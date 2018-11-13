More on the silly and destructive ban on vaping

Dan our Man in DC on the harmful campaign against vaping and e-cigarettes.
As a fiscal policy wonk, I’ve come across depressing examples of counterproductive tax provisions (health benefits exclusion, ethanol credits) and spending programs (the entire HUD budget, OECD subsidies).
But the folks who work on regulatory policy may get exposed to the most inane government policies (Fannie-Freddie mandate, EEOC rulings).
For example, consider how the government is undermining public health by going after e-cigarettes.
Meanwhile in Australia…
It has taken 2 years, but I think I have finally kicked smoking (35+ years in).
If only there had been some available product that could act as an alternative, whilst not being as harmful….
Regulatory wonks are the worst.
Most are ideologues determined to shape the world they way they believe it should be.
Unintended consequences? Moral hazards? High compliance costs?
Why, some more Regs will fix those! Maybe even an army of public servants armed with clipboards to “help” you comply!
Never, ever reflect that maybe the Reg could have created more problems than the issue did in the first place.
Total government revenue in Australia from tobacco and cigarettes, 2016:
$11.3 billion
Total government revenue in Australia if this was replaced by vaping:
$0 billion (approx.)
That is all you need to know.