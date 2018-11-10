More pain from solar panels and the wind choke points again

Where is the upside of all the things we are doing to save the planet? Jo Nova reports on the voltage issues caused by solar panels.
On the choke points for wind power – the times of minimum wind that set the ceiling for wind power regardless of the installed capacity and the average performance. My reference point is 24-hour cycle up to 7 this morning. Yes I know it is not 7 now so I should have done a screen shot.
The peak demand for power yesterday was 23GW at 7pm, just as the sun went down and Wind was providing 1GW or 4.4% of demand. Wind did better between 11am and 4 pm with 1.6GW and solar was fairly steady at 1GW from 9 to 4.
The crunch comes when demand is highest and wind is lowest. This is not the testing time of year, that comes in high summer when demand gets up around 28GW. Watch this space in February and see how Victoria and SA are travelling at sunset during a heatwave with wind delivering less than 5% of Installed Capacity.
Posting at 10am, wind has gone as low as I have seen it, down towards 0.3GW and 6% of Installed Capacity. Academic today but not in summer.
Solar wind power on calm hot summer nights?
Surprisingly, this was reported by Their ABC. But they did try and argue it down as usual.
I am convinced that the only way that the voting public will understand what this ‘green’ energy has in store for them is when the blackouts occur. The apathy of the voter needs a good healthy kick in the backside and that appears to be the only way that the voters are going to get it.
And from The Global Warning Policy Forum:
“Electricity system management costs in Germany are spiralling, in large part due to the sharply increasing costs of compensating renewable generators when their output is curtailed in order to preserve system stability. This, and other prominently criticized failures of the Federal government to control the cost of the Energiewende, have all the makings of a major political issue.”
A nice point Ian, here we have to compensate heavy power users when they are obliged to participate in load shedding to protect the grid and it must be only a matter of time before there is enough wind in the system to demand the German strategy to keep our grid under control.
Has anyone got some good links to explain how the load shedding system works and is there a running commentary on the process so we know when it is happening and where?