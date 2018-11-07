Birds and bats vote for coal-fired power

Posted on 9:45 am, November 7, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Jo Nova reports that hawks, kites and buzzards support coal-fired power. Millions of bats are minced by wind turbines every year as well.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Birds and bats vote for coal-fired power

  1. Leo G
    #2858534, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:14 am

    All my pretty ones?
    Did you say all? O hell-kite! All?
    What, all my pretty chickens and their dam
    At one fell swoop?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.