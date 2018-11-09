Greg Chapman: The mid-terms – The best possible outcome for Trump

Donald Trump couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome from the elections for the former legislative body known as the US Congress.

The Emasculated Congress

Almost no substantial legislation has passed in the US Congress, under the control by two parties, namely the Evil Party and the Stupid Party, since prior to 2010 when the monstrosity known as Obamacare was passed. This required an alignment of the planets where a single party held the house, had 60+ seats in the senate to defeat the Filibuster (requiring 60 votes rather than a simple majority), as well as holding the White House. This period lasted for just 2 years.

The responsibility for passing or repealing legislation now resides with a committee of unelected ivy league lawyers sitting in the Supreme Court. The most important role now of the US Congress, and in particular the Senate, is to appoint these lawyers to not only the Supreme Court but also the Federal Courts which are the feeder committees to the supreme committee.

Until recently the ability to appoint compliant lawyers to these committees was hamstrung by the Filibuster, even if the Senate majority party held the White House as well. Two developments made appointments easier. Firstly, under the previous administration, the Evil Party decided as a matter of convenience, to avoid getting bipartisan approval for their nominees to the Federal Courts, to do away with the Filibuster so it could stack those courts with lawyers that would reliably rule supporting Evil Party policies. Then in 2017, when the Stupid Party wanted to approve a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court, the Evil Party tried to Filibuster that appointment, even though it would be replacing one conservative lawyer with another. At which point the Stupid Party following the Evil Party’s precedent, did away with the Filibuster for the Supreme Court as well.

Then when another Trump nominee was sent for Senate confirmation, one that would upset the balance of the supreme committee, there was no Filibuster the Evil Party could rely on. Even the Evil Party can be stupid sometimes.

It surprised many that the Stupid Party held out against the Evil Party to confirm the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh, because normally the Stupid Party folds when they have to support anything that the Evil Party opposes because they use guilt and smears to intimidate bedwetters in the Stupid Party to vote against Stupid Party nominees. This is usually a successful tactic, and doesn’t work in reverse when used by the Stupid Party against the Evil Party, because they don’t really care about such things. Unfortunately for the Evil Party, there were an insufficient number of Stupid Party bedwetters to stop the confirmation, due to the strong support of Trump for his nominee, who called out the Evil Party Tactics, not something that Stupid Party presidents normally do. Even some in the Stupid Party had sufficient spine, given the Presidents support, to do so as well.

So the Senate result with an increased majority, beyond the bedwetter margin would have been very pleasing to Trump. He will be able to get his nominees approved, even with the delays imposed by the Evil Party who insist on using the full allowance of 30 hours of debate for each of the 100’s of appointments in order to delay Trump’s agenda. The Stupid Party has yet to change this obstructionist rule.

But the Stupid Party lost the house.

When the Stupid Party held the house, they still couldn’t reach agreement on almost any legislation, which was blocked in any case by the Filibuster in the Senate. The house has now just become a chamber for committees by the party holding it, to investigate the other party. So now the Evil Party holds the house, there will be a multitude of investigations into Trump, but as before there will be no substantial legislation approved. However, there will be one difference. Trump will now be able to blame the Evil Party for legislative obstruction rather than his own Stupid Party.

While investigations by the Evil Party will be never ending, Trump will be able to follow the precedents of his predecessor who wrote the rule book on obstructionism using tactics supported at the time by the Evil Party.

In addition, the gains by the Evil Party are very modest compared with the first mid-terms for the opposition of other presidents, and while the Evil Party have fewer bedwetters than the Stupid Party (most Evil Party members have no conscience), they still do have some, particularly those who have just flipped a seat to the Evil Party, and who want to be in congress longer than 2 years. This will prevent the more hysterical agendas of the Evil Party being pursued.

Meanwhile, back at the Whitehouse

With all this gridlock, Trump will still be able to dump treaties he doesn’t like, repeal Obama regulations, continue to stack the courts with his nominees and put in place executive orders which are likely to be supported by a friendly supreme committee.

No wonder the Evil Party is mad.