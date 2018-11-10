Load shedding in NZ. The AUFLS system (not joking)

Thanks to NTOldie, an explanation of the aptly named AUFLS load shedding system to protect the grid in the north island of New Zealand. Somewhere there must be an explanation of the way the system works here. Buried somewhere in the AEMO website perhaps.
-
