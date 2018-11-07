US Mid-Term Forum 2018

Posted on 10:00 am, November 7, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
178 Responses to US Mid-Term Forum 2018

  1. feelthebern
    #2858436, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Remember Cats, this is the place for all rumour & unsubstantiated stories.
    No matter how wild or crazy it is, post it immediately.
    Remember, though, you can’t say n*ts at the Cat anymore.

  2. Mak Siccar
    #2858438, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Go the Republicans!!

  3. calli
    #2858440, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Bother! I made my Squirrel Conspiracy comment on the other thread!

  5. feelthebern
    #2858445, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    What did one squirrel say to the other squirrel?
    I can clearly see your n*ts.

  6. Big_Nambas
    #2858446, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    CNN already starting the BS, “majority voted against Trump”.
    if this isn’t a very close vote I will be very surprised.
    Go the GOP.

  7. Rae
    #2858448, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Will Steve Kates make it through the day?

  11. pete m
    #2858460, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I’d like to get in early and say SUCK A FAT DONUT m0nty you loser.

  13. mh
    #2858463, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

    The Best American
    The Best American
    @bestamericanUSA
    ·
    3m
    As a #Trump supporter, I’m loving these early numbers I’ve been seeing out of Indiana and Kentucky.

    Who’s ready to party like it’s November 8, 2016!?

  15. EvilElvis
    #2858469, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:22 am

    MSM Has Gone From “Blue Wave” To “No Idea What’s Going To Happen”

    Actually they’ve been stuck at ‘No Idea’ for a long time. Along with ‘Showing no self awareness’…

    Go Trump! At least so I can get this week’s talking point through my primary school age kids from their teachers. What a country…

  18. Armadillo
    #2858474, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I think I might watch this unfold live from one of the leftard news outfits. Should be much more entertaining.

    The only question now is “Which One”? Soo many to choose from.

  19. Confused Old Misfit
    #2858475, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Your ABC wants you to ask them hard questions like:

    Like did Taylor Swift’s call to vote really impact turnout? Or is the Electoral College a thing this time around?

  20. EvilElvis
    #2858476, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Oh no! The Democrat’s big hope is KY

    Oops, read that wrong! I thought Amy must be a lesbian and ‘big’ things are going ‘down’ at the after party!…

  21. Armadillo
    #2858477, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:29 am

    incredible senate figures in indiana:

    Indiana was the state that Sportsbet suspended betting on. That was a few days back. Somethings going on.

  22. Megan
    #2858478, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Go, you good things. I am relying on you for the usual brilliant standard of Cat commentary through my working day.

  23. Mrs Beardsley
    #2858479, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I don’t have Foxtel. I was going to go to the Pig n Whistle around noon, but maybe not. If home, I will be either watching ABC 24 or CRTV on Facebook.

  24. lotocoti
    #2858480, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

    CNN already starting the BS

    The Dems just have to win one seat to validate the America Turns Its Back On Trump lede.

  25. Tom
    #2858481, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:32 am

    When leftards go the early crow (they always do), remember the further voters and booths are from the filth-infected downtown areas, the more they favourite Republicans — and they’re always the last to be counted.

  26. Snoopy
    #2858482, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Indiana was the state that Sportsbet suspended betting on. That was a few days back. Somethings going on.

    Republican rigging. Obviously.

  27. billie
    #2858484, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Chill the Shadenfreude !

    this may be the big one (as they say in Nascar when a huge a smash occurs)

  28. calli
    #2858485, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Republican rigging. Obviously.

    I flagged this on t’other thread.

    Red Squirrels.

  29. stackja
    #2858488, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    NOV 06, 2018 6:37 PM EST | BETH BAUMANN
    AP calls KY-05

    AP Politics

    @AP_Politics
    BREAKING: Republican Hal Rogers wins re-election to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 5th congressional district. #APracecall at 6:32 p.m. EST. @AP election coverage: http://apne.ws/APPolitics #Election2018 #KYelection

    10:33 AM – Nov 7, 2018

    townhall.com

  30. OldOzzie
    #2858490, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Live U.S. House Election Results

    NY Times but hey, looks a good site to use

  31. areff
    #2858491, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Will be interesting to watch Michigan, where the results are always late. Reason: when the votes are counted it takes them time to generate fresh Dem ballots to get the correct result.

  33. H B Bear
    #2858494, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Are Zoe Daniel’s kids reporting this llve?

  34. Armadillo
    #2858495, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:45 am

    OK, I’ve decided to go with “The Young Turks Live”.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g0DUJLc52Kw

    I’m going in. Someone attach a rope to me in case I need to haul myself back out of the hole.

  37. Infidel Tiger
    #2858499, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:50 am

    The NYT’s has Kentucky as a “tossup” state.

    Barr on 59%.

    Polling in non-compulsory jurisdictions is not possible now.

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2858500, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Would love to see John James win Michigan.

    Hugely impressive person.

  39. feelthebern
    #2858502, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:52 am

    This thread is at merely Rowan Dean levels. Low energy.
    It needs to be elevated to Alex Jones level energy otherwise we’ll lose our key demographic.

  40. feelthebern
    #2858504, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Fresh in from Infowars.

    Reports in Florida that inter dimensional trannies are voting repeatedly up & down the state.
    In response, scrutineers are checking the packages of all voters to ensure people are who they say they are.

    Alex Jones has a massive thing for inter dimensional sex freaks.

  41. Armadillo
    #2858506, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:56 am

    TYT is currently have a break. Next segment is entitled “Aggressive Progressives”. I can hardly wait.

  42. steve of kenmore
    #2858507, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I am waiting for Zoe Daniel to shed tears again.

  44. calli
    #2858509, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Okay bern.

    The bayou gaters have red eyes in the spotlight.

    Red eyes = Republican win.

    The eyes have it.

  46. Leo G
    #2858511, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:59 am

    The Dems just have to win one seat to validate the America Turns Its Back On Trump lede.

    Partisans for Trump on one hand and for the extreme left of the Democrats on the other have been describing the mid-term election result as a referendum on DT. I doubt that the majority of US voters have voted with that intent.

  47. feelthebern
    #2858513, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:59 am

    So goes Guam, so goes the nation.

  48. feelthebern
    #2858514, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:00 am

    monty erection status : half mast.
    Future status updates to follow depending on the doomlord not banning me.

  49. calli
    #2858515, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Reports in Florida that inter dimensional trannies are voting repeatedly up & down the state.

    Trannies, schmannies.

    How are the Klingons voting? I believe they are very conservative and wear bow ties in the privacy of their own homes.

  50. Snoopy
    #2858516, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2858510, posted on November 7, 2018 at 10:58 am
    Oh no! Not Guam!

    Get in here and explain yourself, rickw!

  51. feelthebern
    #2858517, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Klingons say “Qapla” to Trump.

  52. lotocoti
    #2858518, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:02 am

    OK, I’ve decided to go with “The Young Turks Live”.

    Don’t discount Rachel Madcow.

  53. calli
    #2858522, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Maddow is a Klingon?

    It makes sense.

  54. m0nty
    #2858523, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Kentucky 6 the first toss up of the night, currently D+0.6% with 6% reporting. Still very early.

  55. Tailgunner
    #2858524, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Montel, Guam? Really?
    I’ve just got back from Bunnings and as in 16 I’m going with Fox News for my election coverage.
    TYT is covered by Arma, yes?
    #NOBRAKES

  56. mh
    #2858525, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:07 am

    The US alternative media are doing a crap job covering this.

  57. m0nty
    #2858526, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:07 am

    It just changed to R+1.3% with 8% reporting.

  59. Tailgunner
    #2858530, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:10 am

    TGOP tightening to [email protected],
    Moloch/Monty @1.30
    Remember Hillary? We knew she was gorn when Trump moved below the 1.87 each impasse!
    #MAGA

  60. Tailgunner
    #2858531, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Didn’t Brit Hume(cuck) bang Megyn Kelly??
    He looks like he’s from the Addams family! Megyn, no standards!

  61. Tailgunner
    #2858533, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    DeSantis! 52/46, 10% counted.

  62. Armadillo
    #2858535, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:14 am

    TYT is covered by Arma, yes?

    Don’t panic. I won’t be reporting back what these idiots are saying. I’ll bear that cross on my own.

    Having said that, one of them was saying how he voted early stoned off his tits. The geeky dude who sits in front of his laptop. It’s going to be a long day.

  63. Armadillo
    #2858537, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    It could be a geeky Sheilah. I’m not quite sure.

  64. Death Giraffe
    #2858538, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Errr…
    You harp on at me for spending my time in the shed and you are literally burning time and braincells watching TYTs.
    Explain yourself, turtle rabbit.

  65. Tailgunner
    #2858539, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Best to just wait for the YouTube meltdown highlights Arma.
    Is that wall-approaching Armenian chick still on with Cenk?

  66. m0nty
    #2858540, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Kentucky 6 now D+5.2% with 17% reporting.

  67. Tailgunner
    #2858541, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Death, you cover CNN please.
    Monty, what’s your source for the day?

  68. Armadillo
    #2858542, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Is that wall-approaching Armenian chick still on with Cenk?

    Was she the one who had the meltdown in 2016? I haven’t spotted her yet.

  69. m0nty
    #2858543, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:20 am

    The NYT page linked above is pretty decent.

  70. The not very bright Marcus
    #2858544, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Good to see you back in town Tailgunner … our own little punting Antony Green

  71. Death Giraffe
    #2858545, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Death, you cover CNN please.

    ..
    No.
    I’m spray painting the A’s doors.
    And video- ing me modifying my runners for crook achilles tendons.

  72. m0nty
    #2858546, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Kentucky 6 now R+0.6% with 20% reporting. All over the place.

    This is a seat that was R+22% two years ago, mind you.

  73. Tailgunner
    #2858548, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Monty, I’m seeing neck&neck in Ky with 20% in. R slight lead.
    Stop FakeNewsing the thread please.

  74. JC
    #2858549, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Monst

    Sure, but do you believe in climate change?

  75. Tel
    #2858550, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Oh no! Not Guam!

    Plucky female Dem might just order the US Navy to pack up and leave.

  76. mh
    #2858551, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Looks like the Republicans will be extending their numbers in the Senate.

    Now it’s all about the House.

  77. Tailgunner
    #2858552, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Was she the one who had the meltdown in 2016?

    Yep, that’s the one

  79. Armadillo
    #2858554, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Ohh fuck this. I thought I might have the stomach for it. Apparently not. Enough is enough already.

    Can someone give me another link. Anyone? Even if it’s CNN, I’d be grateful.

  81. Death Giraffe
    #2858556, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Give it a rest Monty, you loon.
    Stop clogging the thread with stupid updates.
    Give us your stupid predictions and prognostications and in- depth lesbianic analysises.

  82. m0nty
    #2858557, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Kentucky 6 now D+6.6% with 41% reporting!

  83. Anthony
    #2858558, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Surf sure ain’t up today.
    I hear Status Quo tuning their instruments in the background.

  84. Tailgunner
    #2858559, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Hi Marcus 🙂
    I’m always here, just generally on the scrollback.
    Second Cup w’end RDO today. God bless the CFMEU!

  86. Death Giraffe
    #2858562, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Then there is
    this
    if you are out and about and just want quick updates.

  87. m0nty
    #2858563, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

    That last wad of Kentucky 6 votes evidently came from Lexington, i.e. an urban enclave where the Democrat leads by 20 points. And still only 59% reporting there.

  88. jupes
    #2858565, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Are the Outsiders having a Sydney ‘Trumps Aussie Mates’ party for the mid-terms anyone know?

    If so any Cat’s going?

  89. C.L.
    #2858566, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Status quo is huge victory for Trump.
    In fact, anything less than a massacre in the House is a huge victory for Trump.

  91. mh
    #2858568, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Monty, are you seeing the 40 plus house seats being flipped as you predicted?

  92. The not very bright Marcus
    #2858569, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Second Cup w’end RDO today. God bless the CFMEU!

    Yeah .. noticed all the ski boats with CFMEU stickers on them heading to the Murray on Fri.

  93. Armadillo
    #2858570, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:30 am

    mOnts. Can you cover TYT for us? I’m going AWOL.

  94. m0nty
    #2858572, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Monty, are you seeing the 40 plus house seats being flipped as you predicted?

    Results are still too sparse and spotty to gauge that.

  95. C.L.
    #2858573, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:32 am

    A classic at ABC Online:

    Live together or perish together: Taking a lesson from Martin Luther King on Election Day.

    It’s all about how Trump is a Racist.
    Not mentioned by author John J. Thatamanil: Martin Luther King was assassinated by a Democrat.

  96. Tailgunner
    #2858574, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Is Tom Kaine going down? Lol
    He’s currently well down!

  97. Tailgunner
    #2858575, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Kentucky back to +4D

  98. vr
    #2858577, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Tom Kaine? Do you mean Tim Kaine? Really?

  99. I am bespoke
    #2858578, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Came home early not for the election but for comments at the Cat.

  100. Tailgunner
    #2858581, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Yes,Tim Kaine.
    12% counted, he’s down 7 points

  101. Tailgunner
    #2858582, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Lol! Chick on Fox just dropped “Orange Man Bad” comment about never Trumpers 😀

  102. Tailgunner
    #2858584, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Grrr, Kaine is back in the game. Just behind now with 22% counted.

  103. Boambee John
    #2858585, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:43 am

    m0nty

    A sensible person who had thought about the issue, rather than regurgitated fascist left talking points would have answered JC’s question the following way.

    “Of course I believe in climate change. The climate has been changing for millenia. Why should it have stopped changing now?

    As for the anthropegenic impact, it must exist, even if only from the effect of the many urban heat islands that have developed around the world.

    While climate models suggest that there could be unfavourable impacts from this, measurements of increased greening of the planet and increasing crop yields suggest that there are also favourable effects.

    It would be sensible to take some steps that do not cause increased costs, until the actual impacts become clear.”

    As I said, a sensible person could have responded on these lines.

    But you responded, with “Shut up!”

  105. Boambee John
    #2858587, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Need to add “Whether the UHI impact is actually significant is far from clear.”

  106. Tailgunner
    #2858588, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Good stuff Arma.
    I’m on Clinton News Network now for some balance. Lol.

  107. m0nty
    #2858589, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Kentucky 6 now D+6.8% with 58% reporting. Another wad of Fayette county votes came in, up to 79% reporting there now.

  108. Tailgunner
    #2858590, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:47 am

    CNN still don’t understand the Panhandlers!

  110. m0nty
    #2858592, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:49 am

    My one-year-old lay on the floor pretend-crying until I turned the telly off of election coverage and onto the Wiggles. :/

  111. m0nty
    #2858593, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:50 am

    NYT live coverage has gone all funky, the CSS is not loading but the results are still being updated.

  112. RobK
    #2858594, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:51 am

    My one-year-old lay on the floor pretend-crying until I turned the telly off of election coverage and onto the Wiggles. :/

    A would be democrat?☺

  113. Tailgunner
    #2858595, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:51 am

    FakeNews have called Virginia House 10 for D.
    One pick up… In a strong Hillbot zone.

  114. m0nty
    #2858596, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Dem lead in Kentucky six down to 1.4% with 67% reporting. Think that was Madison county, but that is 100% reporting now.

  115. Infidel Tiger
    #2858597, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Dems looking good to take House.

  117. m0nty
    #2858599, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Dem lead in Kentucky down to 0.3% with 70% reporting. Still have Louisville to report though, think that is going to get the Democrat home.

  118. Tailgunner
    #2858600, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:54 am

    It’s Not Happening yet, inco.
    Soon!

  119. m0nty
    #2858601, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Off to get my 4yo from childcare. Stay frosty!

  120. Tailgunner
    #2858602, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:57 am

    It might be Happening in Ky6 though!

  121. Tailgunner
    #2858603, posted on November 7, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Don’t go too far Monty!

  124. Armadillo
    #2858607, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Stimpson, get your arse over to TYT. We’re a man down (it was sending me crazy).

    It’s not as if going to affect your situation, so no real sacrifice on your behalf. Duty calls.

  125. Tailgunner
    #2858608, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Stimpson, the ‘Chan Updates please.

  126. Tailgunner
    #2858609, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Gillum is going down!
    The Panhandlers will do it again for TrumpTrain 🙂

  127. Tailgunner
    #2858610, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Ant, get in here pronto. Ted Cruz is in trouble early!

  128. Boambee John
    #2858611, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    All these references to KY are a bit concerning.

    Just who is screwing whom?

  129. Infidel Tiger
    #2858612, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Ted Cruz in trouble early.

  130. vr
    #2858613, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    IT — what are you are watching?

  132. stackja
    #2858615, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    JUST IN: CBS News exit polling shows the majority of women and voters under 30 are voting for Beto O’Rourke. However, more men are voting for Ted Cruz. @adrianasdiaz#ElectionNight #Midterms2018https://cbsn.ws/2SOh5h0

    11:58 AM – Nov 7, 2018

  133. Infidel Tiger
    #2858616, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    IT — what are you are watching?

    Nothing. Just following some twitter feeds who got 2016 spot on.

  134. Armadillo
    #2858617, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    BEST ELECTION COVERAGE … LIVE VIDEO FEED=> THE GATEWAY PUNDIT Hosts Election Night Coverage WITH STEVE BANNON, 7:30-11 PM ET Tonight

    Safe space?

  135. vr
    #2858619, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Looks like MA re-elected the Republican Gov.

  136. John Comnenus
    #2858620, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    As Fox is talking up Gillum and Nelson in Florida just as DeSantis and Scott take the lead in both races.

  137. Infidel Tiger
    #2858621, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    2016 redux in Florida.

    Scott and De Santis now looking much better.

  138. OldOzzie
    #2858623, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Armadillo
    #2858617, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    BEST ELECTION COVERAGE … LIVE VIDEO FEED=> THE GATEWAY PUNDIT Hosts Election Night Coverage WITH STEVE BANNON, 7:30-11 PM ET Tonight

    Safe space?

    So far seems pretty professional and realistic – good discussion between 4 pamelists

  139. Infidel Tiger
    #2858624, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    God bless the rural and regional sanity of Americans.

    Urban bugmen need to be squashed.

    Sad that Texas is now broken though.

  140. Baldrick
    #2858628, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    My one-year-old lay on the floor pretend-crying until I turned the telly off of election coverage and onto the Wiggles. :/

    Reminiscent of your 2016 aftermath m0nty.

  141. Infidel Tiger
    #2858629, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Marc Caputo

    Verified account

    @MarcACaputo
    Follow Follow @MarcACaputo
    More
    There were probably 8 million votes cast in Florida’s 2018 election. With 7 million votes in,
    DeSantis leads Gillum by 28,754
    And
    Scott leads Nelson by 11,334

    At this rate, it’s looking strongly Republican

    Bazinga!

  142. Fisky
    #2858630, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    70% chance GOP hold the house!

  143. Infidel Tiger
    #2858631, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Trump won Florida for De Santis.

    Dude is a machine. Without doubt the hardest working man in show business is DJT.

  144. Infidel Tiger
    #2858632, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Live Monitor

    @amlivemon

    Barr wins… huge gop win

    Blue puddle.

  145. 2dogs
    #2858633, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    At this rate, looks like Dems will pick up 20 seats. Not enough to flip the house.

  146. Infidel Tiger
    #2858634, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    GOP will take the House.

    DJT is the greatest salesman on earth.

  147. Baldrick
    #2858635, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Cruz on the comeback in Texas

  148. calli
    #2858636, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Is the Blue Wave a Harpic Flushmatic?

  149. classical_hero
    #2858637, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    It’s far too early to be reporting what is going to happen.

  151. calli
    #2858639, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    “Not the best case scenario” for the Dems sez the US ABC commenter.

    Gorn.

  152. Death Giraffe
    #2858640, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    At least I got three coats of primer on those doors.

  153. Rae
    #2858642, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    “We Guam” said Elizabeth Warren.

  154. Infidel Tiger
    #2858644, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    It’s far too early to be reporting what is going to happen.

    Never stopped the media.

  155. Infidel Tiger
    #2858646, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Political Polls

    @PpollingNumbers
    Follow Follow @PpollingNumbers

    #BREAKING:
    98% that GOP wins the SENATE
    70% that GOP wins the HOUSE

  156. calli
    #2858647, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    At least I got three coats of primer on those doors.

    Heh. I fitted in a delicious dinner between comments.

    Nawlins cafes are great.

  157. Baldrick
    #2858648, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Is the Blue Wave a Harpic Flushmatic?

    A porta-loo leak at the moment Calli.

  158. littledozer
    #2858650, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    betfair just went D1.9 into 1.6

  159. vr
    #2858651, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    The 538 forecast has dropped to just a 39.3% chance that the Democrats take the House tonight. That is something that was unthinkable just 24 hours ago for most…

    link

  160. Mother Lode
    #2858653, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Live Monitor

    @amlivemon

    Barr wins… huge gop win

    Blue puddle.

    I can see the exhorting demagogues now:

    Individually we are but blue puddles. But when we come together, we become a wave – a mighty blue wave.

  161. Baldrick
    #2858655, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Cruz now leads in Texas

  162. Infidel Tiger
    #2858657, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Nate Silver is the worst polling analyst in history.

    The dude is as dumb as a rock.

  163. calli
    #2858658, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    A porta-loo leak at the moment Calli.

    Busted flush?

  165. Mother Lode
    #2858660, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    If the GOP wins the House, they will have to clone lots of little Meullers to uncover all the little Wussia conspiracies.

  167. calli
    #2858664, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    All we need now is Ant.

    Then it’s deja vu all over again.

  168. Tailgunner
    #2858669, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Hehe, that DOES look like Monty!

  169. Snoopy
    #2858670, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    The NYT has called KY6 for the Republicans.

    It’s over Monts.

  171. Tailgunner
    #2858673, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I called Ant out a little while ago, Calli. Count Chocula needs him now more than ever!
    Go Lion Ted!

  172. m0nty
    #2858675, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Kentucky 6 called for the GOP. Oh well. Still about a 12-point swing.

  173. Tailgunner
    #2858676, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Fox have called KY for Andy Barr!
    Monty BTFO.

  174. calli
    #2858678, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    A “Coaltion of Red” from ABC (US).

    Odds 95/100.

    Blue droplet.

  175. calli
    #2858681, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    We saw all the Cruz posters and signs in frontyards as we travelled through Texas. I hope he gets up. They seen to like him.

    Go Lion Ted!

  176. Tailgunner
    #2858682, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    @Sportsbet for da’House
    Moloch slipping to 1.53,
    TrumpTrain moving, in to 2.37.
    It’s Happening!

  177. m0nty
    #2858684, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    We’ve had one toss-up House seat called so far, it’s still too early to be calling the tide either way.

  178. Infidel Tiger
    #2858685, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Domestic migration destroying Texas.

