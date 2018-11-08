Guest Author: Justinian the Great: Defending the Indefensible

Malcolm is getting ready to vigorously defend his legacy, starting with an appearance on Q&A (says it all).

One might have thought you had to have a legacy before you could defend one (a positive one that is).

Which begs the question what legacy (highlights) does Malcolm think he will be defending:

Same sex marriage being another institution captured by neo-Marxists?

The residual mess of safeguarding religious freedoms his government failed to address at the time?

Implementing Labor’s Gonski 2 schools funding model to the ire of Catholic and independent schools?

Promising an economic narrative that never came?

Promising the greatest economic reform since Federation (state income tax) and dumping the idea two weeks later?

Delivering a Royal Commission into the financial services sector he argued against?

Fighting an election with a sneak attack on the Liberal base over superannuation?

Running an 8 week campaign on a vacuous three word slogan having promising not to resort to three word slogans?

Losing 14 seats at the 2016 election and reducing the government to a 1 seat majority?

Losing 5 by-elections in May this year having staked his leadership on the outcome?

Losing 38 consecutive Newspolls having set the benchmark at 30?

Failing to achieve 40 or above in the primary vote since the 2016 election?

Committing to the Paris Accord the day after Trump won the presidency pledging US withdrawal?

Owning the energy market crisis that was a product of Labor state governments renewable insanity?

Rejection of his NEG/REG non-solution to the energy crisis he made worse by signing up to Paris?

Committing billions to Snowy 2 to entrench high electricity prices and take power from the grid?

Failure to address immigration concerns instead siding with Treasury’s big Australia?

Compromising national security and defense on French submarines and South Australian subsidies?

Captains picks at the ABC in Guthrie and Milne not to mention failure to reform the ABC in anyway?

Despite such a poor record Turnbull will come out swinging on Q&A placing blame on all and sundry while accepting none himself. This was always inevitable.

This makes the decision of Scott Morrison to avoid answering why Turnbull was replaced as leader insanely stupid. It has robbed him of chance to differentiate himself from Turnbull. It has robbed him of a chance to set a different policy agenda (e.g. energy as a cost of living issue!).

Simultaneously, it will enable Turnbull to define his failures as magnificence and his magnificence thwarted by the incompetence or ignorance others. It will enable Turnbull to rope Morrison (and others) into every failure.

Ironically, that could mean the only narrative Turnbull ever sold in politics was his own brilliance in retrospect.

I’m sure the Left MSM will lap it up as Turnbull dances on the Liberal grave he created.