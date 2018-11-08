Liberty Quote
The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.— Robert Heinlein
-
-
Turnbull on Q&A
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Who cares!
utter
waste
of
time
t*rd polishing
Mal, or the ABC, Billie?
(That’s probably a redundant question.)
Malcom’s not thinking of writing his memoirs, is he?
One of the nights I will not miss having a working TV.
lurking elswhere
You’re a better man than I am, Gunga Din.
Is anyone actually watching this at all?
I watched it. It will be a case study at universities for delusional narcisism disorders.
Mal did not disappoint. Everyone apart from Mal destroyed his stellar government.
He said “l” more often than Obama and Rudd combined.
He truly is a small man. Dutton deserves a medal for getting rid of him.
First question came from Australia’ answer to Michael Moore.
Jim McClelland recognised MT as a natural:
No, not doing it. I’m off.
Quote of the night scrolling underneath: Where the hell was this Turnbull when he held office.
I wonder if they gave Lord Waffles a parking space? I think he is going to be spending a lot of time at Ultimo. Dr John goes back into well deserved obscurity.
Billion dollar a year Vanity project.
Wonder what funding the chicoms will ration it to when they foreclose?.
Comrades?.
I missed it. I was watching the Bachelorette and painting my toe nails.
Just let him have a top job at the ABC, chairman or managing director. It’s too sad otherwise.
Anyways, he’s a really good fit for the ABC and they love him. What would it matter?
candy at 2219
Given his record, he should be able to destroy Their ABC in around two years.
Then? Secretary General of the UN, of course!
anybody who still watches Q and A needs to get a life!
I’ll bet good money Lord Waffles sees himself as the first President of the Australian Republic, installed by the Shorten Government.
So glad I had better things to do. My post Gillard new TV does not need being shouted to death like its predecessor. The Malefactor needs to be dropped into a deep, dark well covered by the cone of silence. (NADT)
Krudd and Turdball should get together and have a nice cosy chat….
Maybe they could then tell me which one of them is the biggest egotistical prick out of the two!
Any truth to the rumour he plans to set up his own exclusive branch of Narcissists Anonymous?
Most oblivious Australian ever. He doesn’t realise that he’s the aberration, he’s the wrecker, his government was the disaster. Subtract Trumble’s nine villains and his government still would have been heading to certain defeat, because Trumble was a terrible Liberal PM. The electorate wants an identifiable alternative to Labor, not Labor-lite.
But even transcending partisan considerations – Trumble can’t claim technocratic credentials. He was objectively a terrible PM. He would have been an awful Labor PM, too. He simply wasn’t up to the job. No more excuses, Trumble. Your government was shit and you were responsible.
Oh and Trumble wants to re-enter the private sector. If he has any success, what’s the bet that it’ll be via some subsidy-hoovering [email protected] scam, or through one of those disgusting private sector firms that governments hire to issue parking fines or to provide ’employment services’ to the perpetually unemployed or somesuch.
Oh yes. B-a-lls is now verboten.
Don’t know about pricks, but Krudd, Turnbull, and Gilliard would set new records for egotism..
I can’t believe waffleworth demanded a Qanda on a bloody Thursday. Then started it early by an hour.
He is also a a c#\< s%?£ing prick.
I watched the first question – Where he declined to answer why he resigned, stating that he didn’t know & that it was for others to be held to account for HIS RESIGNATION.
I quickly lost interest after that…