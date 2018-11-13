Help wanted on power prices

JC has asked if I can do a comparison of Australian power prices with other nations. I can’t answer the question because I think it is too hard.
There is so much variation at all levels of distribution, given the way the wholesale price is set almost from minute to minute, the way retailers have to buy it and then bill users depending on the deal they have got at the time.
I went to a presentation by someone who was supposed to know how the system works but I came out more confused than I went in, and I was not the only one, because we did not expect the degree of complexity and he did not explain it effectively.
There must be people on the site who can help and I will be keen to see what they tell us.
I am sure Angus Taylor is on top of it but I don’t have his number.
It is folly to compare the value of electricity in terms of cents per kilowatt hour.
While it is commonplace to consider electricity an undifferentiated product, nothing could be further from the truth.
The value of electricity like most things depends upon its QUALITY among other characteristics.
A quality product in this case is affordable, reliable, and secure. In addition, strict adherence to a specific frequency, a specified voltage, and a unity power factor are important.
In this country, as well as other Western countries, this quality has come to be taken for granted. But it is not always the case in every jurisdiction.
For example, I lived for several months in a work camp where the electricity was supplied by a diesel gen set. It was only run for certain periods of the day, if it would start at all. If it was running, the frequency and voltage would vary all over the place as loads cut in and cut out. This was fifty years ago, but in many jurisdictions around the world this sort to thing is the norm. If the madness of adding more ruinables to the system in Australia, it will be the norm here. How do you compare the price of that product to the product to which we have become accustomed?
This report? Seems a credible enough source and data.
Our position in the pantheon of world power prices matters less than the effect of local power prices on our ability to compete in the global market place as both producers and consumers. If we strangle our ability to buy and sell to the world then we will rapidly become a third rate country with third rate living standards. This insane grasping for the ideological purity of renewable energy is going to cos t Australia (and Canada among others) their hard won social benefits. Gone will be fee/low cost health care. Gone will be unemployment benefits. Gone will be single mothers allowances. It won;”t happen all at once. But it will happen.
I don;t know how this will format/not format but here are some number from the Nova Scotia Power in Nova Scotia Canada
Residential Small Commercial Commercial
Customer Charge 10.38
Energy Charge/Kwh 0.15331
FAM 0
Base Charge 12.65
$/kwh for1st 200kwh 0.15993
$/kwh for next kwh 0.14179
FAM 0
Demand Charge/mo/kw max demand 10.497
$/kwh for1st 200kwh/mo/kw max demand 0.11897
$/kwh for next kwh 0.8618
Al in $CDN.
As you can see, they make comparisons difficult. There are aslo rates for small, medium and large industry.
This paper has info on pages 6 onwards
Give price minus subside.
Before scam, kwh and price.
Now much confusion.
Now I just use what I need.
