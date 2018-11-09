I wasn’t going to post on this, but then the front page of one of those typically left-wing financial journals, in this case our own AFR, has as a front page story: “Warlike” Trump banishes enemies” with a photo of the above event there as the evidence for all to see. So you will again have to realise, that anyone who depends on the media will be misinformed about the actual facts. So let us look more closely.
The above video begins with the exchange with the reporter from CNN. An incredible lack of respect for the President and of the office of the presidency. And the farther into the media conference you go, the more incredible the rudeness is. But the straightforward and undeniable fact is that the President answered the questions he was asked – two of them in fact from Jim Acosta – but the media were annoyed that the President defended his position without actually giving them anything to report negatively on. And Acosta does indeed hit the young girl on the arm when she reaches for the microphone.
Here for completeness are the two questions Acosta asked:
Why did you characterise it as an invasion?
Do you think you demonise immigrants?
He had his turn and so Trump turned to ask for other questions during a 90 minute press conference. And because of what Acosta did, he has now had his White House pass taken from him at least temporarily. This is the slow motion replay of Acosta hitting the arm of the intern as she reached for the mike.
We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018
When you hear this fake scandal discussed, it will only reinforce the fact that we are living in a media-induced news vacuum that can only be corrected through making an effort for yourself. So far as the President goes, the media rule in dealing with him is, “If it misleads, it leads”.
Acosta is a joke. It should be to the rest of the press gallery’s shame that they haven’t disowned this clown.
When people are arguing about something you can clearly see with your own eyes we are way down the rabbit hole. Hard to see how this can end well.
HBB – Dems/MSM are in denial.
Regardless of whether his treatment of the young woman was appropriate or not, Acostas contemptuous treatment of his fellow journalists, in hogging the microphone and the manner in which he did it, is reason enough to banish him.
As Larry King said recently, CNN stopped doing news years ago.
Imagine the hullabaloo that would be raised if a conservative was as out of order with Snowcone on Q&A as Jim Acosta was in the white house press room.
Acosta seems to believe that the press briefings are something they give the President, not vice versa, and therefore feel they can lay the ground rules, and the snares and traps for their quarry as they see fit.
Enough of the press think this already, but CNN seems to be under the impression that if they act imperious enough, they will regain the glory days when they got away with it.
As ML said, the press are there at the behest of the president. If the President of the United States says hand over the mic, you hand over the mic. Show some respect to your country, twerp.
Acosta’s treatment of the Intern (who was just doing her job) in maintaining his grip on the microphone was very poor behavior in that he displayed absolute contempt for her by refusing to let go. His action to deflect her arm (using his) was not ‘hitting’ but it was a nasty ungentlemanly gesture to maintain grip on the microphone.
Finally, his ‘talking over’ the President was just bloody rude and I thought Trump showed restraint in not asking security to remove Acosta immediately.
At the next presser Trump or Sanders should say something the effect of: these are the rules of engagement from now on. If you are asked to give up the microphone and you do not, and particularly if any of the staff approaches you to take the microphone and you do not hand it to them, your credentials will be revoked and you will be summarily removed from the building.
Seeing that accoster assaulting a young woman half his age who is just there doing her intern job, which is in part to stop the likes of him being a rude, bellicose fool is just terrible. Failing to show respect to someone who is just doing their customer service job is pathetic. But then going on to assault them? I shake my head in disbelief but it just shows how debased these self-proclaimed moral superiors of the left are. And imagine, there are people who support his behaviour; if not explicitly, then tacitly.
Thank heavens I am not afflicted with this most grave of ills: leftism.
…with Snowcone on Q&A as Jim Acosta ….
Hardly the President of the United States, but point taken.
assaulting a young woman half his age
I see the intern as an agent of the president. She was acting on his instruction. The behaviour was rude on a personal level to both the intern and the president. It showed a lack of respect and disipline to the office, which should rightly be acted upon. He got off lightly in my book and it’s good if the POTUS runs a tighter ship.
The only person assaulting anyone there was the ‘intern’ – we teach our children not to snatch.
As for rudeness, Acosta asks his questions politely. Trump obfuscated. Which is fine, his choice. Then tore into Acosta personally. He was the only person being rude.
He touched her, it’s assault.
Normally people would just let it slide but this is the rules the left want to push for so they have to play by them.
“WE” are so full of virtue it shines out of our fundament!
Angels and Ministers of Grace defend us! Acosta doesn’t ask questions. He’s there to instruct, to direct, to lead America on the path of righteousness in HIS name forever!
How’s the kool aid Felix
She was Acosta-ed – what scoundrel.
Lock him up Donald. Prez decree.
I see you live up to your name, Confused Old Misfit.
See the transcript below, which shows Acosta asked his questions respectfully. Trump answered in part, then obfuscated. As I said, his choice.
Acosta: I wanted to challenge you on one of the statements that you made in the tail end of the campaign in the midterms that …
Trump: Here we go.
Acosta: Well, I — if you don’t mind, Mr. President …
Trump: Let’s go. Let’s go. Come on.
Acosta: … that this caravan was an invasion. As you know, Mr. President …
Trump: I consider it to be an invasion.
Acosta: As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion. It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S. And …
Trump: Thank you for telling me that. I appreciate it.
Acosta: … why did you characterize it as such?
Trump: Because I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion.
Acosta: But do you think that you demonized immigrants in this election to try to keep …
Trump: Not at all. No, not at all. I want them to come into the country, but they have to come in legally. You know, they have to come in, Jim, through a process. I want it to be a process. And I want people to come in. And we need the people here …
Acosta: Right. But your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on …
Trump: Well, that’s true. … They weren’t actors.
Acosta: They’re not going to be doing that.
Trump: They weren’t actors. Well, no, it was true. Do you think they were actors? They weren’t actors. They didn’t come from Hollywood. … This was an actual — you know, it happened a few days ago and …
Acosta: They’re hundreds of miles away, though. They’re hundreds and hundreds of miles away.
Trump: You know what?
Acosta: That’s not an invasion.
Trump: I think you should — honestly — I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.
Acosta: But let me ask … if I may ask one other question …
Trump: OK, that’s enough.
No, this was out of order:
Acosta: Right. But your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on …