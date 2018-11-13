Help wanted on power prices

JC has asked if I can do a comparison of Australian power prices with other nations. I can’t answer the question because I think it is too hard.

There is so much variation at all levels of distribution, given the way the wholesale price is set almost from minute to minute, the way retailers have to buy it and then bill users depending on the deal they have got at the time.

I went to a presentation by someone who was supposed to know how the system works but I came out more confused than I went in, and I was not the only one, because we did not expect the degree of complexity and he did not explain it effectively.

There must be people on the site who can help and I will be keen to see what they tell us.

I am sure Angus Taylor is on top of it but I don’t have his number.