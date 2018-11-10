Jordan Peterson 10: Climate change alarmism 0

Posted on 9:54 pm, November 10, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Possibly the best 6 minute demolition of the bogey of climate change. At the Cambridge Union.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Jordan Peterson 10: Climate change alarmism 0

  1. jupes
    #2861339, posted on November 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Possibly the best 6 minute demolition of the bogey of climate change.

    Yep. Good stuff.

  2. The BigBlueCat
    #2861345, posted on November 10, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    He certainly hit the nail on the head!

  3. min
    #2861362, posted on November 10, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    I am a Jordan Peterson fan and another brilliant answer to a lefty question . Prefer his utube appearances more than his book.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.