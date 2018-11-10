More pain from solar panels and the wind choke points again

Where is the upside of all the things we are doing to save the planet? Jo Nova reports on the voltage issues caused by solar panels.

On the choke points for wind power – the times of minimum wind that set the ceiling for wind power regardless of the installed capacity and the average performance. My reference point is 24-hour cycle up to 7 this morning. Yes I know it is not 7 now so I should have done a screen shot.

The peak demand for power yesterday was 23GW at 7pm, just as the sun went down and Wind was providing 1GW or 4.4% of demand. Wind did better between 11am and 4 pm with 1.6GW and solar was fairly steady at 1GW from 9 to 4.

The crunch comes when demand is highest and wind is lowest. This is not the testing time of year, that comes in high summer when demand gets up around 28GW. Watch this space in February and see how Victoria and SA are travelling at sunset during a heatwave with wind delivering less than 5% of Installed Capacity.

Posting at 10am, wind has gone as low as I have seen it, down towards 0.3GW and 6% of Installed Capacity. Academic today but not in summer.