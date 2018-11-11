The Broward effect

Posted on 10:31 am, November 11, 2018 by Steve Kates

14 Responses to The Broward effect

  1. tombell
    #2861478, posted on November 11, 2018 at 10:40 am

    The Democrats are brazen. And why not? Almost nothing ever happens to them.

  2. m0nty
    #2861479, posted on November 11, 2018 at 10:42 am

    This is one of the dumber set of talking points you lot are running with.

    “It’s the third quarter and we’re ahead, stop the game, it’s the only fair outcome!”

    Sad.

  3. mh
    #2861484, posted on November 11, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Monty, sight and read Chelsey Marie Smith’s sworn affidavit here

    Do you believe women?

  4. bemused
    #2861492, posted on November 11, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Broward County has so much to be ashamed of and not just election rigging.

  6. Mr Black
    #2861510, posted on November 11, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I’d like to think the discovery of election fraud would result in arrests and a scandal. But it’s all just a game to the political class and nothing will be done about it. I’d like to think that in a nation where so many claim to see the need for a 2nd amendment that the citizens, on seeing the corruption of the government would decide to set matters right on their own. But it’s just bluff and posturing, playing the tough guy on the internet. In the end the criminals win because no one cares enough to stop them. They deserve what comes next as the penalty for cowardice.

  7. H B Bear
    #2861513, posted on November 11, 2018 at 11:22 am

    US electoral practices are an international embarrassment.

  8. H B Bear
    #2861514, posted on November 11, 2018 at 11:23 am

    So are Australia’s. The AEC is the ultimate toothless tiger.

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2861521, posted on November 11, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Voter fraud is easy to stop, mandatory long jail sentences and massive fines for the perperators , disqualify the candidate they favoured and appoint the person they cheated as winner , $10 million fines for the pary favoured , now thats going to stop it no worries ,the career pollies would never pass this ,”there but for the grace of God go they” .

  10. mh
    #2861530, posted on November 11, 2018 at 11:46 am

    A woman will spend 15 days in jail as punishment for taking 40 queen conchs from the waters that surround Key West
    https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/florida-keys/article215027715.html

    Yet Brenda Snipes continues to rig election after election for the Democrats in Broward County and nothing ever happens.

  11. lotocoti
    #2861539, posted on November 11, 2018 at 11:54 am

    US electoral practices are …

    Wascist.
    Apparently.

  12. Oh come on
    #2861549, posted on November 11, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    “It’s the third quarter and we’re ahead, stop the game, it’s the only fair outcome!”

    m0nty brings the kind of dim-witted mischaracterisation of his team’s corruption that everyone here is long used to. Boring. Get an act, m0nty.

  13. Zatara
    #2861562, posted on November 11, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Dump all current voter registries and start all over.
    Proof of US citizenship required to register.
    Create a NATIONAL database to compare registered voters and prevent duplicate registrations.
    State or Fed Govt issued photo ID required to vote.
    Two days maximum of early voting.

    Any State refusing the above will not be allowed to vote in national elections.

  14. Zatara
    #2861564, posted on November 11, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Create a NATIONAL database to compare registered voters and prevent duplicate registrations.

    Yep, sounds a little like a national ID card and at this point libertarian fantasies be damned. Reality says it may be the only way to resolve nation-threatening abuse of the ‘system’.

    Don’t want an ID? Don’t vote.

