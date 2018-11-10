What happened to ‘Electricity Bill’?

Some time ago in Parliament there was some argy bargy about disrespectful references to Electricity Bill Shorten. It seems that Liberal politicians are too principled to engage in that kind of name-calling since then. But there is no good reason for riff raff outside the House to refrain from using the simple device of mockery to highlight the disastrous electricity bills that will follow the elevation of ‘Electricity Bill’ to the Lodge.

There used to be popular sings sending up English politicians that spread around the streets and often enough ended up as nursery rhymes for children. Where is the peoples’ poet who will write the ballad of Electricity Bill with a captivating tune that will become a meme stuck in the heads of young and old as a constant reminder? Like ‘Woolworths the freshfood people’ that stuck in my head.

