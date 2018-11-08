Turnbull on Q&A

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 8, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
30 Responses to Turnbull on Q&A

  4. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2859815, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Mal, or the ABC, Billie?

    (That’s probably a redundant question.)

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2859816, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Malcom’s not thinking of writing his memoirs, is he?

  6. Rafe Champion
    #2859817, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    One of the nights I will not miss having a working TV.

  8. Ubique
    #2859819, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    You’re a better man than I am, Gunga Din.

  9. Bushkid
    #2859821, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Is anyone actually watching this at all?

  10. Robber Baron
    #2859825, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    I watched it. It will be a case study at universities for delusional narcisism disorders.

    Mal did not disappoint. Everyone apart from Mal destroyed his stellar government.

    He said “l” more often than Obama and Rudd combined.

    He truly is a small man. Dutton deserves a medal for getting rid of him.

  11. Shy Ted
    #2859827, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    First question came from Australia’ answer to Michael Moore.

  12. Leo G
    #2859829, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Jim McClelland recognised MT as a natural:

    “He’s easy to loathe, he’s a sh!t, he’d devour anyone for breakfast, he’s on the make, he’s cynical, he’s offensively smug. He’s a good exploiter of publicity.”

  13. Cpt Seahawks
    #2859830, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    No, not doing it. I’m off.

  14. PhillipW
    #2859833, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Quote of the night scrolling underneath: Where the hell was this Turnbull when he held office.

  15. H B Bear
    #2859835, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I wonder if they gave Lord Waffles a parking space? I think he is going to be spending a lot of time at Ultimo. Dr John goes back into well deserved obscurity.

  16. John Constantine
    #2859841, posted on November 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Billion dollar a year Vanity project.

    Wonder what funding the chicoms will ration it to when they foreclose?.

    Comrades?.

  17. Elle
    #2859848, posted on November 8, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I missed it. I was watching the Bachelorette and painting my toe nails.

  18. candy
    #2859854, posted on November 8, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Just let him have a top job at the ABC, chairman or managing director. It’s too sad otherwise.
    Anyways, he’s a really good fit for the ABC and they love him. What would it matter?

  19. Boambee John
    #2859860, posted on November 8, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    candy at 2219

    Given his record, he should be able to destroy Their ABC in around two years.

    Then? Secretary General of the UN, of course!

  20. Big_Nambas
    #2859865, posted on November 8, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    anybody who still watches Q and A needs to get a life!

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2859866, posted on November 8, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Given his record, he should be able to destroy Their ABC in around two years.

    Then? Secretary General of the UN, of course!

    I’ll bet good money Lord Waffles sees himself as the first President of the Australian Republic, installed by the Shorten Government.

  22. Megan
    #2859868, posted on November 8, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    So glad I had better things to do. My post Gillard new TV does not need being shouted to death like its predecessor. The Malefactor needs to be dropped into a deep, dark well covered by the cone of silence. (NADT)

  23. wal1957
    #2859877, posted on November 8, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Krudd and Turdball should get together and have a nice cosy chat….

    Maybe they could then tell me which one of them is the biggest egotistical prick out of the two!

  24. Muddy
    #2859892, posted on November 8, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Any truth to the rumour he plans to set up his own exclusive branch of Narcissists Anonymous?

  25. Oh come on
    #2859894, posted on November 8, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Most oblivious Australian ever. He doesn’t realise that he’s the aberration, he’s the wrecker, his government was the disaster. Subtract Trumble’s nine villains and his government still would have been heading to certain defeat, because Trumble was a terrible Liberal PM. The electorate wants an identifiable alternative to Labor, not Labor-lite.

    But even transcending partisan considerations – Trumble can’t claim technocratic credentials. He was objectively a terrible PM. He would have been an awful Labor PM, too. He simply wasn’t up to the job. No more excuses, Trumble. Your government was shit and you were responsible.

  26. Oh come on
    #2859900, posted on November 9, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Oh and Trumble wants to re-enter the private sector. If he has any success, what’s the bet that it’ll be via some subsidy-hoovering [email protected] scam, or through one of those disgusting private sector firms that governments hire to issue parking fines or to provide ’employment services’ to the perpetually unemployed or somesuch.

  27. Oh come on
    #2859901, posted on November 9, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Oh yes. B-a-lls is now verboten.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2859905, posted on November 9, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Maybe they could then tell me which one of them is the biggest egotistical prick out of the two!

    Don’t know about pricks, but Krudd, Turnbull, and Gilliard would set new records for egotism..

  29. Cpt Seahawks
    #2859960, posted on November 9, 2018 at 1:28 am

    I can’t believe waffleworth demanded a Qanda on a bloody Thursday. Then started it early by an hour.
    He is also a a c#\< s%?£ing prick.

  30. a happy little debunker
    #2860006, posted on November 9, 2018 at 5:33 am

    I watched the first question – Where he declined to answer why he resigned, stating that he didn’t know & that it was for others to be held to account for HIS RESIGNATION.

    I quickly lost interest after that…

