s Monty? He was crying for a thread on which to post his predictions.