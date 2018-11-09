I wasn’t going to post on this, but then the front page of one of those typically left-wing financial journals, in this case our own AFR, has as a front page story: “Warlike” Trump banishes enemies” with a photo of the above event there as the evidence for all to see. So you will again have to realise, that anyone who depends on the media will be misinformed about the actual facts. So let us look more closely.

The above video begins with the exchange with the reporter from CNN. An incredible lack of respect for the President and of the office of the presidency. And the farther into the media conference you go, the more incredible the rudeness is. But the straightforward and undeniable fact is that the President answered the questions he was asked – two of them in fact from Jim Acosta – but the media were annoyed that the President defended his position without actually giving them anything to report negatively on. And Acosta does indeed hit the young girl on the arm when she reaches for the microphone.

Here for completeness are the two questions Acosta asked:

Why did you characterise it as an invasion? Do you think you demonise immigrants?

He had his turn and so Trump turned to ask for other questions during a 90 minute press conference. And because of what Acosta did, he has now had his White House pass taken from him at least temporarily. This is the slow motion replay of Acosta hitting the arm of the intern as she reached for the mike.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

When you hear this fake scandal discussed, it will only reinforce the fact that we are living in a media-induced news vacuum that can only be corrected through making an effort for yourself. So far as the President goes, the media rule in dealing with him is, “If it misleads, it leads”.