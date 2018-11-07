Liberty Quote
-
-
US Mid-Term Forum 2018
This entry was posted in American politics.
Remember Cats, this is the place for all rumour & unsubstantiated stories.
No matter how wild or crazy it is, post it immediately.
Remember, though, you can’t say n*ts at the Cat anymore.
Go the Republicans!!
Bother! I made my Squirrel Conspiracy comment on the other thread!
That would be the VRWSC.
What did one squirrel say to the other squirrel?
I can clearly see your n*ts.
CNN already starting the BS, “majority voted against Trump”.
if this isn’t a very close vote I will be very surprised.
Go the GOP.
Will Steve Kates make it through the day?
Reasons to bet the polls are still flawed
Republican supporting election officials in Texas busted cheating.
Florida Exit Poll: Black Vote for GOP Up 6% Points from 2016 — DeSantis and Scott Winning 14% of Black Vote
I’d like to get in early and say SUCK A FAT DONUT m0nty you loser.
MSM Has Gone From “Blue Wave” To “No Idea What’s Going To Happen”
The Best American
The Best American
@bestamericanUSA
·
3m
As a #Trump supporter, I’m loving these early numbers I’ve been seeing out of Indiana and Kentucky.
Who’s ready to party like it’s November 8, 2016!?
PJ Media
Live Blog
MSM Has Gone From “Blue Wave” To “No Idea What’s Going To Happen”
Actually they’ve been stuck at ‘No Idea’ for a long time. Along with ‘Showing no self awareness’…
Go Trump! At least so I can get this week’s talking point through my primary school age kids from their teachers. What a country…
Oh no! The Democrat’s big hope in KY is not off to a good start.
incredible senate figures in indiana:
https://www.foxnews.com/midterms-2018/senate
I think I might watch this unfold live from one of the leftard news outfits. Should be much more entertaining.
The only question now is “Which One”? Soo many to choose from.
Your ABC wants you to ask them hard questions like:
Oh no! The Democrat’s big hope is KY
Oops, read that wrong! I thought Amy must be a lesbian and ‘big’ things are going ‘down’ at the after party!…
Indiana was the state that Sportsbet suspended betting on. That was a few days back. Somethings going on.
Go, you good things. I am relying on you for the usual brilliant standard of Cat commentary through my working day.
I don’t have Foxtel. I was going to go to the Pig n Whistle around noon, but maybe not. If home, I will be either watching ABC 24 or CRTV on Facebook.
The Dems just have to win one seat to validate the America Turns Its Back On Trump lede.
When leftards go the early crow (they always do), remember the further voters and booths are from the filth-infected downtown areas, the more they favourite Republicans — and they’re always the last to be counted.
Republican rigging. Obviously.
Chill the Shadenfreude !
this may be the big one (as they say in Nascar when a huge a smash occurs)
I flagged this on t’other thread.
Red Squirrels.
townhall.com
Live U.S. House Election Results
NY Times but hey, looks a good site to use
Will be interesting to watch Michigan, where the results are always late. Reason: when the votes are counted it takes them time to generate fresh Dem ballots to get the correct result.
Breitbart – ***Live Updates*** 2018 Midterm Election Results
Are Zoe Daniel’s kids reporting this llve?
OK, I’ve decided to go with “The Young Turks Live”.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g0DUJLc52Kw
I’m going in. Someone attach a rope to me in case I need to haul myself back out of the hole.
The young jerks
Young Berks
The NYT’s has Kentucky as a “tossup” state.
Barr on 59%.
Polling in non-compulsory jurisdictions is not possible now.
Would love to see John James win Michigan.
Hugely impressive person.
This thread is at merely Rowan Dean levels. Low energy.
It needs to be elevated to Alex Jones level energy otherwise we’ll lose our key demographic.
Fresh in from Infowars.
Reports in Florida that inter dimensional trannies are voting repeatedly up & down the state.
In response, scrutineers are checking the packages of all voters to ensure people are who they say they are.
Alex Jones has a massive thing for inter dimensional sex freaks.
TYT is currently have a break. Next segment is entitled “Aggressive Progressives”. I can hardly wait.
I am waiting for Zoe Daniel to shed tears again.
Democrats flip Republican governor’s office in first result of night
Okay bern.
The bayou gaters have red eyes in the spotlight.
Red eyes = Republican win.
The eyes have it.
Oh no! Not Guam!
Partisans for Trump on one hand and for the extreme left of the Democrats on the other have been describing the mid-term election result as a referendum on DT. I doubt that the majority of US voters have voted with that intent.
So goes Guam, so goes the nation.
monty erection status : half mast.
Future status updates to follow depending on the doomlord not banning me.
Trannies, schmannies.
How are the Klingons voting? I believe they are very conservative and wear bow ties in the privacy of their own homes.
Get in here and explain yourself, rickw!
Klingons say “Qapla” to Trump.
Don’t discount Rachel Madcow.
Maddow is a Klingon?
It makes sense.
Kentucky 6 the first toss up of the night, currently D+0.6% with 6% reporting. Still very early.
Montel, Guam? Really?
I’ve just got back from Bunnings and as in 16 I’m going with Fox News for my election coverage.
TYT is covered by Arma, yes?
#NOBRAKES
The US alternative media are doing a crap job covering this.
It just changed to R+1.3% with 8% reporting.
2.3 I meant not 1.3, soz.
TGOP tightening to [email protected],
Moloch/Monty @1.30
Remember Hillary? We knew she was gorn when Trump moved below the 1.87 each impasse!
#MAGA
Didn’t Brit Hume(cuck) bang Megyn Kelly??
He looks like he’s from the Addams family! Megyn, no standards!
DeSantis! 52/46, 10% counted.
Don’t panic. I won’t be reporting back what these idiots are saying. I’ll bear that cross on my own.
Having said that, one of them was saying how he voted early stoned off his tits. The geeky dude who sits in front of his laptop. It’s going to be a long day.
It could be a geeky Sheilah. I’m not quite sure.
Errr…
You harp on at me for spending my time in the shed and you are literally burning time and braincells watching TYTs.
Explain yourself, turtle rabbit.
Best to just wait for the YouTube meltdown highlights Arma.
Is that wall-approaching Armenian chick still on with Cenk?
Kentucky 6 now D+5.2% with 17% reporting.
Death, you cover CNN please.
Monty, what’s your source for the day?
Was she the one who had the meltdown in 2016? I haven’t spotted her yet.
The NYT page linked above is pretty decent.
Good to see you back in town Tailgunner … our own little punting Antony Green
..
No.
I’m spray painting the A’s doors.
And video- ing me modifying my runners for crook achilles tendons.
Kentucky 6 now R+0.6% with 20% reporting. All over the place.
This is a seat that was R+22% two years ago, mind you.
Monty, I’m seeing neck&neck in Ky with 20% in. R slight lead.
Stop FakeNewsing the thread please.
Monst
Sure, but do you believe in climate change?
Plucky female Dem might just order the US Navy to pack up and leave.
Looks like the Republicans will be extending their numbers in the Senate.
Now it’s all about the House.
Was she the one who had the meltdown in 2016?
Yep, that’s the one
Oh do shut up, JC.
Ohh fuck this. I thought I might have the stomach for it. Apparently not. Enough is enough already.
Can someone give me another link. Anyone? Even if it’s CNN, I’d be grateful.
Ana Kasparian
Give it a rest Monty, you loon.
Stop clogging the thread with stupid updates.
Give us your stupid predictions and prognostications and in- depth lesbianic analysises.
Kentucky 6 now D+6.6% with 41% reporting!
Surf sure ain’t up today.
I hear Status Quo tuning their instruments in the background.
Hi Marcus 🙂
I’m always here, just generally on the scrollback.
Second Cup w’end RDO today. God bless the CFMEU!
Don’t make me beg.
Then there is
this
if you are out and about and just want quick updates.
That last wad of Kentucky 6 votes evidently came from Lexington, i.e. an urban enclave where the Democrat leads by 20 points. And still only 59% reporting there.
Are the Outsiders having a Sydney ‘Trumps Aussie Mates’ party for the mid-terms anyone know?
If so any Cat’s going?
Status quo is huge victory for Trump.
In fact, anything less than a massacre in the House is a huge victory for Trump.
Yes.
Live U.S. House Election Results
Live U.S. Senate Election Results
Monty, are you seeing the 40 plus house seats being flipped as you predicted?
Yeah .. noticed all the ski boats with CFMEU stickers on them heading to the Murray on Fri.
mOnts. Can you cover TYT for us? I’m going AWOL.
Results are still too sparse and spotty to gauge that.
A classic at ABC Online:
Live together or perish together: Taking a lesson from Martin Luther King on Election Day.
It’s all about how Trump is a Racist.
Not mentioned by author John J. Thatamanil: Martin Luther King was assassinated by a Democrat.
Is Tom Kaine going down? Lol
He’s currently well down!
Kentucky back to +4D
Tom Kaine? Do you mean Tim Kaine? Really?
Came home early not for the election but for comments at the Cat.
Yes,Tim Kaine.
12% counted, he’s down 7 points
Lol! Chick on Fox just dropped “Orange Man Bad” comment about never Trumpers 😀
Grrr, Kaine is back in the game. Just behind now with 22% counted.
m0nty
A sensible person who had thought about the issue, rather than regurgitated fascist left talking points would have answered JC’s question the following way.
“Of course I believe in climate change. The climate has been changing for millenia. Why should it have stopped changing now?
As for the anthropegenic impact, it must exist, even if only from the effect of the many urban heat islands that have developed around the world.
While climate models suggest that there could be unfavourable impacts from this, measurements of increased greening of the planet and increasing crop yields suggest that there are also favourable effects.
It would be sensible to take some steps that do not cause increased costs, until the actual impacts become clear.”
As I said, a sensible person could have responded on these lines.
But you responded, with “Shut up!”
Gunner, I’ve relocated to https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-EacQLVirbg#fauxfullscreen
Need to add “Whether the UHI impact is actually significant is far from clear.”
Good stuff Arma.
I’m on Clinton News Network now for some balance. Lol.
Kentucky 6 now D+6.8% with 58% reporting. Another wad of Fayette county votes came in, up to 79% reporting there now.
CNN still don’t understand the Panhandlers!
What (if anything) is happening?
My one-year-old lay on the floor pretend-crying until I turned the telly off of election coverage and onto the Wiggles. :/
NYT live coverage has gone all funky, the CSS is not loading but the results are still being updated.
My one-year-old lay on the floor pretend-crying until I turned the telly off of election coverage and onto the Wiggles. :/
A would be democrat?☺
FakeNews have called Virginia House 10 for D.
One pick up… In a strong Hillbot zone.
Dem lead in Kentucky six down to 1.4% with 67% reporting. Think that was Madison county, but that is 100% reporting now.
Dems looking good to take House.
Reminder To All My Catallaxy Ladies To Get Out And Vote Because The Patriarchy Won’t Dismantle Itself.
Blue Wave!!!!
Have A Great Day Folks.
Dem lead in Kentucky down to 0.3% with 70% reporting. Still have Louisville to report though, think that is going to get the Democrat home.
It’s Not Happening yet, inco.
Soon!
Off to get my 4yo from childcare. Stay frosty!
It might be Happening in Ky6 though!
Don’t go too far Monty!
Welcome back Dr. Stimpson!
Hi Stimpy
Stimpson, get your arse over to TYT. We’re a man down (it was sending me crazy).
It’s not as if going to affect your situation, so no real sacrifice on your behalf. Duty calls.
Stimpson, the ‘Chan Updates please.
Gillum is going down!
The Panhandlers will do it again for TrumpTrain 🙂
Ant, get in here pronto. Ted Cruz is in trouble early!
All these references to KY are a bit concerning.
Just who is screwing whom?
Ted Cruz in trouble early.
IT — what are you are watching?
BEST ELECTION COVERAGE … LIVE VIDEO FEED=> THE GATEWAY PUNDIT Hosts Election Night Coverage WITH STEVE BANNON, 7:30-11 PM ET Tonight
Nothing. Just following some twitter feeds who got 2016 spot on.
Safe space?
Looks like MA re-elected the Republican Gov.
As Fox is talking up Gillum and Nelson in Florida just as DeSantis and Scott take the lead in both races.
2016 redux in Florida.
Scott and De Santis now looking much better.
Armadillo
#2858617, posted on November 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm
BEST ELECTION COVERAGE … LIVE VIDEO FEED=> THE GATEWAY PUNDIT Hosts Election Night Coverage WITH STEVE BANNON, 7:30-11 PM ET Tonight
Safe space?
So far seems pretty professional and realistic – good discussion between 4 pamelists
God bless the rural and regional sanity of Americans.
Urban bugmen need to be squashed.
Sad that Texas is now broken though.
Reminiscent of your 2016 aftermath m0nty.
Bazinga!
70% chance GOP hold the house!
Trump won Florida for De Santis.
Dude is a machine. Without doubt the hardest working man in show business is DJT.
Blue puddle.
At this rate, looks like Dems will pick up 20 seats. Not enough to flip the house.
GOP will take the House.
DJT is the greatest salesman on earth.
Cruz on the comeback in Texas
Is the Blue Wave a Harpic Flushmatic?
It’s far too early to be reporting what is going to happen.
Fox is shit.
“Not the best case scenario” for the Dems sez the US ABC commenter.
Gorn.
At least I got three coats of primer on those doors.
“We Guam” said Elizabeth Warren.
Never stopped the media.
Heh. I fitted in a delicious dinner between comments.
Nawlins cafes are great.
A porta-loo leak at the moment Calli.
betfair just went D1.9 into 1.6
link
I can see the exhorting demagogues now:
Individually we are but blue puddles. But when we come together, we become a wave – a mighty blue wave.
Cruz now leads in Texas
Nate Silver is the worst polling analyst in history.
The dude is as dumb as a rock.
Busted flush?
Important American Political Forecast For The Near Future For Monty.
If the GOP wins the House, they will have to clone lots of little Meullers to uncover all the little Wussia conspiracies.
Stimpson! 💋
All we need now is Ant.
Then it’s deja vu all over again.
Hehe, that DOES look like Monty!
The NYT has called KY6 for the Republicans.
It’s over Monts.
Go Trump
I called Ant out a little while ago, Calli. Count Chocula needs him now more than ever!
Go Lion Ted!
Kentucky 6 called for the GOP. Oh well. Still about a 12-point swing.
Fox have called KY for Andy Barr!
Monty BTFO.
A “Coaltion of Red” from ABC (US).
Odds 95/100.
Blue droplet.
We saw all the Cruz posters and signs in frontyards as we travelled through Texas. I hope he gets up. They seen to like him.
Go Lion Ted!
@Sportsbet for da’House
Moloch slipping to 1.53,
TrumpTrain moving, in to 2.37.
It’s Happening!
We’ve had one toss-up House seat called so far, it’s still too early to be calling the tide either way.
Domestic migration destroying Texas.