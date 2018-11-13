Coal shares rise on the back of divestment

Jo Nova signals that coal shares are on the rise despite the efforts of greens to block investment in coal mines. Despite? More likely because of! Something to do with supply and demand I suppose. Ask the Professor.

Meanwhile hundreds of new coal-fired power plants are coming around the world, including one Germany (with a new coal mine!). I suppose they will add to the demand for coal or will they be modified to burn wood pellets like the giant Drax plant in Britain? I wonder where the coal will come from.

And in Australia…

AEMO update. A bit of wind around delivering 1.5GW, 30% of capacity and providing 7% of demand. Remember it is the choke points that matter when the demand builds up in the summer.