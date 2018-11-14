Muddy: Just words

Everything I have wanted to write about language and the reason for the Catictionary, I have written previously.

What follows is a collection of words contributed by readers of this blog, minus those brutally tortured and ‘disappeared’ during the editing process.

I am not sure what to do with the concept from here. Is this catalexicon destined only to be of novelty-value? Let me know what you want to happen, because I’m simply the guardian of this baby. You, the catributors, gave birth to it.

It’s a gorgeous redhead.

A

Abbariginal. Someone who is quite fair-skinned, blonde and claiming aboriginality for the money, money, money. Shy Ted.

Acadumic – When the alleged intelligent one states something so incredibly stupid. Shy Ted.

Alternative spelling and definition: “Acadumbic – a uni professor who dumbs down students and makes them stupider. An “acadumbic statement” can then be an allegedly intelligent sounding statement which is actually incredibly stupid and devoid of facts or reason. Mr. Rusty.

Accelerated Nation Ruin. Myrddin Seren.

Accusuals – The usual accusers. Steve.

Alt-Racist – Reactionary throwback who believes that a man should be judged by the content of his character, not the colour of his skin. Iain C.

Allaholic Frenzy. (1) – Display of highly agitated behaviour, often in a crowd setting. Can be triggered by almost anything that can be interpreted as disrespectful to Islam, esp. cartoon. Frequently seen in Islamic areas such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and England. Patients suffering from Allaholic Frenzy are advised to be cautious when operating machinery or motor vehicles. References: (1). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 6th Edition: DSM-6. Eddystone.

Alutheran – A forward-thinking progressive who thinks a man should be judged by the colour of his skin, not the content of their character, and who is thus supercilious and condescending towards an Alt-Racist.” Mr. Rusty.

Antigagnostic – A leftist who becomes agitated and hostile when faced with knowledge and facts. Mr. Rusty.

Apollygy – An apology made by a hopeless PM about something they had no personal involvement in, but, hey, running the country is about seeming more virtuous than the previous P.M. Shy Ted.

Arabesk – Line dancing Jihadis. Yon Toad.

B

Balance of poorer – To control the votes to ensure Australia’s prosperity is never realised. ‘By holding the balance of poorer Senargy defeated the bill once again.’ Winter has come.

Balancers – Those who always look on the bright side of any beheading or car crushing event. Iain Russell.

Baldrick – verb. To baldrick someone on the blog Catallaxy Files, is to make a public service announcement questioning a poster’s claimed identity by cutting and pasting one of their past comments. Such a baldricking is generally preceded by the phrase “For no particular reason…” Named in honour of Catallaxy troll hunter, Baldrick.

Billabonk – “Having a root next to a waterhole.” Phill.

Bishopwary – a bony, flightless bird which collects shiny objects. Tends to attack with its sharp stiletto-like claws when you’re not looking. Although it spends much time attracting a mate with exotic displays, it rarely produces offspring. duncanm.

Blepharoblasty (n) – The rapid blinking of eyelids as an involuntary reaction to the fact that you are completely out of your depth. e.g. Senator Hanson-Young suffered an acute attack of blepharoblasty during the Senate hearing on taxation. Mr. Rusty.

Blowjob economy – The increasing reliance of deindustrialised western countries on making coffees, mowing lawns and giving greasy politicians and union slugs rub and tugs in order to give the plebian masses the illusion of useful labour, when in reality the entire useful output of the place is done by a few thousand productive individuals. Arky.

Bolshie Ballet – The carefully choreographed routine employed by all leftards when the hideous crimes and failures of socialism are brought up. Responses such as “but that wasn’t real communism”, “but Scandinavia” and “but outside forces” are very common. Mr. Rusty.

Bombe Arabica – a self-igniting coffee-based dessert. Yon Toad.

Brandsize – Verb. To add puffery to a speech to give the misguided impression of high intellect and education. Stanley.

Brandywhine – a response from a politician when confronted by a woman who is not a Muslim, wearing a burkha. Yon Toad.

C

Canoebaya (noun) – A metaphorical or imagined state in which all parties are in the same boat, but that’s OK because equality and that’s fantastic, man. See also “we are us.” 132andBush.

Catalexicon. Rasputin.

Castrocian – the end of the Cuban dynasty. Rasputin.

Catributors. Tintarella di Luna.

Christianists – They did the Crusades and the Inquisition. They’re not real Christians, like the Islamists aren’t real Islamics. [email protected]

Civi-lies-ation – benighted social structure achieved after all leftist policies have been implemented (see also: Venezuela). IainC.

Cleft Parrot – A jibbering, dribbling, unintelligible member of the collectivist left that is unable to form proper sentences or coherent words. Mr. Rusty.

Climatocracy – The upper echelons of the climate science and activist fraternity, made wealthy as dauphins by immeasurable government largesse and whose interbreeding extends to mutual peer review of each others’ work. New members can only be by anointment by fellow Climatocrats or by marriage (joining the reseach group of a Climatocrat). Iain C of The Ponds.

Climatrocity – The catastrophic exploitation of CO2 by enemies of the people as a means to grab power via a one-world government. Faye.

Constantinism – a pithy, observational quote, named in honour of Cat, John Constantine. i.e. “Listening to pynefilth speak about your country is like watching a drunken hippy vomit on your dog. Then lick it clean.” notafan.

Cultural guilticide. Calli.

D

Depravation – to be denied your daily dose of porn. IainC.

Delection – The subtle art of going to an election, losing seats, but managing to hang on to power. Shy Ted.

Derection– What you get when a left wing female takes her clothes off. Shy Ted.

Dhummi – A leftist who promotes Islam and wants mass Muslim immigration to Western countries. Mr. Rusty.

Dimformation – Propaganda disguised as information spread by the Marxist Stream Media to the low information, low engagement populace designed to dumb them down even further. Mr. Rusty.

Dimwitterati – Our energy policy masters. Geoff Derrick.

Dingoat. Stimpson J. Cat.

Alternative definition: Dingoat I suppose could be applied to all LNP members of state and federal parliament save those who voted for Tony Abbott- my local member is a dingoat. Tintarella di Luna.

Disasterati – the airhead commentariat thrilling about the latest research by (add carpetbagger of choice here) that proves the catastrophic impact of climate change on (ass object of choice here) will end the world as we know it. Dr. Faustus.

Dodgeridoo – A fake Aboriginal artefact. Phill.

Duttonate – A political premature erection. Word: Nighthawk the Elder. Definition: Muddy the Sticky.

E

Efucation – The usual suspects [?]. Shy Ted.

Emmanomics. H.B. Bear.

Endocrime System – AKA “politics.” The system of exploitation, theft, corruption and nepotism that results in the phenomenon of politicians and senior public servants becoming incredibly rich via the political system. Mr. Rusty.

Erdogang – The group determined to take secular Turkey back into the dark ages. Herodotus.

Extramolestial (n) – A political creature that uses their power to sexually harass or rape and who gets away with it owing to cover-ups by high-level Government operatives, a compliant media and labelling the accuser as crazy or imagining it. e.g. Bill was able to escape scrutiny and get away with the crimes owing to him being an extramolestial. Mr. Rusty.

F

Farticulation – Talking cr*p. Calli.

Feminein, Femineins. Faye.

Foregasm – Another wonderful feeling one gets when Treasury forecasts a balanced budget sometime in the next 20-30 years. Captain Crunch.

Flannery – A unit of measurement of rain. “I think we’ve had over 75 ‘Flannerys’ in the past week.” A Flannery being 50 gigalitres. Wivenhoe Dam [in south east Queensland] at 1,165 GL is…23.3 Flannerys. Word: Bill Thompson. Definition: Entropy.

Alternative definition: An actionable noun. ie, There was a good ten minutes of solid mutual Flannery from Richard Di Natale and Fran Kelly this morning … meaning, moralistic green-left overstatement, verging on catastrophism, with no apparent embarrassment or acknowledgement of past gaffes. Dave in Marybrook.

Fattoo – Tattoo on a fat person. Increasingly common in our ladyfolk. Shy Ted.

Faulty-cultural – A multi-cultural society gone wrong which tends to occur after importing a backward 7th Century culture incompatible with your societal norms. Mr. Rusty.

Faulti-culti – (See above). A particular culture that, once introduced, will eventually corrupt and destroy a host culture. Mr. Rusty.

Fauxboriginal – White people who claim aboriginality based on a fraction of their DNA or ‘how they feel. Carpe Jugulum.

Fauxb/Fauxbia/Fauxbic – The dishonest and slanderous labelling of an individual who publicly questions the narrative imposed by a self-selected moral elite regarding specific favoured groups which share characteristics such as race, gender, sexual preference, religious or cultural belief. e.g. Homofauxbia, Islamofauxbia (The Beer Whisperer). The labelled individual is portrayed as suffering from an irrational fear, akin to a dangerous mental illness, of one or more of the favoured groups, thus consciously separating themselves from the societal ‘norm’ and voluntarily surrendering any rights, protections or privileges. This pathologising of dissent is analogous to the historical concept of outlawry, wherein an individual was legally stripped of the rights enjoyed by fellow citizens as the result of an alleged crime committed by the accused. Said outlaw could be ‘hunted’ using means not otherwise permitted by the contemporary legal system. The Post-Rational branding of an individual as a ‘fauxb’ presently submits them for hunting (by any and all persons who express an interest) in a reputational and social sense only, though Self-Elected Retributive Justice Magistrates (SERJMs, or simply RJMs) aim to progress legislation to the point where the hunting of fellow humans is again sanctioned by society as a whole, or its unelected representatives.

Fauxphobia – 1. Pretending that sticking “phobia” onto a randomly chosen word is meaningful. 2. Fear of people who create meaningless words. Tel.

Fauxservative – Baldrick.

Flagtellate (v), Flagtulence (n) – The act of pretentiously lashing or demeaning an aspect of one’s culture or heritage whilst simultaneously getting high on the emissions of smug from your orifice. e.g. Elizabeth flagtellated the teaching of English to Aboriginies claiming it would erode their culture. Mr. Rusty.

Fleffers – Far-left activists who routinely are stacked into the audiences of panels and TV shows (see Q&A) in order to whoop, cheer and vigorously applaud their ideology and its espousers. This has the effect of keeping them pumped up and excited until the other people’s money shot is reached. Mr. Rusty.

Fridgicide – Thanks to a US intellectual we now know that this, not Islamic, terrorism is the real threat to western civilisation. Adelagado.

G

Gangreen – A member of the minority watermelon party. Rasputin.

Grateness – Turnbull: Greatness into Grateness. Mother Lode.

Gaypr – An abbreviation of ‘Gay Privilege.’ Muddy.

Gayredherringcrumb – People discussing something someone else doesn’t want them to discuss. Notafan.

Glibertarian (n) – A Libertarian who smugly and stubbornly believes they are right about everything but is shown to have extremely shallow arguments with no substance. Mr. Rusty.

Grammargasm. Chris.

Grotesque National Product – New monetary measure describing the shrinking difference between the slightly increasing Gross National Product and the out of control total Federal and State Government debt. Iain C.

H

Handdag – a political accessory of dubious value. The Beer Whisperer.

Hi-Alanism – One of our commenters – the now retired Michael Sutcliffe – identified and mocked the phenomenon of phony ‘conservatives’ ringing talk-back shock-jocks (like Alan Jones) and saying things like, “Hi Alan, I’m a lifelong Liberal voter but I can’t stand Tony Abbott and have to say, reluctantly, that I’ll be voting for Kevin Rudd/Julia Gillard etc.” This phenomenon was christened Hi-Alanism. (Definition by C.L.).

Homopath – A gay person who wants to harm anyone deemed to be “homophobic”. Mr. Rusty.

Humandor – Noun: A woman whose vagina is used to moisten the tip of cigars for Democrat Presidents. Baa Humbug.

Hyperhyperventilist – A person who hyperventilates at the slightest statement or action that could be considered politically incorrect e.g. someone who is incensed that President Trump complimented Macron’s missus on her appearance. Mrs Bouquet in Keeping Up Appearances would qualify if she were more left-wing rather than a conservative. Philip Dowling.

Hypertainsion – The nervousness felt between a terrorist incident and the confirmation of which group or ideology committed the act. Mr. Rusty.

Hysteractomy – A barren, soulless, progressive female who goes on a hysterical rant of fake outrage at the tiniest of slights. (ref. Gillard misogyny “speech”). Mr. Rusty.

I

Indanity – The mentally disturbed behaviour of Victoristan’s premier. Incoherent Rambler.

Insomedy – a non-humorous mutation of traditional comedy where the intent is to both insult and induce sleep within, up to half of one’s audience. Parasitic by nature, insomedians often attach themselves to a public broadcaster and burrow so deeply that surgical removal becomes the only, albeit expensive, option. Conservative scientists are still seeking a natural predator or other biological solution. Hence the hopeful phrase ‘Coat me in trump and throw me to the insomedians.’ Muddy.

Instagamification – the emotion felt by instagraming fake videos of your shitty existence as evidence of your fantastic existence. Jumpnmcar.

Insulterati. Viva.

Intaxication – That wonderful feeling Government gives you when they spend $ on you. But you know a headache is coming. Captain Crunch.

Interchangeable Filthcog. John Constantine.

Interruption Lotto – A conservative version of the traditional game of ‘Chicken’ wherein a small group of genetically unique Catallaxians regularly and voluntarily expose themselves to psychological trauma by watching an extreme-left propaganda broadcast from the taxpayer funded Ministry of Truth. The Catallaxian who can demonstrate the lowest level of mental disturbance at the end of the program each week is declared the ‘winner’ and is awarded an imaginary pair of ‘chaps’ to use as they please until the following week. There is at present no mandatory drug testing of participants. Carpe Jugulum.

Intomniac – someone who can’t sleep and is up at 4 a.m. posting cartoons for Cats’ delectations. Shy Ted.

J

Journolice/Journolouse. Snoopy.

K

Kleptocrony. John Constantine?

Kleptoswampturd. John Constantine?

Koraninanity – The argument that Islam is just like Christianity because Crusades. Calli.

L

Langwedge (v, n) – Meaningless rhetorical language used by a lefty in order to wedge their opponents into a position of opposition. e.g. By appealing to diversity, compassion and equality, Tanya langwedged her opponent’s advocacy of secure borders. Mr. Rusty.

Lattesexual – Inner city dweller willing to have meaningless sex with any gender after a couple of shots. Baa Humbug.

Leftwaffe, The – The droning, mechanical formations of SJW’s that carpet bomb social media with hashtags and believe they are superior to all others. Mr. Rusty.

Lessbian – The particularly unattractive lady who no man would touch with a bargepole, joins the sisterhood, gets the tats and piercings and finds herself unwanted by the lesbians. Found at all the usual protests and claims to be an activist. Shy Ted.

Levitake – to raise the standard of living of some by extracting the hard earned income of others. IainC.

Loan Wolf – A recent arrival to Australia, a previous resident of a caliphate, on loan, at taxpayer expense. Aims to turn Australia into the place they left, fond of truck and car based street performances. Nick.

Luddlumite – One slow on the uptake of essential information while fast talking. Herodotus.

M

Maloney – Anything our beloved leader says. Captain Crunch.

Mallard/s. (Also Dallard/s). Those concrete barriers our brain dead elites have chosen to decorate our cities with. Can be interchanged as barrier to any future prosperity. Captain Crunch.

Malnanomous: to put ones wealth to one side so as to ensure other enjoy the benefits from poverty Spring is coming.

Malpitulate – Jumpnmcar.

Malterruption – Interrupting someone who’s waffling on and on … (egg_).

ManBunPig – A metrosexual who gets their panties in a bunch for no specific reason. Carpe Jugulum.

Marxist Stream Media – The collective formerly known as the Mainstream Media. Mr. Rusty.

Meducation System – Systematic drugging of our brightest, most active children to be dumber than our teachers. Jumpnmcar.

Methnic – An ethnic addicted to Meth. Stimpson J. Cat.

Monobattery / SAbattery – By using OPM, SA ensures it remains on the bleeding edge of energy technology. Similar to the monorail purchased by the Simpson town of Springfield. Winter has come.

Moronicity – Dr. Fred Lenin.

Ms-ery – common outcome after application of radical feminist policies. IainC.

MsGuided – A state of mind whereby a tiny fraction of a percentage of angry, talentless, extremist women with no social skills believe they know exactly what all remaining women think, feel and desire, if only the Patriarchy let them. Iain C.

Musk Stick – What male lefties get when talking renewables; What politicians get after Elon has been to town. Jobsy.

Muskovite – A person who accepts the spiel of a carpetbagger as fact. Yon Toad.

N

Naggot – A conjunction of ‘nag’ and ‘maggot”: a certain highly paid public servant without whom, according to this same individual, our society would descend into a spiral of name-calling and malevolent staring. Fred Lenin.

Neo-Apartheid – Progressive, compassionate policy that supposes that locking certain sections of the community into their old non-Western, non-technological culture will magically result in improved standards of living. Iain C.

O

Offund (v), Offunce (n) – The act of taking offense at anything in order to extract monies off other people. e.g. The Aboriginal woman was offunded by the Facebook post and received $5000 in compensation. Mr. Rusty.

OPMShot/Other People’s Money Shot. The excitement felt by spraying around taxpayers money whilst proclaiming yourself to be the most amazing person ever, screaming “fair share” and reprimanding any dodgers. Mr. Rusty.

Orcleft, Their. John Constantine.

Orifaece (n) – The opening from which a stream of effluent babble emerges. e.g. Nicholas Reece opened his orifaece to talk shit all night on Sky. Mr. Rusty.

P

Phallinked – A person associated with the “Safe Schools” child grooming program. Carpe Jugulum.

Pliberserk – “There’s berserk and then there’s pliberserk.” Herodotus.

Pollicock – Political correctness (remembering ‘poppycock’). Faye.

Polliegraph (n) – A graph of lies published by a politician intended to invert reality and delude the plebs. e.g. Wayne published a polliegraph showing how the Budget would be brought back into surplus over the next four years. Mr. Rusty.

Pollikak – From Collins English Dictionary – C19 from Dutch dialect ‘pappekak’ literally: soft excrement, from ‘pap’ soft + ‘kak’ dung. Faye.

Pollycy – That policy which the average punter knows will achieve nothing and is done purely for political purposes. Shy Ted.

Post-modem – the philosophy that transmission of complex thoughts and arguments that was once perfectly achievable at 64K bps now takes 1000 times the speed and hardware costs to achieve a significantly less intelligent result. Iain C.

Pregressive – A self-righteous, soi disant ultra-modern thinker who takes his agricultural beliefs from 10,000 BC (pre-farming), social policies from 3000 BC (pre-family groups), marital policies from 1500 BC (pre-Mosaic monogamy), science and technological ideas from 1700 AD (pre-industrial revolution) and economic guidance from 1860 (Marx). Iain C.

Pretard – The extremely rare occurrence of a hot lefty who adopts Progressive standpoints in order to improve their social standing with other Progtards. Mr. Rusty.

Preposterist – Someone who expects others to believe their bullsh*t. Calli.

Q

Quilty – Adjective. After Archibald-botherer and, inexplicably, official war artist Ben Quilty. This is the flashy, mannered impasto now slapped around weekly by Anh Do, and because it echoes the puffed-up comfort of a quilt. Dave in Marybrook.

R

Rabz Doctrine – Shut It Down. Fire Them All. Mound of Skulls. Salt the Earth. ‘Rabz it.’ Rabz.

Regretchik – spineless conservative who immediately kowtows to cultural Marxism when accused of something politically incorrect. Zippy.

Robber Baron Theory – A left-leaning vagina is better than a straight white penis. Robber Baron.

Rakeathon – Doubling down on bullshit after being whacked in the face with a rake. Zippy.

Raycism – An inability or unwillingness to judge a person based solely on their shadow. The inability to elevate an individual’s perceived ‘value’ based on supposed racial origin. Muddy.

Rearviewergy – Rear view energy. Politicians in cahoots with crony capitalists decide that the way forward is to firmly fix our sight in the rear view mirror – i.e. windmills.

Red Squirrel – “A distraction released during an argument with a lefty (who is losing the debate).” Mr. Rusty.

Relaxivism – The use of reason and logic to calm a fellow citizen who has become alarmed or agitated by prophecies put forward by special interest groups. Relaxivism strives to remove hysteria and emotion from debates and to replace it with rationality and scepticism. Beliaik.

RETstitution: To sell one’s self or country on a street corner for a Renewalble Energy Target fix. Think AGL corporate strategy. Spring is coming.

RoPe – RoP [Religion of Pieces] evangelists. Given enough RoPe… pbw.

Ruddising – Verb. Dr. Fred Lenin.

Ruinabaubles. incoherent rambler.

Ruinables. John Constantine.

S

Savvation – to be redeemed / trounced through the wonderings and insights shared by The Australian Nikki Savva. TA knows how that feels. Spring is coming.

Senarchy – The process by which senate minority parties block the mandate of an elected government. Another old bloke.

Senargy – Where the combined power of the Upper House mobilises to diminish any chance of reigning in government spending. Winter has come.

Shitcoin – Any shit cryptocurrency used to buy shit online. Supported by shitchain, a way for the Chinese to take over the shitnet. ShitArky.

Shitholeification – Zippy.

Shutitdownism – The only viable end result after gubberment has tampered, regulated, interfered or taxed a system that should not have been in to start with. Fibro. (See also Rabz Doctrine).

Slacktivist – Someone who only attends demos after midday. Calli.

Snouters.

Socialislam – The unofficial alliance between the left and Islam against Western liberal democracy. Mr. Rusty.

Spartakiss (n) a black-handed compliment. pbw.

Spitcoin – Their internal currency of choice, the more spitcoins a swampy accumulates, the higher on their virtue ladder they are elevated and the greater the range of lesser deplorable people they can spit down on. John Constantine.

Splodehenge – Recently installed tumescent terror totems, installed across Sydney and Melbourne CBDs. Not related to any one group in particular. (See Loan Wolf). Nick.

Squandermonkies. Thefrolickingmole.

Surfdom – The indolent lifestyle and slacktivist world on the internet … the coming serfdom under leftist rule. Cui Bono.

T

Tealighting – Acts and deed carried out (such as the lighting of candles) that occur after a terrorist incident involving the RoP by those who wish to deny, misdirect and distort reality. Mr. Rusty.

Tempus Furius – medical term for the focused, acetylene torch-like feelings of rage and anger that a feminist gets when a man looks at his watch when a woman is speaking. Iain C.

Tempus Harmonius – medical term for the extended, trance-like feelings of peace and inner calm a feminist gets when a government department advises women to wear modest, full length clothing in certain overseas countries to appease the patriarchy. Iain C.

Testosterdrone – A beta male who can’t resist trolling even when he’s reviled, ignored, chastised, and wrong. Herodotus.

Tollerance – The heavy monetary and social price Western countries have to pay in order to ‘enjoy’ the ‘benefits’ of multiculturalism. A Lurker.

Treasurinomics – the study of the movements and relative positions of celestial objects as a means for divining information about the economy. Also see Astrology. Econocrat.

Triggs Point – The realisation that after broadcasting your contempt for someone in the left media for days that you have completely forgotten the facts of the matter. Iain C.

Trumpentia – An altered state of consciousness where reasoned argument explodes in a red mist of mental self-harm. Tom.

Tuppitude – Sexual intercourse involving sheeple. Mr. Rusty.

Two-bagger – Your typical leftist/SJW who is as repulsive in the outside as they are on the inside and thus during tuppitude require two paper bags over the head in case the first one falls off. Mr. Rusty.

Although … “Mr Rusty’s definition of a two bagger is wrong and has been superseded by three baggers. The first bag is placed over the head of the SJW so you do not have to look at it. The second bag goes over your own head in case the first bag breaks. The third bag goes over your dog’s head so that he cannot see your choice and lose all respect for you.” TFX.

U

Underkerstumble. J.H.

Unintelligentsia, The – The “ruling” class, from the UN down to all major political parties and NGO hangers-on. Some History.

UNuch – politician whose modus operandi is fawning obsequiousness at international diplomatic gatherings. Tim Neilson.

V

Vadger – verb. When a biological female badgers someone. Leigh Lowe.

Vainker – Someone whose self-promotion flies in the face of all reality. Annoying; a wanker. Nick.

VisOrama – Panoramic Virtue Signalling (anything from the environment to sexuality to electing a black, Marxist homosexual as president). Baa Humbug.

Voteherd. John Constantine.

Vomitary Contribution – Payments demanded with a veneer of volunteerism which make you sick. Rasputin.

W

Woafifo – Wife of a FIFO. [Edited to get past the strict no acronyms rule]. Dave in Marybrook.

X

Y

Youthajism – The smug, satisfactory feeling achieved by SJW students as they march, chant and ejaculate meaningless slogans and platitude. Often used as a substitute for the fact that SJWs are largely incapable of getting laid, or if they are then it’s with a two-bagger. Mr. Rusty.

Z

Zelium –second element of the Periodic Table, renamed to be more inclusive. IainC.

Zerolag – noun. Conjunction of the phrase Year Zero and the former Soviet gulag. To ‘zlag’ someone is to denounce them with the intent of having them sent to a zerolag. Muddy.

Zyx – The politically-correct form of ‘Dude.’ i.e. ‘Zyx, check out the pair on that one!’ Muddy.