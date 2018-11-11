Jo Nova on the impending power price tsunami.

Tsunamis can start small, a barely perceptible ripple offshore, then they break on land and all hell breaks out. One of the ripples of the power price tsunami came a few months ago when a small recycling firm in Adelaide closed with 40 jobs. There were other signs of course and bigger ones but this one got a bit of news cover and it had human scale.
The silence of the business community is surprising, or have I missed it? I don’t mean the firms that are making money out of the scam, but the myriad of places with ovens and freezers like the baker who Judith met in Queensland. The one whose power bill went from 30K to 120K.
At last it seems that a leader in small business has roused from his torpor and said something.
“This is the biggest business crisis I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Peter Strong, chief executive of the Council of Small Business Australia. “The GFC was managed and it affected everybody, but this is only Australia and we cannot see a solution.
“What we’re hearing is terrible. We’re seeing closures have already started, I fully expect there will be more closures and staff put off. When you’re running a small supermarket, where do you find an extra $70,000?”
Well said Peter Strong. But be careful what you wish for. He seems to admire the Finkel proposals. And he blames Tony Abbott and the pesky backbenchers for the painful and protracted paralysis of power policy. Better to blame the RET Peter!
Reflexively abusing Tony Abbott is a bit like blaming Trump or GW Bush or John Howard every time something goes wrong.
But wait, who launched the RET?
PS. Some other things that I can’t allow to pass without comment. He seems to think that the GFC was managed, is he referring to the needless plunge into serious debt that Kevin and Ken engineered? Does he really think it is only Australia with power price problems. Has he never heard of Germany and all the other places with RETs?
Be strong Peter, be prepared to mobilise your membership and their employees to generate serious concern and political clout and above all be prepared to find out what is the real root of the problem.
PPS. Tell them that Daniel Andrews deliberately closed Hazelwood and tell them before they vote in the Victorian election!
UPDATE. Calling out Clive Palmer, a nice comment by a Jo Nova threadster.
Ted O’Brien November 11, 2018 at 2:19 pm
John, from this site we saw the AGW world wide propaganda machine double its effort after Abbott’s landslide election win in 2013. But a protest vote had denied Abbott a majority in our upper house. Al Gore spotted the opportunity this presented, and somehow persuaded Clive Palmer to “protect” the RET from Abbott’s landslide mandate.
So Abbott was not allowed to abolish the RET. He reduced it by as much as Clive Palmer would allow. Then the Abbott haters blamed Abbott for the RET. This Peter Strong seems to have fallen for that lie, along with many others.
It’s taken them a while.
I’ve been watching small businesses contract and fall over for the last 18 months (or more).
I’ve sent this article to ALL my government reps, from local to federal.
Liberals are just sitting ducks . ALP ads demonise them and they run p##s weak ads asking people to go on website for more information . can you think i of more stupid when they could be attacking on prices since Hazelwood sold, throwing away billions , red shirt rort and Chicom deal . I have been pushing them to do another guilty ad or who do you trust with your money.
I was told that something was happening last night . anyway my source is hitting on Kroger. Re this
It seems that the leaders of every organisation supposedly supporting business et al is in thrall of renewable energy. How can supposedly intelligent people keep believing that renewables are the panacea to every problem in the world? How can they keep believing that climate change is an issue when nothing has eventuated in over 30 years of constant doom mongering?
Business will vote cronyism.
All in the hope of being paid Big dollars to shut down when the power gets tight.
Economic genocide is fully intended to cause the cultural genocide of the Nazi settler colonialist injustice outpost countries.
The transnational looting cartels have paid the bribe money to quisling elites to deindustrialise Australia, and provide the propaganda talking points to their mentally ill activists to progress dystopia.
Comrade maaaaates.
Local small supermarket basically served the local area for at least 70 years has now closed its doors and owner renter walked out. I assume the electricity bill for lighting fridges freezers pie warmer and air conditioners has reached the stage where costs cannot be recovered. It was up for sale for over 12 months and a buyer could not be found. The same is happening all over Australia with shops vacant in large numbers in every small town. Down and down we go with electricity bill rip offs going to offshore hedge funds to the detriment of every Australian. Unless your name is Alex.
Bob Brown’s “price signal” is finally kicking in?
Gupta is already employing voluntary shut down plans last used under Wran/Grenier in the Sydney & Melbourne arc furnaces.
Bought Zenn Energy as an “offset”.
Where the hell have business groups been through this? Absolutely nowhere near the debate. All we’ve been hearing is empty platitudes about social issues that aren’t important to anyone outside of a vocal minority of social media tarts. The business lobby has been either sucking up to lefty groups or silent on the issues that matter to business owners: regulation and onerous costs. Big business love it of course, it eliminates disruptive competition and they can pass on the costs to their shareholders and customers. Their cosy arrangements with the regulatory agencies, unions and political parties remain intact.
And I should also add that we now have a generation of subsidy vacuum “businesses” that wouldn’t exist were it not for some taxpayer funded boondoggle.
Andrews facilitated the closing of Hazelwood by inserting a 15% gross royalty on feedstock i.e. the browncoal. Imagine if he performed the same trick on solar and wind.
Electricity should cost more in peak periods, Federal Government white paper says
Air conditioning was singled out as a fairness issue.
The white paper said large air conditioning consumers were subsidised by people who did not have air conditioning at all.
Actually the liberal Guy in Victoria needs to change his pants before appearing on camera. I can see the wet stain just below where his pant zipper is located. Not a good look!
This also occurred in spite of the company receiving around $70m in taxpayer subsidies (if I recall correctly).
Most of the staff in these lobby groups are ex-public servants who have never been anywhere near a real business. They’re useless.
And now Clive is promoting his Party with “Get out of Paris”!!!!
TdeF is on fire over at Jo Nova’s
Agree with many others here – it’s cronyism and big business looking after big business and screw everyone else. What else does anyone expect them to do.
We have known about these tactics for a long, long time and you would have expected politicians to have cottoned on by now – but of course big business has big money.
“People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.” Adam Smith
Apologies I cannot put it up here but Jordan Peterson at Cambridge nails it well and truly re the hoax and Money etc spent AGW. On YouTube
We now have an entire generation of elected and un-elected officials who (in spite of the individual sob stories some might tell) have never managed in tough times, thanks to countless unearned billions in revenue from an epic mining boom and the biggest credit bubble in recorded history – hardly surprising that the majority should have been seduced by the feel-good vanity of “renewables”.
Amidst all of this, what a shame that we don’t have even a handful of prominent elected officials who can diligently and methodically expose the massive deception that is being perpetrated. Make the renewables proponents explain clearly, and in detail, exactly what is involved – but that never happens, they are always let off the hook.
The virtue-signally bureaucracies (public and private) should lead by example and switch off their air-conditioning when “peak pricing” kicks in – what a rort to demand that the little people switch off their cooling or heating while the overpaid shiny-bums in the big gleaming buildings waft around in comfort paid for by others!
It is a truly great video – and the first time I’ve seen Peterson angry.
Shit that narrows things down a bit. Wonder how many governments you would have to go back and explain what they did was illegal?
Let me see, there’s the Superannuation industry, that would all be illegal. Then there’s shedloads of inspection and compliance industry all over the place … there’s enrichment of third parties if ever there was. Compulsory union membership sounds like third party enrichment to me.
The white paper said large air conditioning consumers were subsidised by people who did not have air conditioning at all.
Excellent idea.
Shut down the airconditioning in all buildings owned or used by governments and government funded organisations.