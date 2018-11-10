Liberty Quote
I despise racists, I despise anti-semites, and I despise vapid poseurs who support terrorist barbarians against the civilised, yet who themselves enjoy the benefits of civilisation.— Mk50 of Brisbane
-
Open Forum: November 10, 2018
1
2
Broward County.
WHY?
And guess what it was? … Mohammed!
Now there’s a shock.
Podium?
Steyn:
Surely, they’d all have to be home by midnight, so that Mom could give them their evening cocoa, and tuck them into bed?
Trumpy’s a dickehead.
Discuss,
All present and accounted for then?
10th?
Cricket 11. What an honour.
From the Daily Mail. How come the Brit. newspapers can report this, and ours cant?
sdfc
#2860729, posted on November 10, 2018 at 12:28 am
Trumpy’s a dickehead.
Discuss,
Now there is an intelligent conversation starter for you.
They should have shot Muhammad on sight. They should have shot the fascists intimidating Tucker Carlson family on sight. And that fwit journalist should be banned for life. People trying to get into a country illegally are not migrants.
Zulu our papers have reported that I think the Daily Telegraph has it on its front page. You might not find it on Fairfax all the ABC phone Mayer do we should stop calling at Fairfax and just call it 9 poor. Haha.
Zulu our papers have reported that I think the Daily Telegraph has it on its front page. You might not find it on Fairfax or the ABC though. Mind you we should stop calling it Fairfax and just call it 9 poos. Haha.
The corruption in the USA is beyond anything ever seen in a Western democracy:
Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will not be charged in abuse investigation, prosecutor says.
Underwood, Singas, Cuomo, Sini and Vance are all Democrats.
So then: the Democrat Party wants to impeach Brett Kavanaugh for crimes that never happened but it pulled every string to get Schneiderman off – despite the fact that he admits to bashing multiple women in a dedicated sex dungeon. You could not possibly make this shit up.
C.L. #2860742,
Don’t start with whataboutism. You aren’t allowed to make comparisons, d’ya hear?
Each little factoid you have been fed must be considered without any notion of overall consistency.
naaa, just the large cities where D’rats rein.
Read this and weep.
https://thefederalist.com/2018/11/07/incoming-democrat-chairman-dems-will-go-all-in-on-russia-impeach-kavanaugh-for-perjury/
reign..
Yet another white school-girl bashed and kicked in the head by Aboriginal ‘students’ at a conventional shithole state school – this time in Queensland.
Report and video.
I’m sure the following has been commented on, but have to highlight the hollow words of the useless Liberal blowhard in Melb:
OK so enough is enough, you don’t have to live like this, fine. What exactly are you proposing to do to solve the problem? ‘Deploy all possible resources’ is not a strategy. Strategies need to have specific measures that produce quantifiable outcomes.
You should see it when the Maori and Aboriginal students in rough schools get into a barmy. By crikey, they hate each other. The Maori kids are almost always heavily outnumbered but they can generally hold their own.
Video footage exists. Police are aware of the problem.
Any bets on the likelihood of any assault charges being laid?
Eric Schneiderman? Isn’t that Matthew Newton’s future father-in-law?
To misquote Dale Kerrigan, “How’s the Diversity?”
Premature conflagration clearly spared the lives of families popping into town to see the Myer Christmas windows.
Naturally, it was a day ending in “Friday”.
Yet idiots will still vote for the capitulating hunchback because fear of “hatred and violence” and the hideous “right wing”.
It’s hard to comprehend.
Meant Darryl Kerrigan. My bad.
Not just Friday but “9/11”.
Hamish McDonald?
Liam O’Neil?
Sven Larsen-Volvo?
This story from Minnesota has a familiar ring to it.