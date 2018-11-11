Remembrance Day: 100 years on

Bent double, like old beggars under sacks,
Knock-kneed, coughing like hags, we cursed through sludge,
Till on the haunting flares we turned our backs,
And towards our distant rest began to trudge.
Men marched asleep. Many had lost their boots,
But limped on, blood-shod. All went lame; all blind;
Drunk with fatigue; deaf even to the hoots
Of gas-shells dropping softly behind.
Gas! GAS! Quick, boys!—An ecstasy of fumbling
Fitting the clumsy helmets just in time,
But someone still was yelling out and stumbling
And flound’ring like a man in fire or lime.—
Dim through the misty panes and thick green light,
As under a green sea, I saw him drowning.
In all my dreams before my helpless sight,
He plunges at me, guttering, choking, drowning.
If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace
Behind the wagon that we flung him in,
And watch the white eyes writhing in his face,
His hanging face, like a devil’s sick of sin;
If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood
Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs,
Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud
Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues,—
My friend, you would not tell with such high zest
To children ardent for some desperate glory,
The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est
Pro patria mori.
Indeed, and appropriate to the day.
Dear old Grandpa, and Wal, and uncles Frank, George and Ivan, and Philip, the one who never came back and will always be 23.
Lest We Forget
Greater love hath no man. We will remember them.
My Grandfather was a major in the artillery ,a career soldier who had fought in the Boer war and the NW Frontier of India against Afghans and Pathans, used to tell the odd tale about how absolutely disgusted he was with the leadership in France and the utter waste of lives . As an officer he said it was your duty to preserve tha lives of the men serving under you,not throw them into hopeless situations . His opinion was those generals were politicans not soldiers . He came out of retirment in WW2as commander of a gunery school .Armistice day was a holy day in his house .
Lest we forget.
If we value our civilisation, we’ll have to keep fighting for it again and again. Fascism never sleeps.
I will always remember them.
Thanks Grandad, for your service to Australia at Gallipoli and the Western Front, and for surviving the gas and the TB that followed. The horrors that he and his mates must have seen and endured defy our imagination. Rest In Peace.
Wilfred Owen
Terrible poignancy. Encapsulates the loss of a generation.
Owen got a mention in this week’s episode of the Great War.
Revolution in Germany – Armistice in Austria I THE GREAT WAR Week 224
Highly recommended viewing. Next week’s episode should be sobering viewing too.
How dare we even face those names, chiselled in stone, when we have closed our eyes and shunned their legacy by permitting what they fought for to be so devalued and defiled?
Yet we face those names without even a hint of shame, and lower our gaze for a token moment as though we deserve to call ourselves their descendants.
I for one, feel unworthy.
For the Fallen.
With proud thanksgiving, a mother for her children,
England mourns for her dead across the sea.
Flesh of her flesh they were, spirit of her spirit,
Fallen in the cause of the free.
Solemn the drums thrill: Death august and royal
Sings sorrow up into immortal spheres.
There is music in the midst of desolation
And a glory that shines upon our tears.
They went with songs to the battle, they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted,
They fell with their faces to the foe.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
They mingle not with their laughing comrades again;
They sit no more at familiar tables of home;
They have no lot in our labour of the day-time;
They sleep beyond England’s foam.
But where our desires are and our hopes profound,
Felt as a well-spring that is hidden from sight,
To the innermost heart of their own land they are known
As the stars are known to the Night;
As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,
Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain,
As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,
To the end, to the end, they remain.
Robert Laurence Binyon
100 years ago today the guns fell silent in “The War to End All Wars”.
Australia back then had a population of five million, and from that tiny population, 416,809 men enlisted, 60,000 were killed in action and 156,000 were wounded or taken prisoner.
Every city, town and village in Australia was affected by the terrible loss of the cream of our youth.
God bless them all, those brave young men.
Forever honoured and remembered.
And every single one of them volunteered for overseas service.