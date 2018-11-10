Vote late and vote often

Can nothing be done to stop it?
FLORIDA RECOUNT 2018...
Rick Scott warns of 'rampant fraud'...
Orders law enforcement investigation...
Teacher finds ballot box in storage area!
Woman in Minnesota Receives Broward Ballot in Mail...
Gillum un-concedes?
DEM SUDDENLY LEADS IN AZ SENATE RACE...RESULTS...
And then this:
Every Vote Counts in Large Amounts and Much, Much More. “Literally, you can count on them or with them. The Democrats in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona are continuing to ‘count’ the ‘votes’ in the 2018 election and, curiously, as they continue to “count,” the Democrats either take the lead or close the gap.”
They mean to win. Does the GOP?
Rampant voter fraud? How about endemic? Especially in districts or states where the County Supervisor of Elections is of the Dementocrat persuasion.
What is likely to be exposed in Broward County, Florida is only the tip of the iceberg. What should be investigated is not only ballot tampering but other felonious means of interference with electoral integrity in the USA, such as fraudulent voter ID, invalid votes by illegal aliens, inaccurate electoral rolls and any other dirty tricks the Dementocrats deploy in their criminal rise to power.
Any post mortems of this election by conservative pundits are based on false predicates, and therefore moot at this point until nitty gritty details of the tallies are scrutinized and analyzed. Time to come down from the ivory tower and get down to brass tacks.
This was not a Blue Wave or even a Blue Trickle. It is the seepage of Blue Algae from outlying stagnant ponds into the mainstream of American political and electoral waters.
Cory Booker claimed “I Am Spartacus” in the recent Kavanaugh hearings.
Let’s add “I Am Abacus” as another motto for the Dementocrats.