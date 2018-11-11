Jo Nova on the impending power price tsunami.

Posted on 2:56 pm, November 11, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Tsunamis can start small, a barely perceptible ripple offshore, then they break on land and all hell breaks out. One of the ripples of the power price tsunami came a few months ago when a small recycling firm in Adelaide closed with 40 jobs. There were other signs of course and bigger ones but this one got a bit of news cover and it had human scale.

The silence of the business community is surprising, or have I missed it? I don’t mean the firms that are making money out of the scam, but the myriad of places with ovens and freezers like the baker who Judith met in Queensland. The one whose power bill went from 30K to 120K.

At last it seems that a leader in small business has roused from his torpor and said something.

“This is the biggest business crisis I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Peter Strong, chief executive of the Council of Small Business Australia. “The GFC was managed and it affected everybody, but this is only Australia and we cannot see a solution.

“What we’re hearing is terrible. We’re seeing closures have already started, I fully expect there will be more closures and staff put off. When you’re running a small supermarket, where do you find an extra $70,000?”
Well said Peter Strong. But be careful what you wish for. He seems to admire the Finkel proposals. And he blames Tony Abbott and the pesky backbenchers for the painful and protracted paralysis of power policy. Better to blame the RET Peter!

Reflexively abusing Tony Abbott is a bit like blaming Trump or GW Bush or John Howard every time something goes wrong.

But wait, who launched the RET?

PS. Some other things that I can’t allow to pass without comment. He seems to think that the GFC was managed, is he referring to the needless plunge into serious debt that Kevin and Ken engineered? Does he really think it is only Australia with power price problems. Has he never heard of Germany and all the other places with RETs?

Be strong Peter, be prepared to mobilise your membership and their employees to generate serious concern and political clout and above all be prepared to find out what is the real root of the problem.

PPS. Tell them that Daniel Andrews deliberately closed Hazelwood and tell them before they vote in the Victorian election!

UPDATE. Calling out Clive Palmer, a nice comment by a Jo Nova threadster.

Ted O’Brien November 11, 2018 at 2:19 pm

John, from this site we saw the AGW world wide propaganda machine double its effort after Abbott’s landslide election win in 2013. But a protest vote had denied Abbott a majority in our upper house. Al Gore spotted the opportunity this presented, and somehow persuaded Clive Palmer to “protect” the RET from Abbott’s landslide mandate.

So Abbott was not allowed to abolish the RET. He reduced it by as much as Clive Palmer would allow. Then the Abbott haters blamed Abbott for the RET. This Peter Strong seems to have fallen for that lie, along with many others.

  1. incoherent rambler
    #2861679, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    It’s taken them a while.
    I’ve been watching small businesses contract and fall over for the last 18 months (or more).

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2861680, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I’ve sent this article to ALL my government reps, from local to federal.

  3. min
    #2861688, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Liberals are just sitting ducks . ALP ads demonise them and they run p##s weak ads asking people to go on website for more information . can you think i of more stupid when they could be attacking on prices since Hazelwood sold, throwing away billions , red shirt rort and Chicom deal . I have been pushing them to do another guilty ad or who do you trust with your money.
    I was told that something was happening last night . anyway my source is hitting on Kroger. Re this

  4. bemused
    #2861690, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    It seems that the leaders of every organisation supposedly supporting business et al is in thrall of renewable energy. How can supposedly intelligent people keep believing that renewables are the panacea to every problem in the world? How can they keep believing that climate change is an issue when nothing has eventuated in over 30 years of constant doom mongering?

  5. John Constantine
    #2861694, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Business will vote cronyism.

    All in the hope of being paid Big dollars to shut down when the power gets tight.

    Economic genocide is fully intended to cause the cultural genocide of the Nazi settler colonialist injustice outpost countries.

    The transnational looting cartels have paid the bribe money to quisling elites to deindustrialise Australia, and provide the propaganda talking points to their mentally ill activists to progress dystopia.

    Comrade maaaaates.

  6. Deplorable
    #2861698, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Local small supermarket basically served the local area for at least 70 years has now closed its doors and owner renter walked out. I assume the electricity bill for lighting fridges freezers pie warmer and air conditioners has reached the stage where costs cannot be recovered. It was up for sale for over 12 months and a buyer could not be found. The same is happening all over Australia with shops vacant in large numbers in every small town. Down and down we go with electricity bill rip offs going to offshore hedge funds to the detriment of every Australian. Unless your name is Alex.

  7. egg_
    #2861703, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Bob Brown’s “price signal” is finally kicking in?

  8. egg_
    #2861709, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Business will vote cronyism.

    All in the hope of being paid Big dollars to shut down when the power gets tight.

    Gupta is already employing voluntary shut down plans last used under Wran/Grenier in the Sydney & Melbourne arc furnaces.

    Bought Zenn Energy as an “offset”.

  9. TBH
    #2861710, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Where the hell have business groups been through this? Absolutely nowhere near the debate. All we’ve been hearing is empty platitudes about social issues that aren’t important to anyone outside of a vocal minority of social media tarts. The business lobby has been either sucking up to lefty groups or silent on the issues that matter to business owners: regulation and onerous costs. Big business love it of course, it eliminates disruptive competition and they can pass on the costs to their shareholders and customers. Their cosy arrangements with the regulatory agencies, unions and political parties remain intact.

  10. TBH
    #2861712, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    And I should also add that we now have a generation of subsidy vacuum “businesses” that wouldn’t exist were it not for some taxpayer funded boondoggle.

  11. Ian MacCulloch
    #2861717, posted on November 11, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Andrews facilitated the closing of Hazelwood by inserting a 15% gross royalty on feedstock i.e. the browncoal. Imagine if he performed the same trick on solar and wind.

  12. Mark M
    #2861721, posted on November 11, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Electricity should cost more in peak periods, Federal Government white paper says

    Air conditioning was singled out as a fairness issue.

    The white paper said large air conditioning consumers were subsidised by people who did not have air conditioning at all.

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-04-08/electricity-should-cost-more-in-peak-periods-white-paper-says/6378368

  13. Howard Hill
    #2861724, posted on November 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Liberals are just sitting ducks . ALP ads demonise them and they run p##s weak ads asking people to go on website for more information .

    Actually the liberal Guy in Victoria needs to change his pants before appearing on camera. I can see the wet stain just below where his pant zipper is located. Not a good look!

  14. Art Vandelay
    #2861730, posted on November 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    One of the ripples of the power price tsunami came a few months ago when a small recycling firm in Adelaide closed with 40 jobs.

    This also occurred in spite of the company receiving around $70m in taxpayer subsidies (if I recall correctly).

    Where the hell have business groups been through this? Absolutely nowhere near the debate. All we’ve been hearing is empty platitudes about social issues that aren’t important to anyone outside of a vocal minority of social media tarts. The business lobby has been either sucking up to lefty groups or silent on the issues that matter to business owners: regulation and onerous costs.

    Most of the staff in these lobby groups are ex-public servants who have never been anywhere near a real business. They’re useless.

  15. Old School Conservative
    #2861732, posted on November 11, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    So Abbott was not allowed to abolish the RET. He reduced it by as much as Clive Palmer would allow.

    And now Clive is promoting his Party with “Get out of Paris”!!!!

  16. Peter Campion
    #2861753, posted on November 11, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    TdeF is on fire over at Jo Nova’s

    As senior physicist Tom Quirk calculated and I agree, the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000 (the RET) is a hidden and illegal carbon tax of $200 a tonne on coal and $400 a tonne on gas.

    If you read the act, it takes great pains to avoid using the words carbon or tax by talking about what isn’t ‘eligible’. Also taxes under the constitution MUST go into General revenue.

    For those who don’t know, it is illegal because it is not a tax. It is a government mandated payment of money from your electricity bills to anyone who can produce non fossil fuel electricity. Governments do not have this power under English tradition since Magna Carta. They cannot enrich third parties. Your electricity retailer is forced to pay cash for certificates (STC, LGCs) from windmill and solar vendors at a ‘market price’. This is not a market at all as you have to buy them and they are worthless. The government supervises this but the money never goes to the government, so it is not a tax. The Act does not mention carbon once, so it is not a Carbon Tax.

    We are being robbed. About $6Billion a year at retail by the time it hits your electricity bills. For that we get absolutely nothing.

    However it is traditional law that governments are not allowed to enrich third parties. They cannot force you to pay anyone else, except when intervening in a dispute under contract law or in fines or orders under criminal law. Forcing you to pay double to your electricity retailer for fund third parties to build windmills, buy and install solar panels is against every Westminster tradition and the prohibition on enrichment.
    I said this to Tony Abbott. He said he had not considered it before.
    I wrote to John Roskam of the IPA but ultimately the IPA argued that modern jurisprudence would allow it.
    In other words, no one cares. The government can do as they please.
    Why is money going to people who have built their windmills and have no debt? At $1million per windmill per year. This is not for electricity. As the Act makes clear, this is a bonus. Sales are extra. No wonder AGL wants to shut coal power stations!
    The Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000 would not stand up to a High Court challenge. What we need is someone like Wilson Transformers (whose electricity bill went up $1Million in a single year) to refuse to pay the RET, challenge the electricity supplier and refer the question of the legality of the Act to the High Court.
    We had Mabo. We need someone to challenge this illegal theft.

  17. John Murphy
    #2861761, posted on November 11, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Agree with many others here – it’s cronyism and big business looking after big business and screw everyone else. What else does anyone expect them to do.
    We have known about these tactics for a long, long time and you would have expected politicians to have cottoned on by now – but of course big business has big money.
    “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.” Adam Smith

  18. min
    #2861762, posted on November 11, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Apologies I cannot put it up here but Jordan Peterson at Cambridge nails it well and truly re the hoax and Money etc spent AGW. On YouTube

  19. Squirrel
    #2861765, posted on November 11, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    We now have an entire generation of elected and un-elected officials who (in spite of the individual sob stories some might tell) have never managed in tough times, thanks to countless unearned billions in revenue from an epic mining boom and the biggest credit bubble in recorded history – hardly surprising that the majority should have been seduced by the feel-good vanity of “renewables”.

    Amidst all of this, what a shame that we don’t have even a handful of prominent elected officials who can diligently and methodically expose the massive deception that is being perpetrated. Make the renewables proponents explain clearly, and in detail, exactly what is involved – but that never happens, they are always let off the hook.

    The virtue-signally bureaucracies (public and private) should lead by example and switch off their air-conditioning when “peak pricing” kicks in – what a rort to demand that the little people switch off their cooling or heating while the overpaid shiny-bums in the big gleaming buildings waft around in comfort paid for by others!

  20. John Murphy
    #2861770, posted on November 11, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    min,
    Let me help, go here:
    Peterson video

    It is a truly great video – and the first time I’ve seen Peterson angry.

  21. Tel
    #2861773, posted on November 11, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Governments do not have this power under English tradition since Magna Carta. They cannot enrich third parties.

    Shit that narrows things down a bit. Wonder how many governments you would have to go back and explain what they did was illegal?

    Let me see, there’s the Superannuation industry, that would all be illegal. Then there’s shedloads of inspection and compliance industry all over the place … there’s enrichment of third parties if ever there was. Compulsory union membership sounds like third party enrichment to me.

  22. Boambee John
    #2861795, posted on November 11, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    The white paper said large air conditioning consumers were subsidised by people who did not have air conditioning at all.

    Excellent idea.

    Shut down the airconditioning in all buildings owned or used by governments and government funded organisations.

