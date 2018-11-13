Coal shares rise on the back of divestment

Jo Nova signals that coal shares are on the rise despite the efforts of greens to block investment in coal mines. Despite? More likely because of! Something to do with supply and demand I suppose. Ask the Professor.
Meanwhile hundreds of new coal-fired power plants are coming around the world, including one Germany (with a new coal mine!). I suppose they will add to the demand for coal or will they be modified to burn wood pellets like the giant Drax plant in Britain? I wonder where the coal will come from.
And in Australia…
AEMO update. A bit of wind around delivering 1.5GW, 30% of capacity and providing 7% of demand. Remember it is the choke points that matter when the demand builds up in the summer.
We are trying to prove that the perpetual mobile system works by pumping the shit up the hill and letting it run down the hill again and trying to compete with Don Quichote in fighting windmills.
“Not every country is bailing out of coal.
In fact, Australian coal miners are likely to have markets in the region for decades to come.
“South-East Asia is still on a coal-fired power station expansion program, that’s really the last bastion of growth”.
Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines are all planning to build new power plants.
Tim Buckley said if all those plans come to pass, the rest of the world’s cuts won’t be enough to compensate for that increase.
“Therefore we have to assume that the world is going to go off the climate cliff.”
Climate cliff? I lol’d.
Schwarzenegger is correct.
Schwarzenegger to CNN’s Axelrod: Environmentalists doing a terrible job selling [doomsday global warming] concerns
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/414752-schwarzenegger-to-cnns-axelrod-environmentalists-doing-a-terrible-job-selling
My comments at Jonova:
RobK
November 13, 2018 at 9:27 am · Reply
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/update/fossil_fuel_stocks.php#tabs_stocks2-1
In August 2018, U.S. coal stockpiles decreased from the previous month, down to 104 million tons. This decrease in total coal stockpiles follows the normal seasonal pattern, whereby coal stockpiles decrease during the warmer, summer months when the demand for electricity generation is greater.
Coal stockpiles are like money in the bank. Secure energy supply.
RobK
November 13, 2018 at 9:41 am · Reply
From:eolss sample chapter
Some reasons for coal storage are given below:
* Decrease of demand for coal in the market,
* To be ready for the bottlenecks caused by the halts which may occur in production,
* To meet the consumers’ demand without interruption,
* To produce in mild climate conditions and market it in winter,
* To decrease the moisture content of coal,
* The defects which may occur in thermal power stations and washing plants,
* To feed the thermal power stations continuously with coal of specified properties.
Tens of Millions of tons of stockpiled coal in the US alone is energy security batteries and hydro can only dream of. Wake up Australia