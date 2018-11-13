Another wind turbine in flames

“Trouble at mill!” specifically Windy Hill near Ravenshoe. h/t Peter Campion.
And that caaaan’t be good for the environment…!
O’h goodie. 18 years and failing. Read a post today that notes there are 14,000 turbines world wide standing useless. No money to remove them a blot on the landscape. Who said they were the future? It is a total scam.
The three major wind farms in California stand idle for 4 months per year as migratory birds fly past – just go figure the stupidity.
LOL flew back into TSV Sun night & the idiots that run our town want more of this… Be interesting in the next big cyclone what happens to the flogged solar panels by Sun Metals south of Townsville I have seen climbing out of the airport in flood plains I have seen 10ft under water…
“for the first time” sounds a bit defensive.
If they forgot to switch them off one year, then they would not even need to the next.
And thousands of birds rejoice!