Open Forum: November 10, 2018

  4. jupes
    #2860722, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:06 am

    So the offender has been named.

    And guess what it was? … Mohammed!

    Now there’s a shock.

  6. jupes
    #2860725, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Steyn:

    On Wednesday night Tucker Carlson was subject to an outrageous thug assault on his home by pampered decadent “anti-fascists” and “anti-racists” who have no idea what those words mean – and that, when you’re battering on a front door and forcing the woman inside to hide in the pantry in terror, you’re the fascist.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2860726, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Surely, they’d all have to be home by midnight, so that Mom could give them their evening cocoa, and tuck them into bed?

  8. sdfc
    #2860729, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Trumpy’s a dickehead.

    Discuss,

  9. Megan
    #2860733, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:41 am

    All present and accounted for then?

  11. Atoms for Peace., ,
    #2860735, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Cricket 11. What an honour.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2860736, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Somali-born terrorist who stabbed three shoppers, killing one, is named after being shot dead by police – as ISIS claim the lone wolf as one of their own and it’s revealed his brother was arrested over a failed terror attack in Melbourne last year

    From the Daily Mail. How come the Brit. newspapers can report this, and ours cant?

  13. Mark A
    #2860737, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Now there is an intelligent conversation starter for you.

  14. None
    #2860738, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:49 am

    They should have shot Muhammad on sight. They should have shot the fascists intimidating Tucker Carlson family on sight. And that fwit journalist should be banned for life. People trying to get into a country illegally are not migrants.

  15. None
    #2860739, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

  16. None
    #2860740, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Zulu our papers have reported that I think the Daily Telegraph has it on its front page. You might not find it on Fairfax or the ABC though. Mind you we should stop calling it Fairfax and just call it 9 poos. Haha.

  17. C.L.
    #2860741, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

    The corruption in the USA is beyond anything ever seen in a Western democracy:

    Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will not be charged in abuse investigation, prosecutor says.

    Eric Schneiderman, the former New York Attorney General who stepped down after multiple women came forward with allegations of assault, will not face criminal charges, the prosecutor tasked with overseeing the case told CNN.

    Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas told CNN Thursday morning that her team interviewed members of Schneiderman’s security detail, employees who worked with him at the New York Attorney General’s office and witnesses. Singas was appointed to be the special prosecutor overseeing the investigation…

    New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood appointed Singas as the special prosecutor in this case at the request of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She worked with District Attorneys Tim Sini of Suffolk County and Cy Vance of Manhattan, where the alleged crimes occurred.

    Underwood, Singas, Cuomo, Sini and Vance are all Democrats.

  18. C.L.
    #2860742, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:58 am

    So then: the Democrat Party wants to impeach Brett Kavanaugh for crimes that never happened but it pulled every string to get Schneiderman off – despite the fact that he admits to bashing multiple women in a dedicated sex dungeon. You could not possibly make this shit up.

  19. Tel
    #2860743, posted on November 10, 2018 at 1:04 am

    C.L. #2860742,

    Don’t start with whataboutism. You aren’t allowed to make comparisons, d’ya hear?

    Each little factoid you have been fed must be considered without any notion of overall consistency.

  20. JC
    #2860744, posted on November 10, 2018 at 1:08 am

    The corruption in the USA is beyond anything ever seen in a Western democracy:

    naaa, just the large cities where D’rats rein.

    Read this and weep.

    https://thefederalist.com/2018/11/07/incoming-democrat-chairman-dems-will-go-all-in-on-russia-impeach-kavanaugh-for-perjury/

  22. C.L.
    #2860746, posted on November 10, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Yet another white school-girl bashed and kicked in the head by Aboriginal ‘students’ at a conventional shithole state school – this time in Queensland.
    Report and video.

  23. Oh come on
    #2860747, posted on November 10, 2018 at 1:26 am

    I’m sure the following has been commented on, but have to highlight the hollow words of the useless Liberal blowhard in Melb:

    Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said all possible resources should be deployed to ensure such events did not occur again.

    “As a father, as a parent, as a life-long Melburnian I say enough is enough.

    “We do not have to live like this. Melburnians do not have to endure this, the third such event in as many years.”

    OK so enough is enough, you don’t have to live like this, fine. What exactly are you proposing to do to solve the problem? ‘Deploy all possible resources’ is not a strategy. Strategies need to have specific measures that produce quantifiable outcomes.

  24. Oh come on
    #2860748, posted on November 10, 2018 at 1:29 am

    You should see it when the Maori and Aboriginal students in rough schools get into a barmy. By crikey, they hate each other. The Maori kids are almost always heavily outnumbered but they can generally hold their own.

  25. memoryvault
    #2860749, posted on November 10, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Video footage exists. Police are aware of the problem.
    Any bets on the likelihood of any assault charges being laid?

  26. areff
    #2860751, posted on November 10, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Eric Schneiderman? Isn’t that Matthew Newton’s future father-in-law?

  27. Norman Church
    #2860755, posted on November 10, 2018 at 2:57 am

    To misquote Dale Kerrigan, “How’s the Diversity?”

  28. calli
    #2860756, posted on November 10, 2018 at 3:01 am

    Premature conflagration clearly spared the lives of families popping into town to see the Myer Christmas windows.

    Naturally, it was a day ending in “Friday”.

    Yet idiots will still vote for the capitulating hunchback because fear of “hatred and violence” and the hideous “right wing”.

    It’s hard to comprehend.

  29. Norman Church
    #2860757, posted on November 10, 2018 at 3:05 am

    Meant Darryl Kerrigan. My bad.

  30. None
    #2860758, posted on November 10, 2018 at 3:23 am

    calli

    #2860756, posted on November 10, 2018 at 3:01 am

    Not just Friday but “9/11”.

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #2860760, posted on November 10, 2018 at 3:59 am

    So the offender has been named.

    Hamish McDonald?
    Liam O’Neil?
    Sven Larsen-Volvo?

