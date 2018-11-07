Liberty Quote
It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.— Voltaire
-
Recent Comments
- Wil on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Tailgunner on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- calli on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- H B Bear on Paul Kelly is a wanker
- calli on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- mh on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Tailgunner on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- m0nty on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- woolfe on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Tailgunner on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Miltonf on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- mh on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Snoopy on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Tailgunner on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Wil on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- calli on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- calli on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Mother Lode on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- calli on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Infidel Tiger on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Eyrie on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Baldrick on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Eyrie on Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Mother Lode on US Mid-Term Forum 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
- Paul Kelly is a wanker
- US Mid-Term Forum 2018
- Birds and bats vote for coal-fired power
- Media bias right before your eyes
- Guest Author: Justinian the Great: The Race that Stops the Government – Wentworth Stakes
- Australian Taxpayers Alliance October Report
- This time tomorrow the election results begin
- Weep for public education. A tribute to a great teacher
- Q&A Forum: November 5, 2018
- Time for an Australian Power Users Association?
- Still not back, but need to comment on the “Cameron Affair”
- Watching the red tsunami in good company
- Chinese reaction to the Ross Cameron episode
- Monday Forum: November 5, 2018
- Ross Cameron on China
- New York
- More means worse. Wrecking the grid with unreliable energy
- Our modern Solzhenitsyn
- PvOs long bow on research and western civilisation
- Is this false advertising?
- Anon: Set the sexes free
- Open Forum: November 3, 2018
- The Irish reindustrialisation of South Australia
- A sobering message from CIS. Wake up Australia!
- Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh shooter, was rabidly anti-Trump
- Leninist logic says China must be checked, and soon
- A good day for wind apart from the choke point
- Fake news about drowning Pacific islands
- Libertarian humour from Dan Mitchell
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: November 7, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Im so humble I wont claim podium.
second?
Yes!
That took care of the podium!
Heh. Lurkin’ again.
Top ten?
Yay
Top Ten
😁
Greetings all.
The Dan Andrews secret deal with the Chinese Communist Government and the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ has evidently been sealed.
Poor fellow, my homeland.
From the Oz. Comraaaaades!
Sad.
Pilbara Time
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/setback-for-alec-baldwin-as-abc-demotes-hot-head-host-following-arrest-low-ratings
So Long, it’s been good to know yer, USA
Gooday, just come and get us anytime, China.
What! You already have?