Peter O’Brien: Angus Taylor – a disappointment

So much for Angus Taylor being the great hope of the side. Promoted, ostensibly, as the Minister for Getting Power Prices Down, Taylor has shown himself to be just as mealy-mouthed as the rest of his second-rate Coalition government.
Here he is in a recent edition of The Australian:
Others say leaving the Paris Agreement will lead to a miraculous drop in prices. Wrong. Like it or not, we will reach a 26 per cent reduction in emissions in the NEM well ahead of time based on investment commitments already made. Paris won’t require new interventions and won’t create new price pressures.
I doubt that anything now gets my goat more than the insistence by Coalition MPs that the Paris Agreement is irrelevant. As I have argued repeatedly on this site, and as commentators more prominent than me – such as Peta Credlin and Andrew Bolt – have argued repeatedly, the Paris Agreement covers the whole economy NOT just the energy sector as Taylor dishonestly implies above. He repeated the same strawman argument on Credlin a week or so ago. Nobody is saying that ‘leaving the Paris Agreement will lead to a miraculous drop in prices’. What we are saying is that leaving the Paris Agreement will hopefully prevent the wider economy from suffering the devastation that has already been wrought upon the energy sector.
OK, let’s accept that Taylor is focussed only on the energy sector and that his remit does not cover the rest of the economy. Let’s also accept that he has to toe the official party line on CAGW, whatever that is from one day to the next. When faced with the embarrassing question of the Paris Agreement he could decline to comment, the matter being outside his portfolio. But instead he chooses to pretend that if he achieves his objective of getting power prices down, we will still meet our Paris target. This is just plain and infuriatingly dishonest.
And put in the context of the latest ambit claim from the IPCC – that existing pledges will be nowhere near enough to avert climate disaster – then the case to repudiate or, at the very least, re-evaluate the Paris Agreement is unarguable.
Any sensible Coalition government has two triggers for such an approach. The first is that we already know that most signatories will not meet their existing pledges and even if they do it will have no appreciable effect on overall emissions, which, following a short hiatus, are now rising again.
The second is the mounting evidence that, whatever is happening to the climate, it is nowhere near as dire as was predicted and that human contributions are a minor factor at best.
As PM Scott Morrison swans around Queensland selling himself, sounding more and more like Malcolm Turnbull in a baseball cap, I note that Sky News, hosting Morrison at a public forum at a brewery in Townsville has promoted the occasion with a special release of ‘ScoMo Pale Ale’, which prompted the thought that he is indeed nothing more than a pale imitation of his predecessor. At the time I wondered if the ABC’s stretched finances would run to the production of a suitable beverage to mark the former PM’s appearance on a special edition of Q&A – ‘Turnbull Bitter’, perhaps? As it turned out, the claque of Turnbull groupies lobbing marshmallows at the smugly beaming jet-setter rendered it unnecessary for him to openly inject too much bile into his discourse -other than naming and, and in his mind shaming, his assassins including the impeccably loyal Mathias Cormann.
However, It’s not just Tony Jones who is asking why Turnbull was removed. Commentators on both sides of the political spectrum are repeatedly asking the same question.why the Party dispensed with the services of our erstwhile PM. As far as I am concerned paying him out for his own treachery and incompetence is justification enough but the question is apposite.
Is there not one single issue, even one, upon which Morrison and his Cabinet can bring themselves to part ways with Turnbull’s agenda? And on the one issue where Turnbull did hold firm, illegal immigrants, there now appear to be cracks developing.
You would think climate policy would spring to mind as a potential game changer as it was this issue that terminated Turnbull’s first attempt at leadership and led to a landslide election victory under Tony Abbott. There may be one of two reasons why this opportunity has not been grasped. It may be that the large bulk of members really believe that CAGW is the greatest moral challenge of our generation – in which case why support such an intellectually bankrupt crew? Or it may be that they think any push back on ‘climate’ policy is too hard a sell, particularly given the proximity of the next election. If that is the case, if they are anxious to avoid the hard policy fights just in order to get re-elected, why support such a morally bankrupt crew?
As far as I am aware, Craig Kelly is the only Coalition MP who is prepared to speak the truth on CAGW. The rest of them, including the much vaunted Taylor, are nothing more than a claque of time-serving, self-seeking, pusillanimous ….. I am trying to think of a suitable word ..…Got it! …. politicians.
To hell with them.
Add the adjective ‘invertebrate’ and I couldn’t agree with you more strongly.
Got it in one, Scot Morrison is just Malcolm Turnbull with a better line of patter.
It would also be great if the Libs could work out for themselves that having the Paris rules (subsidies and priority access to the grid for renewable energy) is the factor that renders thermal electricity generation uneconomic. While the Paris Accord is even present the current problem remains and nothing much can be done to bring prices down.
Tend to agree. Taylor is also pushing divestment powers. This got right up me. Are they socialists for gods sake? Most of the assets purchased by agl and origin were overseen by the accc as well as various courts. They broke no laws buying them. Agl got dtung well and truly over ten years ago as its subsidiary ngc could not buy hedges. Consequently ngc nearly went broke. They learnt then that they needed to be covered. Ergo verical integration. When the price of electricity can go to $10 thousand dollarsper mw it rationalises minds wonderfully.
Taylor should reduce subsidies and do away with allowing renewables first issue in the nem. They should only be allowed to sell despatchable guaranteed power. That would shake up the market.
Meanwhile, no matter what Angus Taylor tries or does, the government agencies responsible for electricity oversight and planning – AER, AEMC, AEMO and ESB are proceeding at a pace to design and build the “new” electricity system as recommended in the Finkel report. The master document for this is AEMO’s Integrated System Plan which requires establishing, identifying and connecting (so called) Renewable Energy Zones to the National Electricity Market. Remember Finkel was the warmist appointed by the piper (Turnbull) and his report no doubt pleased the piper so much so that the final legislation for the NEG (National Energy Guarantee that more correctly should have been called National Emissions Guarantee) was “a bill to set out national emissions intensity targets, and for related purposes”. It was this bill, first touted to the opposition for support before all government members had seen it, that resulted in Turnbull’s being dumped.
And the whole process is aided and abetted by State governments. Today for example I received an email with advice about NSW “investing” in new transmission lines to connect the Renewable Energy Zones to the NEM.
One link.
Another link.
So we are to be saddled with profligate waste for a system that will fail. Electricity prices will continue to rise and many businesses will close their doors. Until we have one or two major failures (a couple of good system blacks would be best) nothing will change as the bureaucrats continue working for the next Labor government in 6 months time. And if things are bad now, just wait until then.
Great stuff. The main things I couldn’t get over in Taylor’s article was that he (correctly) claimed Labor’s 50% RET would increase prices and push out cheaper coal and gas generators yet he infers that the Lib’s own RET target is somehow benign.
Secondly, he shifts all the blame for high prices to energy companies. Sorry Angus, this disastrous mess is all due to government failure. You idiots in Canberra own this.
When the lights go out, Labor will be in government Federally and Vic state (at the very least), so guess who will wear the blame. The libs meanwhile will be wondering which thumb should go up their arse and for how long.
Three words:
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Uniparty carp.
Everything after these four words is Politics Fan Fiction.
Add Tony Abbott to Craig Kelly in the honourable mentions. Abbott’s Daring to Doubt speech remains a killer.
My theory is that a majority of Coalition MPs and Senators have invested serious personal or family money in the renewable energy industry, which would explain why they are so reluctant to abandon it, even in the face of logic and common sense.
As always, follow the money.
Spot on. This point is so obvious I am amazed that they can still trot it out.
If only there was a section of society who were paid to ask politicians about the huge flaws in their logic.
Really?
Too bad Abbott’s actions while PM also remain a killer … of his career.
I must object! Invertebrates serve a useful function. The Liberal party does not.
Three words:
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Stupid fucking ignorant voters who believe this socialist shit. The young ones are going to suffer badly into the future . Us oldies have seen the best and personally they can’t cause me any great grief unless the mussies start lopping heads here. I don’t give a rats arse about the type of world left to the future any more ,I have no grandkids and stuff the rest of them for having parents too stupid to be able to see through this shit. War cannot be far away now when you see the likes of the rabble in Europe.
Taylor needs to focus on cost – benefit. And the benefit is nothing to do with the Paris Agreement or reduction in emissions. The benefit is supposed to be ameliorating climate change or more specifically reducing the extent to which the atmosphere and seas might warm. When viewed correctly in this fashion the Coalition policy comes at a stupefying large financial, economic and social cost for ZERO benefit.
The moment they drink the political swamp water it corrodes decency and truth ,they start with idealistic fervour and in no time they are absorbed into the aparat . This is why the solutions are banning career politics ,political donations (bribes) and one year contracts for public servants ,ALL public servants then rule by referenda ,with mo preferences or compulsory voting .
Of course.
But they don’t, which is why they must be destroyed.
Reading thst coal shares are going gangbusters bet turnbull,soros and the other carpetbaggers are buying shares like crazy ,heads they win tails we lose,treasonous vermin .
Aux barricades Citoyens !
Oh for streets made of cobbles for the citoyens to throw!
Too bad Abbott’s actions while PM also remain a killer … of his career.
Abbott tried to keep the “broad church” together, but it was more like a pack of USA Dems.
He’s now in the wrong party, and probably needs to change parties in order to speak plainly again.
Remember “Climate change is crap”?
You can denigrate what he did subsequent to 2013, but do try to understand what the dynamics were.
Now we have another group of people posting flyers to try and force him out of parliament.
I’ve said before and will continue to say, the fear of this man on the left is palpable and that’s why he mustn’t be allowed to go.
Disappointment ? Were you really expecting something better?
Sadly I think that’s right but the guaranteed response from the future ALP Government will be we need more supply viz. more windmills and solar panels.