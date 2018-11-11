Jo Nova on the impending power price tsunami.

Tsunamis can start small, a barely perceptible ripple offshore, then they break on land and all hell breaks out. One of the ripples of the power price tsunami came a few months ago when a small recycling firm in Adelaide closed with 40 jobs. There were other signs of course and bigger ones but this one got a bit of news cover and it had human scale.

The silence of the business community is surprising, or have I missed it? I don’t mean the firms that are making money out of the scam, but the myriad of places with ovens and freezers like the baker who Judith met in Queensland. The one whose power bill went from 30K to 120K.

At last it seems that a leader in small business has roused from his torpor and said something.

“This is the biggest business crisis I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Peter Strong, chief executive of the Council of Small Business Australia. “The GFC was managed and it affected everybody, but this is only Australia and we cannot see a solution.

“What we’re hearing is terrible. We’re seeing closures have already started, I fully expect there will be more closures and staff put off. When you’re running a small supermarket, where do you find an extra $70,000?”

Well said Peter Strong. But be careful what you wish for. He seems to admire the Finkel proposals. And he blames Tony Abbott and the pesky backbenchers for the painful and protracted paralysis of power policy. Better to blame the RET Peter!

Reflexively abusing Tony Abbott is a bit like blaming Trump or GW Bush or John Howard every time something goes wrong.

But wait, who launched the RET?

PS. Some other things that I can’t allow to pass without comment. He seems to think that the GFC was managed, is he referring to the needless plunge into serious debt that Kevin and Ken engineered? Does he really think it is only Australia with power price problems. Has he never heard of Germany and all the other places with RETs?

Be strong Peter, be prepared to mobilise your membership and their employees to generate serious concern and political clout and above all be prepared to find out what is the real root of the problem.

PPS. Tell them that Daniel Andrews deliberately closed Hazelwood and tell them before they vote in the Victorian election!

UPDATE. Calling out Clive Palmer, a nice comment by a Jo Nova threadster.

Ted O’Brien November 11, 2018 at 2:19 pm John, from this site we saw the AGW world wide propaganda machine double its effort after Abbott’s landslide election win in 2013. But a protest vote had denied Abbott a majority in our upper house. Al Gore spotted the opportunity this presented, and somehow persuaded Clive Palmer to “protect” the RET from Abbott’s landslide mandate. So Abbott was not allowed to abolish the RET. He reduced it by as much as Clive Palmer would allow. Then the Abbott haters blamed Abbott for the RET. This Peter Strong seems to have fallen for that lie, along with many others.