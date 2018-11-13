A film for us! Lets hear it for Kelsey Grammar

The rise of the Tea Party and the way it prepared the way for the Trump revolution.
A talk with the Director/Producer about the empowerment of the angry voter.
The rise of the Tea Party and the way it prepared the way for the Trump revolution.
A talk with the Director/Producer about the empowerment of the angry voter.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion.
Where do I sign up!?
Great stuff from Kelsey Grammar. I hope he really belts any brainless Hollywood wannabees who criticise.
Woods/Grammar 2024!