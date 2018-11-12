Lies and theft on the left

Posted on 6:36 pm, November 12, 2018 by Steve Kates

And meanwhile, this is a distraction from the attempt to steal two Senate seats.

Florida election recount underway, tensions rise…
Echoes of 2000 election…
Chaos, fraud accusations…
RESULTS…
DEM’S LEAD IN AZ SENATE RACE GROWS AND GROWS…
RESULTS…

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Lies and theft on the left

  1. A Lurker
    #2862609, posted on November 12, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    The global maxim of the Marxist Left is Doing whatever it takes.

  2. zyconoclast
    #2862619, posted on November 12, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    “It’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes.”

  3. Muddy
    #2862657, posted on November 12, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    To paraphrase Lurker:
    ‘Whatever they’ll let us get away with. (So far: everything).’

    Or perhaps:
    ‘It’s like stealing candy from a conservative!’ (‘They apologise for not being able to give us more!’).

  4. stackja
    #2862676, posted on November 12, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Leftists don’t face consequences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.