Another wind turbine in flames

Posted on 9:23 pm, November 13, 2018 by Rafe Champion

“Trouble at mill!” specifically Windy Hill near Ravenshoe. h/t Peter Campion.

  1. Peter Campion
    #2863653, posted on November 13, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    And that caaaan’t be good for the environment…!

  2. Genghis
    #2863671, posted on November 13, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    O’h goodie. 18 years and failing. Read a post today that notes there are 14,000 turbines world wide standing useless. No money to remove them a blot on the landscape. Who said they were the future? It is a total scam.
    The three major wind farms in California stand idle for 4 months per year as migratory birds fly past – just go figure the stupidity.

  3. Rockdoctor
    #2863681, posted on November 13, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    LOL flew back into TSV Sun night & the idiots that run our town want more of this… Be interesting in the next big cyclone what happens to the flogged solar panels by Sun Metals south of Townsville I have seen climbing out of the airport in flood plains I have seen 10ft under water…

  4. Nob
    #2863683, posted on November 13, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    “for the first time” sounds a bit defensive.

  5. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2863696, posted on November 13, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    The three major wind farms in California stand idle for 4 months per year as migratory birds fly past – just go figure the stupidity.

    If they forgot to switch them off one year, then they would not even need to the next.

  6. jupes
    #2863701, posted on November 13, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Another wind turbine in flames

    And thousands of birds rejoice!

