Media bias right before your eyes

Just to put the American election in its proper context. This is via Powerline.

Wish we had had more time to cover the Senate campaign of John James in Michigan, in his uphill battle against incumbent battleaxe Debbie Stabenow. James, a military veteran, has run a spirited campaign, though I don’t think he has received much support from the national GOP. In any case, above is the voicemail of a newspaper reporter who called James’s campaign office to ask for an interview, but who apparently didn’t disconnect properly, and went on to show how “objective” and “unbiased” she is. Listen to the very end (only a minute long).

Meanwhile, as we sleep, America is voting for the entire House of Reps and one third of the Senate. Lots of governorships as well. Sometimes even a few hours is a long time in politics.

And there is this Republican ad that no media organisation will run, including Fox.