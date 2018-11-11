The centenary of the end of the war to end all wars

Today has been the hundredth anniversary of the moment the Great War – now known merely as World War I – came to an end on November 11, 1918. And what I find depressing is how little regard there is for the lives and sacrifices made that century ago. It was probably ever thus. We fight our own battles in our own time. What our descendants will make of what we do a century from now is unknown, but almost certainly they will give us hardly a moment’s thought.
But that is no reason for us not to try to shape the future. There are many a pathway before us whose fulfilment I would not wish to bestow on anyone. Everywhere that totalitarian ideologies of every sort have taken hold they have left a bitter residue of poverty, misery and tyranny. That Australia remains one of the freest most prosperous and open societies the world has ever seen is the result of the countless men and women of the past who have left us the country in which we live, and the ethic of tolerance, independence and self-reliance upon which our social order depends. They have thrown the torch to us. To preserve what we have is part of the debt we owe to those who have come before.
Let’s hope not because if they did, we would be a huge embarrassment to them. A generation of idiots.
But only if our nation can halt its current downward slide into socialism and/or the caliphate.
Sadly … this somehow inspires me to up my quota of arguing with lefties
If any question why we died, tell them, because our fathers lied.
by Rudyard Kipling (1918)
Up until the war Kipling had glorified the British empire and army and wars in many of his works. When the war came, he encouraged his son to join the army, and even pulled a lot of strings to get him admitted despite his physical disabilities. His son was killed in France in 1915, at the age of 18. These facts lend added meaning to the epitaph at the head of this column.
Prowar imperialists such as Theodore Roosevelt and Rudyard Kipling changed their minds once their sons were killed in World War I. Grieving, TR went to an early grave.
I went to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Kings Park today.
Not bad, certainly much better than the Anzac Day ceremony earlier in the year. At least they brought back Christianity to the service which was missing from the Anzac Day ‘service’. They even played Abide By Me. (Maybe my abuse of the CEO of the WA RSL had an effect – we’ll see next April).
The only downside was Governor Beazley’s speech with its now mandatory acknowledgement of the Abo elders. Otherwise not a bad speech and at least there wasn’t the galling ‘Welcome to Country’.
The War Prayer by Mark Twain 1904
“You have heard your servant’s prayer – the uttered part of it. I am commissioned by God to put into words the other part of it – that part which the pastor, and also you in your hearts, fervently prayed silently. And ignorantly and unthinkingly? God grant that it was so! You heard these words: ‘Grant us the victory, O Lord our God!’ That is sufficient. The whole of the uttered prayer is compact into those pregnant words. Elaborations were not necessary. When you have prayed for victory you have prayed for many unmentioned results which follow victory – must follow it, cannot help but follow it. Upon the listening spirit of God the Father fell also the unspoken part of the prayer. He commandeth me to put it into words. Listen!
“O Lord our Father, our young patriots, idols of our hearts, go forth to battle – be Thou near them! With them, in spirit, we also go forth from the sweet peace of our beloved firesides to smite the foe. O Lord our God, help us to tear their soldiers to bloody shreds with our shells; help us to cover their smiling fields with the pale forms of their patriot dead; help us to drown the thunder of the guns with the shrieks of their wounded, writhing in pain; help us to lay waste their humble homes with a hurricane of fire; help us to wring the hearts of their unoffending widows with unavailing grief; help us to turn them out roofless with their little children to wander unfriended the wastes of their desolated land in rags and hunger and thirst, sports of the sun flames of summer and the icy winds of winter, broken in spirit, worn with travail, imploring Thee for the refuge of the grave and denied it – for our sakes who adore Thee, Lord, blast their hopes, blight their lives, protract their bitter pilgrimage, make heavy their steps, water their way with their tears, stain the white snow with the blood of their wounded feet! We ask it, in the spirit of love, of Him Who is the Source of Love, and Who is ever-faithful refuge and friend of all that are sore beset and seek His aid with humble and contrite hearts. Amen.
Off topic, I know, but what is supposed to be the particular wisdom, that the tribal elders were supposed to have had?
“‘By Oppression’s woes and pains,
By your sons in servile chains!
We will drain our dearest veins,
But they shall be free.
Lay the proud usurpers low,
Tyrants fall in every foe,
Liberty’s in every blow!
Let us do or dee.”
I am in the UK for a couple of days. There is a real reverence here for those who fought for country and liberty. Perhaps because it was so close to them and so many fell, the British seem to have a stronger understanding of the significance of today. Lest we forget