This time tomorrow the election results begin

Posted on 10:00 am, November 6, 2018 by Steve Kates


AMERICA DIVIDED
THE VERDICT
TRUMP FOCUS ON SENATE
BRACE FOR SURPRISES
POLLSTERS CLUELESS?

  1. Muddy
    #2857757, posted on November 6, 2018 at 10:15 am

    There’s an election somewhere? How did I miss that?
    Oh well, I’m sure it’s not important.

  2. Bear Necessities
    #2857760, posted on November 6, 2018 at 10:18 am

    GOP will do well in the heartland (Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota). They should pick up a couple of those Senate seats if not more. Everyone was surprised how well the GOP did in 2016. I think they will surprise again. The shift to GOP there is like the shift to GOP in the South in the early 80’s.

  3. Death Giraffe
    #2857763, posted on November 6, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Increased GOP majorities in both houses.

  4. lotocoti
    #2857765, posted on November 6, 2018 at 10:30 am

    NY 14 is the one to watch.
    Will Tammany Hall’s man beat Bernie’s democratic socialist?
    If crazy eyes wins, will the dems go full antifa or will the machine politicians counter-revolutionary deviationist Trotskyite hyenas crush the proletariat’s flag bearer?

  5. mh
    #2857769, posted on November 6, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I want to see liberal tears again.

    🍿🍿🍿

  7. Mark M
    #2857828, posted on November 6, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Nov 4, 2 minute video: President Donald Trump does a nice job of pushing back against climate scam alarmism …

    Trump: “we do have an impact, but I don’t believe the impact is nearly what some say, and other scientists that dispute those findings very strongly”

  8. Tel
    #2857844, posted on November 6, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I think it will be very close, both sides are entrenched in their opinions, although a small number of “walk aways” might move over to Trump.

    Both sides trying to turn out their base … antics around Democrat “incivility” and the “Mobs vs Jobs” theme are the biggest drivers for Republican base turnout, the mask hasn’t just slipped, it’s completely off now, replaced by ugly black hoods and bike locks.

    My tip for the big race: Republicans by a nose and the Trump Train keeps a rollin.

  9. Snoopy
    #2857850, posted on November 6, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I want to see liberal Zoe Daniel’s tears again.

    🍿🍿🍿

  10. Baldrick
    #2857857, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Don’t fall for the Leftard spin tomorrow if Trump loses the HoR majority.

    It’s happened to a lot sitting Presidents, even Clinton and Obambi.

  11. Baa Humbug
    #2857860, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    De ja vu all over again.
    5-7 more senate seats. Will hold the house fairly comfy in the end.
    Heads will explode.
    Fvckwits will march and whine.

    When Trump has 40% support from blacks (which would break down to 30% women, 50% men) and the black women don’t turn out for mid-terms because they have to look after their 4 kids from 7 daddies, there is no chance of a Demonrat blue wave.

  12. pete m
    #2857864, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    I think the record early turnout scares Dems, and augurs well for Rep.

    I wonder how many people not entitled to vote will do so anyway.

  13. rickw
    #2857865, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Increased GOP majorities in both houses.

    Yep!

  14. Confused Old Misfit
    #2857866, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.

  15. Snoopy
    #2857868, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Increased Senate majority. Hold the House.

  16. Baldrick
    #2857869, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Talk about scrapping the bottom of the barrel …

    Mayor Bill de Blasio ✔ @NYCMayor
    We’ve registered nearly 900 incarcerated individuals and jail facility visitors to vote in the upcoming general election because it’s their right, and their voices matter.

  17. mh
    #2857873, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    LAWYER SAYS POLLS ARE WRONG, BETS $130,000 ON REPUBLICANS WINNING HOUSE

    Robert Barnes: Polling firms still producing dodgy results to satisfy partisan media outlets

    https://www.infowars.com/lawyer-says-polls-are-wrong-bets-130000-on-republicans-winning-house/

  18. Boambee John
    #2857876, posted on November 6, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    mh

    Now that is putting your money where your mouth is.

    m0nty

    Did you cover this bet?

  19. mh
    #2857880, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    This will be the last pre-vote Trump rally.

    And the Right Side Broadcasting chick is pretty cute.

  20. mh
    #2857883, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Trump scheduled to speak in 1 hour.

  21. I am bespoke
    #2857884, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    I’m to chicken to call.

  22. Tel
    #2857885, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Sportsbet are offering “Total Democrat House seats” : Under 232.5 / Over 232.5

    That requires the Dems to gain an additional 40 extra seats!

    Does anyone really believe that?

  23. I am bespoke
    #2857890, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    That said if the Repub’s loose and cad carry on like the Dem’s did in 16 they deserve the same ridicule.

  24. Natural Instinct
    #2857891, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    By the numbers: Last-minute midterms forecasts unanimously predict Democrats winning the House and Republicans keeping the Senate.
    Strategists from both parties have predicted Dems will win around 35 House seats (they need 23 to take control of the House.)
    That’d be better for Trump than the 37 seats lost on average for a president with an approval below 50% during his first midterm election.

    They say Trump rallies have no effect on election results in specific districts.
    .
    Time will tell whether the “pundits” have got any better.

  25. incoherent rambler
    #2857894, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Is there a betting market for :
    1. Wussian interference
    2. Chicom vote buying

    ?

  26. Winston Smith
    #2857895, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Tel:

    …the mask hasn’t just slipped, it’s completely off now, replaced by ugly black hoods and bike locks.

    Bike locks?
    What the hell for? Don’t these people have tyre levers or crowbars?

  27. Tom
    #2857898, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Remind me how this ends again — the latest from polling analyst Bill Mitchell:

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii

    Democrats are making the same mistake they made in 2016 – suppressing their own turnout with overly optimistic fake polls.

    10:30 AM – 6 Nov 2018

    Because they live in a hyper-idealised fantasy world, leftards are really shit at Main Street middle class politics.

  28. Tom
    #2857904, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    How sample-stacking works and why this year’s polling is as inaccurate as 2016’s polling:

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii
    The RCP Generic Average even with its ridiculous 25% Republican samples, has Democrats only +7. Due to districting, Republicans have a built-in 6 point advantage. That means it is really D+1. With MOE of 4, that means it could be R+3 even with the bad samples.

    #RedTsunami

  29. Mr Rusty
    #2857912, posted on November 6, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    The Dems will cheat even harder than 2016…and still lose. There will be some funny results and the raging hysterics and denialism of 8/11/16 that will be repeated will be something to behold. The only danger the Reps face is from the Leftlash, there will be some very broken and disturbed people wanting blood.

  30. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2857915, posted on November 6, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Lotocoti, De blasio will get da mob to rub the cammie bastid out n dump him in de east river. A normal tammany trick the democrats are good at that plus taking bribes ,oh and getting dead people to vote for them . Bit like the alp only in a far higher class ,olympic class .
    Really polls are rarely accurate and pundits are no better ,especially when its left against right,they veer left always they are a nit like racehorse tipsters often wrong I remember the newspaper tipsters used to have a contest to see who LOST the least money in a year .
    The democrats resurrection team will be busy today ,talk about raising the dead ,they have to keep the swamp going out its their only hope the useless maggots.

  32. classical_hero
    #2857932, posted on November 6, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    In the Senate the Republicans will have a filibuster stopping majority. The Republicans will hold on to the House.

  33. Fat Tony
    #2857936, posted on November 6, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Winston Smith
    #2857895, posted on November 6, 2018 at 1:23 pm
    Tel:

    …the mask hasn’t just slipped, it’s completely off now, replaced by ugly black hoods and bike locks.

    Bike locks?
    What the hell for? Don’t these people have tyre levers or crowbars?

    No, the little pony-tailed/man-bunned faggots ride pushbikes.
    Tyre levers and crow bars / pinch bars are associated with manual labour.

  34. ACTOldFart
    #2857947, posted on November 6, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    OK, so where is the best site on line to watch it develop tomorrow? And I don’t mean the most biased or flavoured either way, but rather the most up to date, accurate, balanced, easy to understand, best maps, graphs, number crunching, analysis, all those things. Any guidance or suggestions most welcome thanks.

  35. Fat Tony
    #2857949, posted on November 6, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    ACTOldFart
    #2857947, posted on November 6, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    OK, so where is the best site on line to watch it develop tomorrow? And I don’t mean the most biased or flavoured either way, but rather the most up to date, accurate, balanced, easy to understand, best maps, graphs, number crunching, analysis, all those things. Any guidance or suggestions most welcome thanks.

    What a comedian – and the irony is “from the ACT”.
    BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  36. Snoopy
    #2857950, posted on November 6, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Where’s Monty? He was crying for a thread on which to post his predictions.

