David Kemp and Australian liberalism book launch

This evening the Menzies Centre hosted the launch of the first of five volumes of Australian history by David Kemp. This is The Land of Dreams: How Australians Won Their Freedom 1788-1860. Four more volumes are supposed to be practically completed.

Paul Kelly excelled himself and rose to the occasion with a rousing launch address. He salutes the book as a truly outstanding work of scholarship and a monumental case for the role of classical liberalism in providing the best possible foundation for Australia to be one of the most successful ventures in the world in terms of peace, freedom and prosperity. It is all about balancing the claims of classical liberalism with conservative elements (of the kind that Hayek did not approve) and the more recent injection of collectivism and divisive leftism.

Kemp acknowledged the difficulty of the balancing act but insisted that the good sense of the Australian people and our democratic heritage has always enabled us to recover from diversions and get back on a more or less liberal track. At that point of the address I opined to the person next to me that he had better come out of the library and the study and have a look around the place at present.

It is probably still the best place in the world at present in many ways but whether it will still be like that after a couple of terms of the CFMEU/Greens administration is moot.

I caught up with Nick Cater and discussed some of the issues in Alan Moran’s post. He was at a function in Wyalla recently where the issue of power prices came up and the loudest voice of concern came from the manager of the local MacDonalds. They are contracted to supply their products at a specific price and the dramatic rise in power prices is killing him. Of course this is happening everywhere, not news, just a reminder.

I also met a man who is looking forward to the end of coal because it is so expensive compared with wind and solar. I asked him about the days when the sun and wind are AWOL and he said we just have to fire up the gas turbines. Not coal, they are too slow to respond. I declared my innings closed at that point and went looking for another drink.

The finger food was sublime and the view over the harbour from level 25 in a new complex on the Barangaroo waterfront facing in all directions was out of this world.

I introduced myself to the author and he recalled that we exchanged some mail when he contributed to my story about Hayek’s tour in 1976.He said that I get a mention in volume IV 1966-2018.