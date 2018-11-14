Liberty Quote
For centuries, the battle of morality was fought between those who claimed that your life belongs to God and those who claimed that it belongs to your neighbors – between those who preached that the good is self-sacrifice for the sake of ghosts in heaven and those who preached that the good is self-sacrifice for the sake of incompetents on earth. And no one came to say that your life belongs to you and that the good is to live it.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Wednesday Forum: November 14, 2018
How pharqued is Australia? It takes its orders from Muslim Indonesia where we can have an embassy in Israel, onions under snags in Bunnings, ABC doing stories on how pharqued up it is, mad muzzo clowns claiming muzzo terrorism is our own fault. We are truly pharqued as a nation when Pauline Hanson is the only national political leader that makes the most sense.
Fracking (the controversial process known as) in Australia (formerly an energy-rich nation somewhere in the bottom half of the map):
https://smallcaps.com.au/fracking-in-australia-change-improved-technology/
There is no basis for these bans except to harm the O&G industry.
Horne is trolling Mundine over his assumed (perfectly normal) reaction to the promoter having gay, lesbian and trannie round card ‘girls’.
No, that’s the promoter’s doing.
Horne has distanced himself from it and cut the promoter from access to his social media accounts, which for some inexplicable reason he had.
How the frack can a temporary government “permanently” ban anything?
Correct.
I hope Mundine pounds the shit out of Horn.
Uh, huh.
We accept tens of thousands of fake “refugees” who are ten times more likely to become a traitor than a patriotic Aussie but refuse the most genuine refugee on the planet.
Seriously? All those ‘treaties’ we sign at the UN don’t mean jack shit. What a pathetic, immoral nation we have become. *spit*
Then sack the promoter.
If both fighters don’t want trannies (and who would?) then he should pull his head in.
If Horne had any self respect he would tell the promoter to shove the freaks.
Lakes loses their challenge to gas ban.
Guardian jubilant, invokes Rinehart demon, falsely calls it a “fracking” ban.
Wrong. It’s a ban on all onshore gas exploration.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/sep/21/gina-rinehart-backed-lakes-oil-loses-bid-to-have-victorian-fracking-ban-overturned
Meanwhile, Lakes puts out soberly-worded press releases to be downloaded in pdf.
http://lakesoil.net.au/press-releases/
No chance against hysterical green propaganda and third-world politics.
What will the Indons do? Refuse all Australian foreign aid?
Oh yes they do. They mean that we increasingly cede control of our immigration policies to the UN.
LOL that is genuinely funny!
Notwithstanding that we now live in a country where someone can make such a pathetic statement and not be ridiculed up the ying-yang.
If Horne had any self respect he would tell the promoter to shove the freaks.
I think he has.
Speaking of mining and energy, George Williams reckons the new rules of price benchmarks and divestments breaches the unjust compensation rule of compulsory acquisition…
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/its-the-vibe-power-giants-castle-call-against-divestment/news-story/34a8abf704204044fdffc1a659156643
EXCLUSIVE
Joe Kelly, Political Reporter @joekellyoz
Perry Williams, Senior Business Writer, @perrybwilliams
12:00AM November 13, 2018 65 Comments
It’s the vibe: power giants’ Castle call against divestment
Scott Morrison’s plan to divest the assets of electricity companies, capturing AGL’s Liddell coal-fired power station, could face a High Court challenge, as major energy operators are threatening to adopt the legal defence used in the Australian film The Castle.
The bitter standoff between the Coalition and energy companies over skyrocketing electricity and gas prices yesterday escalated when it emerged the Australian Energy Council had sought legal advice that could pave the way for a constitutional challenge to the Prime Minister’s “big stick” approach.
Mr Morrison has argued that the proposed divestment powers would hand the government a “big stick” to punish electricity retailers if they failed to bring prices down. Labor has savaged the proposal as an “extreme measure” more attuned to socialist Venezuela than Australia.
The Australian Energy Council — representing major electricity companies including AGL, Origin, EnergyAustralia, Alinta, Aurora and Delta — yesterday released legal advice from Ashurst law firm flagging a potential breach of the Constitution arising from several of the “enforcement powers” contemplated for Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
The advice was included in the council’s submission to Treasury after the government sought feedback on its energy overhaul — including its plan to set a price benchmark for retailers and break up the assets of major energy companies.
“We have concerns about the framing and constitutionality of the Treasurer’s remedies in respect of the proposed prohibited conduct; that is, the power of the Treasurer, on recommendation of the ACCC, to impose temporary price regulation on energy retailers, require generators to contract with third parties and require firms to divest assets,” the legal advice notes.
University of NSW law dean George Williams told The Australian the government would need to frame any legislation around forced divestment carefully to avoid being challenged under section 51 (xxxi) of the Constitution. Professor Williams, a constitutional expert, noted this was the same provision made famous in the 1997 movie The Castle and which prevented the commonwealth from acquiring property unless it is “on just terms”.
“The commonwealth will need to tread carefully …. There have been many High Court cases in the past where people have challenged federal schemes on the basis that they acquire property without providing adequate compensation,” Professor Williams said.
“An area where the commonwealth succeeded was on plain packaging for tobacco. The tobacco companies said, ‘You can’t take our trademarks without compensation’. And the High Court said ‘It just doesn’t fall under this provision. It’s not a law about acquiring property’.”
Energy Minister Angus Taylor last night hit back at the Australian Energy Council, accusing power companies of trying to avoid giving customers a better deal. “After years of taking record profits at the expense of consumers, it is unsurprising that the big energy companies, represented by the Australian Energy Council, are desperate to avoid any measures that would see a better deal for Australian families and businesses,” Mr Taylor said.
“The government is preparing a comprehensive legislative package to hold the big energy companies to account and stop the ripoffs. The ‘big stick’ legislative package will be introduced to parliament in coming weeks.”
It is unclear whether the government will have the numbers to secure passage of the divestment powers, as the Greens decline to say how they would vote and crossbenchers wait until they are presented with legislation. Opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen said it was “completely unsurprising to see legal and constitutional questions being asked about Scott Morrison’s ministerial divestment powers given they are policy on the run”. “Undermining investor confidence with this sort of extreme intervention is more likely to put upward pressure on energy prices than cut them,” Mr Bowen said.
The legal advice to the Australian Energy Council notes the power to make a divestiture order is an “extraordinary and invasive power” and argues that, under section 51 (xxxi) of the Constitution, any acquisition of property by the commonwealth must be “on just terms”. “It is important to recognise that a divestiture order may result in a situation where an energy company is required to sell assets through a process that may not necessarily appropriately compensate it for the value of the assets,” the advice says.
Okay I get that can be taken two ways.
I meant that the government signals its virtue by signing all these stupid UN treaties but when it comes to a genuine act of mercy, generosity and morality we kowtow to the evil Muslim cabal that sets the UN agenda.
Utterly disgraceful.
“Trevor said he suffered a panic attack upon his return to Bunnings, and whenever he visits the store he is sure to check the floor for onions.”
From a former boxer too…
Horn disagrees with the promoters posting about trannies and takes the post down.
It isn’t clear whether he agrees with trannies as ring girls. Let’s hope not.
The good people of Victoriastan have been provided with more information about the despot that is their Premier.
Mundine is a Muslim. I don’t suppose Hornes promoter might have been baiting him by any chance?
Poor farmer.
He refused Bunnings offer of help to get an ambulance i.e. no injuries at the time.
His MRI showed nothing – the new hip was still OK. Still nothing to use to reach into the deep pockets of Bunnings.
However, his luck improved when under a non-disclosure agreement his emotional stress was recompensed.
Australia, you’re standing in it.
Look to the UN Declaration in 1948 and see which countries abstained. Good old Saudi over the issue of religious freedom. So, what has changed?
How was AGL ever able to buy outright the Liddell site? Not the power station, but the land on which it sits. Who were the people who copped a sling? And how much? Please tell me it wasn’t incompetence.
Mundine is a Muslim. I don’t suppose Hornes promoter might have been baiting him by any chance?
The promoter is a dickhead.
Horne won’t be working with him again.
That’s one inconsistency, the other is that this all is supposed to have happened three years ago, yet the store has only just got around to making the changes to the way they serve the sausages.
Australia has essentially told Asia to “queue up,” citing her failure to be granted United Nations (UN) Refugee Status and the pressures on the offshore component of its resettlement programme.
Yet Canada is offering her asylum and is engaged in negotiations with Pakistan.
I repeat: Justin Trudeau has bigger b^lls than Scott Morrison.
[B^lls is apparently a banned word at the Cat, btw.]
Onions , rather than Mueslis, are front page today. Lest we forget ay….
Demanding black clad human mail boxes holding up the “Round Numbers” would have garnered the same response.
He was in trouble whichever way he went.
What does Pakistan gift to the world. ? You would need two left hands to live in that joint.
Try “onions”.
Boxing was much simpler when the Shelias in the bikinis held up the Round Number.
Tradition should be adhered to.
Not entirely sure why Horn is fighting Mundine in the first place. Horn’s fight against Crawford was respectful enough that he could be a contender for more lucrative bouts against champions of higher standard than Mundine. If Horn loses, that chance is gone.
Jupes, Makka
All good. If only …….
Tel
Yes, that’s what I’ve been saying for the longest time. All we want the form the libs is they abide by the very thing they advocate in their manifesto.
jupes,
Of course, it’s disgusting. But we don’t call it the UNiparty for nothing. This response is exactly what we should expect from a spineless , hollow Govt with no conviction. Same as we get when they bend a knee to ruinables, the population ponzi, the whole carbon charade etc.
More to come there too and the news isn’t at all good. China isn’t sitting quietly by watching proceedings, they know a winner like the UN when they see one. Our future UN masters, the ones buying up lots of our resources and ag enterprises and with increasing influence in our domestic affairs, will be calling the shots from Beijing. With their future strategically located military bases scattered across Asia and the Pacific they’ll have us by the short and curlies when they choose, too.
https://www.france24.com/en/20181006-divided-un-china-blazes-quiet-path-power
Next time somebody says that Australia should be more like progressive countries such as Denmark, show them this horror:
Sold openly on the streets.
Police do NOTHING!
Sure, it made thing a lot more interesting.
JC, what’s your opinion on Sheliahs holding up the Round Numbers in a bikini at Boxing matches?
It should be mandatory. Yes?
With one proviso. They have to be at least 8.78/10 and there needs to be a panel of blokes making the selection.
Dunno, but perhaps this “promoter” was trying to make a bit of a statement about creeping Islamification.
He possibly went a bit too far, however, look at NASCAR.
It’s a bit of a tangled web, as the Feminists and Mullahs are on the same team. It’s really bizarre.
Now that hard leftist men are accused of #MeToo violations, Australian feminists spring into action to caution everyone to, like, just cool it.
Jacqueline Maley (SMH): When is a touch just a touch?
Cox wants men to magic their way through women’s hysteria:
Question about becoming a cashless shociety.
This evening, we went for dinner with some other people. One of my credit cards couldn’t be accepted because the machine kept saying there was a “reading error”. My other card, a regular credit card from an Australian bank, was also declined. Luckily, I had cash and paid that way, but what if I didn’t have cash? There was money in my account as I was accessing funds though my regular account and not hitting the credit card.
I later called the bank and the swines informed my the card had been declined because of suspicious transactions. They asked me to repeat the last few transactions, which I did. What set them off was an overseas web based transaction I had made earlier through paypal and the debit had been for a Hong Kong based business…. like an Amazon name.
Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?
Before or after the sheilas have had half a dozen beers?
.. if I had no cash….
It’s possibly the most bizarre contradiction in history. Feminists, gays and leftards are totally silent about Islam and those are the ones who want to obliterate them. Kill them. Keep them covered. Make them obedient.
Cucks. It’s unbelievable.
I’m willing to bet ten thousand dollars that Eva Cox has never been sexually harassed in her life.
Alan Koehler on the ABC news just said one of the reasons for a lower price for oil was reduced demand due, in part to electric cars. Laughable. Idiot.
FMD.
Someone should asked the fucking moron.. Were there no electric cars in September when West Texas hit 75 bucks a barrel?
I can’t believe News paid out US$30 million to buy his web based business.
Melbourne reporter won’t call it Islamic terrorism, so a patriot does it for her on live tv….
I notice the piece of shit cop is very focused on moving him on.
Volunteer MOnty to do the washing up until the bill is paid.
https://greenagenda.org.au/author/eva-cox/
Wouldn’t touch that bet.
I’d have to pay them. That just wouldn’t work.
Drive the Merc away, don’t look back. It’s not your problem.
Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?
Wash the dishes for a month?
Eva.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/b/bd/Eva-Cox.jpg/220px-Eva-Cox.jpg
I heard that. WTF?
Link …
?
I’m willing to bet ten thousand dollars that Eva Cox has never been sexually harassed in her life.
https://greenagenda.org.au/author/eva-cox/
Wouldn’t touch that bet.
A better view
Ms. Cox would be better advised to say women need to learn to be sensitive to the signals they are giving off in the workplace and the way their behavior could be interpreted.
Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?
You could offer a similar transaction that mentioned here recently about a landlord and a young woman and paying off back rent.
Bloke who ran my favourite eatery, back in the day, said all the restaurant could do was ask for proof of I.D., take your name and address, and wait for you to come back and pay the bill.
Rae Johnston (cute).
No kidding, you’re fucked like that if a bank blocks a card even to access your own money and not the credit line. You’re basically rooted.
I’ve always had a problem with not carrying around decent amount of notes. Even, if I use a card I’ve always wanted the equivalent as a cash reserve… I’m not talking about buying a big ticket item obviously.
That piece of shit bank blocked my card to protect itself – now me. They couldn’t give a fucking rats if they really put me out.
No, the restaurant is fucked.
It’s happened to me.
Not very often.
JC, some honest advice. “Accidentally” forgetting to take your wallet to the mOnster “lunch date” is the best strategy. Either that or just do a “runner”. You only need to run quicker than him.
Or make an excuse after the meal that you are just “ducking outside” for a cigar. Have the limo waiting.
Grow a moustache and wear a hat.
Meanwhile, the state and the state appendages are going all out trying to turn the place cashless with threats.
Small business have already learned the lesson: don’t hire women.