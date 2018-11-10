What happened to ‘Electricity Bill’?

Some time ago in Parliament there was some argy bargy about disrespectful references to Electricity Bill Shorten. It seems that Liberal politicians are too principled to engage in that kind of name-calling since then. But there is no good reason for riff raff outside the House to refrain from using the simple device of mockery to highlight the disastrous electricity bills that will follow the elevation of ‘Electricity Bill’ to the Lodge.
There used to be popular sings sending up English politicians that spread around the streets and often enough ended up as nursery rhymes for children. Where is the peoples’ poet who will write the ballad of Electricity Bill with a captivating tune that will become a meme stuck in the heads of young and old as a constant reminder? Like ‘Woolworths the freshfood people’ that stuck in my head.
A few examples of political nursery rhymes.
Kill Bill as a politically named strategy also seems to have been shelved.
But considering the damage being wilfully done by the former member for Point Piper McMansions – I am not surprised that attention is temporarily elsewhere.
Yawn. The Speaker enforces the rule in Parliament the Members, no matter their political persuasion, use the proper titles to refer to other Members in the Chamber. Sometimes makes them withdraw when they “forget” the rule.
Surprisingly petty post from you.
ScoMo is too busy being fair dinkum you beaut roll yer sleeves up ocker strewth stone the crows bonzer matey to engage in mockery.
Some electric words for this perhaps?
Given his tendency to promise the world ‘cause “fairness”, and foolish dreams he can run an industrial economy on solar and wind, I reckon Barnacle Bill is a pretty good name. Clearly believes the first few chapters of The Magic Pudding is an economics text.