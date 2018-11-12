Liberty Quote
The much abused shopkeepers have abolished slavery and serfdom, made woman the companion of man with equal rights, proclaimed equality before the law and freedom of thought and opinion, declared war on war, abolished torture, and mitigated the cruelty of punishment. What cultural force can boast of similar achievements?— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Q&A Forum: November 12, 2018
19 please.
22 please, Carpe.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
ZK2A 22
38 please Carpe.
The Panel
Gillian Triggs – HARPY HARPY
Zed Seselja – Tonights Sacrifife fromthe SFL
Chris Bowen – Proof that retards can get ahead
John Anderson – Agrarian Socialist
Parnell Palme McGuinness – A confused individual.
17 please Carpe
Enjoy, guys
Parnell is going to have fun.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
ZK2A 22
Cpt Seahawks 38
Rich 17
I wonder if anyone is going to remind her of THAT computer lab?
Baby Victoria is not available for comment.
There will be no interrupting that lot. I vote for 12.
Won’t be watching, highly charged day after very sad funeral and wake. Am in wet rag territory and taking myself off for a well earned collapse into bed.
Play well, o good and faithful Cats.
25 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
ZK2A 22
Cpt Seahawks 38
Rich 17
Megan 12
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
ZK2A 22
Cpt Seahawks 38
Rich 17
Megan 12
Beertruk 25
Keep your chin up blossom.
16 for me please. Thank goodness it’s not live in the West.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
ZK2A 22
Cpt Seahawks 38
Rich 17
Megan 12
Beertruk 25
Classical Hero 16
You can livestream if you want
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
May I have 29, please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Stackja 19
ZK2A 22
Cpt Seahawks 38
Rich 17
Megan 12
Beertruk 25
Classical Hero 16
Vic in Prossy 29