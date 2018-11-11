Rick Scott was up by 50,000+ votes on Election Day, now they “found” many votes and he is only up 15,000 votes. “The Broward Effect.” How come they never find Republican votes?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018
Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him “back into play.” Bill Nelson conceded Election – now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018
In the 2016 Election I was winning by so much in Florida that Broward County, which was very late with vote tabulation and probably getting ready to do a “number,” couldn’t do it because not enough people live in Broward for them to falsify a victory!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018
The Democrats are brazen. And why not? Almost nothing ever happens to them.
This is one of the dumber set of talking points you lot are running with.
“It’s the third quarter and we’re ahead, stop the game, it’s the only fair outcome!”
Sad.
Monty, sight and read Chelsey Marie Smith’s sworn affidavit here
Do you believe women?
Broward County has so much to be ashamed of and not just election rigging.
Broward County is Deep State central.
http://www.tampabay.com/news/politics/national/prominent-terror-cases-with-ties-to-florida/2282146
https://www.dropbox.com/s/xuadtewmnhqmks6/Broward%20County.jpg?dl=0
I’d like to think the discovery of election fraud would result in arrests and a scandal. But it’s all just a game to the political class and nothing will be done about it. I’d like to think that in a nation where so many claim to see the need for a 2nd amendment that the citizens, on seeing the corruption of the government would decide to set matters right on their own. But it’s just bluff and posturing, playing the tough guy on the internet. In the end the criminals win because no one cares enough to stop them. They deserve what comes next as the penalty for cowardice.
US electoral practices are an international embarrassment.
So are Australia’s. The AEC is the ultimate toothless tiger.
Voter fraud is easy to stop, mandatory long jail sentences and massive fines for the perperators , disqualify the candidate they favoured and appoint the person they cheated as winner , $10 million fines for the pary favoured , now thats going to stop it no worries ,the career pollies would never pass this ,”there but for the grace of God go they” .
A woman will spend 15 days in jail as punishment for taking 40 queen conchs from the waters that surround Key West
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/florida-keys/article215027715.html
Yet Brenda Snipes continues to rig election after election for the Democrats in Broward County and nothing ever happens.
Wascist.
Apparently.
m0nty brings the kind of dim-witted mischaracterisation of his team’s corruption that everyone here is long used to. Boring. Get an act, m0nty.
Dump all current voter registries and start all over.
Proof of US citizenship required to register.
Create a NATIONAL database to compare registered voters and prevent duplicate registrations.
State or Fed Govt issued photo ID required to vote.
Two days maximum of early voting.
Any State refusing the above will not be allowed to vote in national elections.
Yep, sounds a little like a national ID card and at this point libertarian fantasies be damned. Reality says it may be the only way to resolve nation-threatening abuse of the ‘system’.
Don’t want an ID? Don’t vote.