Wednesday Forum: November 14, 2018

  1. Robber Baron
    #2864352, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    How pharqued is Australia? It takes its orders from Muslim Indonesia where we can have an embassy in Israel, onions under snags in Bunnings, ABC doing stories on how pharqued up it is, mad muzzo clowns claiming muzzo terrorism is our own fault. We are truly pharqued as a nation when Pauline Hanson is the only national political leader that makes the most sense.

  2. Nob
    #2864353, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Fracking (the controversial process known as) in Australia (formerly an energy-rich nation somewhere in the bottom half of the map):

    https://smallcaps.com.au/fracking-in-australia-change-improved-technology/

    Annells believes the reason the Cold Bore technology seems so revolutionary is because Australia is “lightyears” behind the US and Canada in terms of unconventional gas development.

    Despite its potential, Australia drills far less unconventional wells, partly due to the nation’s mixed views on onshore gas exploration and fracking. Even the government is inconsistent with different rules in each state and territory.

    In March 2017, Victoria became the first state in the country to permanently ban onshore unconventional gas exploration and development, including fracking.

    South Australia has had a 10-year moratorium in place since late 2016, although this only applies in the south-east of the state in a region with a large agricultural and cattle grazing sector.

    Tasmania has a moratorium in place on fracking until March 2020, although shale oil and gas exploration is still permitted, and New South Wales has just applied certain restrictions on the extraction method.

    A 12-month moratorium was imposed in Western Australian last September although the government is still reviewing a report by an independent scientific inquiry before making its decision on the practice.

    There is no basis for these bans except to harm the O&G industry.

  3. Roger
    #2864354, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Horne is trolling Mundine over his assumed (perfectly normal) reaction to the promoter having gay, lesbian and trannie round card ‘girls’.

    No, that’s the promoter’s doing.

    Horne has distanced himself from it and cut the promoter from access to his social media accounts, which for some inexplicable reason he had.

  4. Nob
    #2864355, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    How the frack can a temporary government “permanently” ban anything?

  5. .
    #2864357, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    There is no basis for these bans except to harm the O&G industry.

    Correct.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2864358, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    I hope Mundine pounds the shit out of Horn.

  7. Snoopy
    #2864359, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Horne has distanced himself from it and cut the promoter from access to his social media accounts, which for some inexplicable reason he had.

    Uh, huh.

  8. jupes
    #2864360, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Australia has essentially issued a statement in their refusal of political asylum to Asia. In an abhorrently administrative letter, Australia has essentially told Asia to “queue up,” citing her failure to be granted United Nations (UN) Refugee Status and the pressures on the offshore component of its resettlement programme.

    We accept tens of thousands of fake “refugees” who are ten times more likely to become a traitor than a patriotic Aussie but refuse the most genuine refugee on the planet.

    Seriously? All those ‘treaties’ we sign at the UN don’t mean jack shit. What a pathetic, immoral nation we have become. *spit*

  9. jupes
    #2864363, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    No, that’s the promoter’s doing.

    Then sack the promoter.

    If both fighters don’t want trannies (and who would?) then he should pull his head in.

  10. Snoopy
    #2864364, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    If Horne had any self respect he would tell the promoter to shove the freaks.

  11. Nob
    #2864365, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Lakes loses their challenge to gas ban.

    Guardian jubilant, invokes Rinehart demon, falsely calls it a “fracking” ban.
    Wrong. It’s a ban on all onshore gas exploration.

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/sep/21/gina-rinehart-backed-lakes-oil-loses-bid-to-have-victorian-fracking-ban-overturned

    Meanwhile, Lakes puts out soberly-worded press releases to be downloaded in pdf.
    http://lakesoil.net.au/press-releases/
    No chance against hysterical green propaganda and third-world politics.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2864366, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    How pharqued is Australia? It takes its orders from Muslim Indonesia where we can have an embassy in Israel,

    What will the Indons do? Refuse all Australian foreign aid?

  13. Makka
    #2864367, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    All those ‘treaties’ we sign at the UN don’t mean jack shit.

    Oh yes they do. They mean that we increasingly cede control of our immigration policies to the UN.

  14. jupes
    #2864368, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Trevor said he suffered a panic attack upon his return to Bunnings, and whenever he visits the store he is sure to check the floor for onions.

    LOL that is genuinely funny!

    Notwithstanding that we now live in a country where someone can make such a pathetic statement and not be ridiculed up the ying-yang.

  15. Roger
    #2864369, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    If Horne had any self respect he would tell the promoter to shove the freaks.

    I think he has.

  16. .
    #2864371, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Speaking of mining and energy, George Williams reckons the new rules of price benchmarks and divestments breaches the unjust compensation rule of compulsory acquisition…

    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/its-the-vibe-power-giants-castle-call-against-divestment/news-story/34a8abf704204044fdffc1a659156643

    EXCLUSIVE
    Joe Kelly, Political Reporter @joekellyoz
    Perry Williams, Senior Business Writer, @perrybwilliams ‏
    12:00AM November 13, 2018 65 Comments

    It’s the vibe: power giants’ Castle call against divestment

    Scott Morrison’s plan to divest the assets of electricity companies, capturing AGL’s Liddell coal-fired power station, could face a High Court challenge, as major energy operators are threatening to adopt the legal defence used in the Australian film The Castle.

    The bitter standoff between the Coalition and energy companies over skyrocketing electricity and gas prices yesterday escalated when it emerged the Australian Energy Council had sought legal advice that could pave the way for a constitutional challenge to the Prime Minister’s “big stick” approach.

    Mr Morrison has argued that the proposed divestment powers would hand the government a “big stick” to punish electricity retailers if they failed to bring prices down. Labor has savaged the proposal as an “extreme measure” more attuned to socialist Venezuela than Australia.

    The Australian Energy Council — representing major electricity companies including AGL, Origin, Energy­Australia, Alinta, Aurora and Delta — yesterday released legal advice from Ashurst law firm flagging a potential breach of the Constitution arising from several of the “enforcement powers” contemplated for Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

    The advice was included in the council’s submission to Treasury after the government sought feedback on its energy overhaul — including its plan to set a price benchmark for retailers and break up the assets of major ­energy companies.

    “We have concerns about the framing and constitutionality of the Treasurer’s remedies in respect of the proposed prohibited conduct; that is, the power of the Treasurer, on recommendation of the ACCC, to impose temporary price regulation on energy retailers, require generators to contract with third parties and require firms to divest assets,” the legal advice notes.

    University of NSW law dean George Williams told The Australian the government would need to frame any legislation around forced divestment carefully to avoid being challenged under section 51 (xxxi) of the Constitution. Professor Williams, a constitutional expert, noted this was the same provision made famous in the 1997 movie The Castle and which prevented the commonwealth from acquiring property unless it is “on just terms”.

    “The commonwealth will need to tread carefully …. There have been many High Court cases in the past where people have challenged federal schemes on the basis that they acquire property without providing ­adequate compensation,” Professor Williams said.

    “An area where the commonwealth succeeded was on plain packaging for tobacco. The tobacco companies said, ‘You can’t take our trademarks without compensation’. And the High Court said ‘It just doesn’t fall under this provision. It’s not a law about acquiring property’.”

    Energy Minister Angus Taylor last night hit back at the Australian Energy Council, accusing power companies of trying to avoid giving customers a better deal. “After years of taking record profits at the expense of consumers, it is unsurprising that the big energy companies, represented by the Australian Energy Council, are desperate to avoid any measures that would see a better deal for Australian families and businesses,” Mr Taylor said.

    “The government is preparing a comprehensive legislative package to hold the big energy companies to account and stop the ripoffs. The ‘big stick’ legislative package will be introduced to parliament in coming weeks.”

    It is unclear whether the government will have the numbers to secure passage of the divestment powers, as the Greens decline to say how they would vote and crossbenchers wait until they are presented with legislation. Opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen said it was “completely unsurprising to see legal and constitutional questions being asked about Scott Morrison’s ministerial divestment powers given they are policy on the run”. “Undermining investor confidence with this sort of extreme intervention is more likely to put upward pressure on energy prices than cut them,” Mr Bowen said.

    The legal advice to the Australian Energy Council notes the power to make a divestiture order is an “extraordinary and invasive power” and argues that, under section 51 (xxxi) of the Constitution, any acquisition of property by the commonwealth must be “on just terms”. “It is important to recognise that a divestiture order may result in a situation where an energy company is ­required to sell assets through a process that may not necessarily appropriately compensate it for the value of the assets,” the advice says.

  17. jupes
    #2864372, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    All those ‘treaties’ we sign at the UN don’t mean jack shit.

    Okay I get that can be taken two ways.

    I meant that the government signals its virtue by signing all these stupid UN treaties but when it comes to a genuine act of mercy, generosity and morality we kowtow to the evil Muslim cabal that sets the UN agenda.

    Utterly disgraceful.

  18. Rockdoctor
    #2864374, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    “Trevor said he suffered a panic attack upon his return to Bunnings, and whenever he visits the store he is sure to check the floor for onions.”

    From a former boxer too…

  19. jupes
    #2864375, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Horn disagrees with the promoters posting about trannies and takes the post down.

    It isn’t clear whether he agrees with trannies as ring girls. Let’s hope not.

  20. Aussieute
    #2864376, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    The good people of Victoriastan have been provided with more information about the despot that is their Premier.

    Daniel Andrews signed a secret infrastructure deal with China more than 18 months before striking another agreement that has sparked a political brawl during the state election campaign.

    But the Herald Sun can reveal Mr Andrews locked in another agreement to co-operate with China on public-private infrastructure partnerships on March 24 last year.

    The memorandum of understanding, which was never announced by the government, was revealed in a speech by Chinese Consul-General Zhao Jian at a Belt and Road lunch in Melbourne on May 30 last year.

    He told the lunch — which Mr Andrews attended — that Victoria had played “a leading role” in working with China on Belt and Road, and praised the Premier’s “vision” on the initiative.

    “We hope and believe that there will be more co-operation in the future,” Mr Zhao said.

    The Herald Sun understands the Andrews Government did not seek formal advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs on the Belt and Road Initiative until June this year.

    Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said the second secret agreement with China was “really concerning”.

    “If we’re now talking about a longstanding relationship between the Victorian government and the Chinese, that has been undisclosed for a long period of time, that gives rise to some very serious questions,” he said.

    After Mr Andrews was forced to release the most recent Belt and Road agreement, Shadow Treasurer Michael O’Brien said he had been “caught red-handed” again and now needed to release the second deal.

    “It’s time that ‘Chairman Dan’ came clean to Victorians on all his secret deals with the Chinese Government,” Mr O’Brien said.

    A government spokeswoman said the government “makes no apologies for growing trade and investment opportunities for our state across the world”.

    Two weeks before Mr Zhao’s speech last year, Mr Andrews was the only Australian state leader to attend the Belt and Road Forum in China.

    A government press release said he opened a forum on public private partnerships but did not mention the memorandum of understanding. Mr Zhao said Mr Andrews had held “fruitful meetings with China’s senior officials”.

    Mr Jennings warned the revelations highlighted “a long-term cultivation strategy on the part of the Chinese” targeting Victoria, even as the federal government refused to formally link Australia with Belt and Road.

  21. Armadillo
    #2864377, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Mundine is a Muslim. I don’t suppose Hornes promoter might have been baiting him by any chance?

  22. Old School Conservative
    #2864381, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Poor farmer.
    He refused Bunnings offer of help to get an ambulance i.e. no injuries at the time.
    His MRI showed nothing – the new hip was still OK. Still nothing to use to reach into the deep pockets of Bunnings.
    However, his luck improved when under a non-disclosure agreement his emotional stress was recompensed.

    Australia, you’re standing in it.

  23. Atoms for Peace., ,
    #2864382, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Look to the UN Declaration in 1948 and see which countries abstained. Good old Saudi over the issue of religious freedom. So, what has changed?

  24. Snoopy
    #2864383, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    How was AGL ever able to buy outright the Liddell site? Not the power station, but the land on which it sits. Who were the people who copped a sling? And how much? Please tell me it wasn’t incompetence.

  25. Roger
    #2864384, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Mundine is a Muslim. I don’t suppose Hornes promoter might have been baiting him by any chance?

    The promoter is a dickhead.

    Horne won’t be working with him again.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2864385, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    From a former boxer too…

    That’s one inconsistency, the other is that this all is supposed to have happened three years ago, yet the store has only just got around to making the changes to the way they serve the sausages.

  27. Roger
    #2864386, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Australia has essentially told Asia to “queue up,” citing her failure to be granted United Nations (UN) Refugee Status and the pressures on the offshore component of its resettlement programme.

    Yet Canada is offering her asylum and is engaged in negotiations with Pakistan.

    I repeat: Justin Trudeau has bigger b^lls than Scott Morrison.

    [B^lls is apparently a banned word at the Cat, btw.]

  28. Atoms for Peace., ,
    #2864387, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Onions , rather than Mueslis, are front page today. Lest we forget ay….

  29. Armadillo
    #2864388, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Demanding black clad human mail boxes holding up the “Round Numbers” would have garnered the same response.

    He was in trouble whichever way he went.

  30. Atoms for Peace., ,
    #2864389, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    What does Pakistan gift to the world. ? You would need two left hands to live in that joint.

  31. Nob
    #2864390, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Roger
    #2864386, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    [B^lls is apparently a banned word at the Cat, btw.]

    Try “onions”.

  32. Armadillo
    #2864391, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Boxing was much simpler when the Shelias in the bikinis held up the Round Number.

  33. Armadillo
    #2864392, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Tradition should be adhered to.

  34. Black Ball
    #2864393, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Not entirely sure why Horn is fighting Mundine in the first place. Horn’s fight against Crawford was respectful enough that he could be a contender for more lucrative bouts against champions of higher standard than Mundine. If Horn loses, that chance is gone.

  35. JC
    #2864394, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Jupes, Makka

    All good. If only …….

    Tel

    Yes, that’s what I’ve been saying for the longest time. All we want the form the libs is they abide by the very thing they advocate in their manifesto.

  36. Makka
    #2864395, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I meant that the government signals its virtue by signing all these stupid UN treaties but when it comes to a genuine act of mercy, generosity and morality we kowtow to the evil Muslim cabal that sets the UN agenda.

    Utterly disgraceful.

    jupes,
    Of course, it’s disgusting. But we don’t call it the UNiparty for nothing. This response is exactly what we should expect from a spineless , hollow Govt with no conviction. Same as we get when they bend a knee to ruinables, the population ponzi, the whole carbon charade etc.

    More to come there too and the news isn’t at all good. China isn’t sitting quietly by watching proceedings, they know a winner like the UN when they see one. Our future UN masters, the ones buying up lots of our resources and ag enterprises and with increasing influence in our domestic affairs, will be calling the shots from Beijing. With their future strategically located military bases scattered across Asia and the Pacific they’ll have us by the short and curlies when they choose, too.

    https://www.france24.com/en/20181006-divided-un-china-blazes-quiet-path-power

  37. Nob
    #2864396, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Next time somebody says that Australia should be more like progressive countries such as Denmark, show them this horror:

    Sold openly on the streets.

    Police do NOTHING!

  38. JC
    #2864397, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Armadillo
    #2864391, posted on November 14, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Boxing was much simpler when the Shelias in the bikinis held up the Round Number.

    Sure, it made thing a lot more interesting.

  39. Armadillo
    #2864398, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    JC, what’s your opinion on Sheliahs holding up the Round Numbers in a bikini at Boxing matches?

    It should be mandatory. Yes?

  40. JC
    #2864400, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    It should be mandatory. Yes?

    With one proviso. They have to be at least 8.78/10 and there needs to be a panel of blokes making the selection.

  41. Armadillo
    #2864402, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Dunno, but perhaps this “promoter” was trying to make a bit of a statement about creeping Islamification.

    He possibly went a bit too far, however, look at NASCAR.

    It’s a bit of a tangled web, as the Feminists and Mullahs are on the same team. It’s really bizarre.

  42. C.L.
    #2864405, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Now that hard leftist men are accused of #MeToo violations, Australian feminists spring into action to caution everyone to, like, just cool it.

    Jacqueline Maley (SMH): When is a touch just a touch?

    “I’m a bit concerned that people are beginning to report all sorts of things that are clumsy, crappy, or bad mannered, rather than sexual and violent,” says Eva Cox, adjunct professor at UTS, and long-time feminist activist.

    Cox wants men to magic their way through women’s hysteria:

    Cox says men need to learn to be sensitive to the signals women are giving off in the workplace and the way their own behaviour could be interpreted.

  43. JC
    #2864406, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Question about becoming a cashless shociety.

    This evening, we went for dinner with some other people. One of my credit cards couldn’t be accepted because the machine kept saying there was a “reading error”. My other card, a regular credit card from an Australian bank, was also declined. Luckily, I had cash and paid that way, but what if I didn’t have cash? There was money in my account as I was accessing funds though my regular account and not hitting the credit card.

    I later called the bank and the swines informed my the card had been declined because of suspicious transactions. They asked me to repeat the last few transactions, which I did. What set them off was an overseas web based transaction I had made earlier through paypal and the debit had been for a Hong Kong based business…. like an Amazon name.

    Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?

  44. Makka
    #2864408, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Cox says men need to learn to be sensitive to the signals women are giving off in the workplace and the way their own behaviour could be interpreted.

    Before or after the sheilas have had half a dozen beers?

  46. Armadillo
    #2864411, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    It’s possibly the most bizarre contradiction in history. Feminists, gays and leftards are totally silent about Islam and those are the ones who want to obliterate them. Kill them. Keep them covered. Make them obedient.

    Cucks. It’s unbelievable.

  47. C.L.
    #2864412, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I’m willing to bet ten thousand dollars that Eva Cox has never been sexually harassed in her life.

  48. RobK
    #2864413, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Alan Koehler on the ABC news just said one of the reasons for a lower price for oil was reduced demand due, in part to electric cars. Laughable. Idiot.

  49. JC
    #2864414, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Alan Koehler on the ABC news just said one of the reasons for a lower price for oil was reduced demand due, in part to electric cars. Laughable. Idiot.

    FMD.

    Someone should asked the fucking moron.. Were there no electric cars in September when West Texas hit 75 bucks a barrel?
    I can’t believe News paid out US$30 million to buy his web based business.

  50. rickw
    #2864415, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Melbourne reporter won’t call it Islamic terrorism, so a patriot does it for her on live tv….

    I notice the piece of shit cop is very focused on moving him on.

  51. Armadillo
    #2864416, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?

    Volunteer MOnty to do the washing up until the bill is paid.

  52. Makka
    #2864417, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I’m willing to bet ten thousand dollars that Eva Cox has never been sexually harassed in her life.

    https://greenagenda.org.au/author/eva-cox/

    Wouldn’t touch that bet.

  53. JC
    #2864418, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Volunteer MOnty to do the washing up until the bill is paid.

    I’d have to pay them. That just wouldn’t work.

  54. Armadillo
    #2864419, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Drive the Merc away, don’t look back. It’s not your problem.

  55. zyconoclast
    #2864420, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?

    Wash the dishes for a month?

  57. Snoopy
    #2864423, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Alan Koehler on the ABC news just said one of the reasons for a lower price for oil was reduced demand due, in part to electric cars. Laughable. Idiot.

    I heard that. WTF?

  58. C.L.
    #2864424, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Melbourne reporter won’t call it Islamic terrorism, so a patriot does it for her …

    Link …
    ?

  59. zyconoclast
    #2864425, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    I’m willing to bet ten thousand dollars that Eva Cox has never been sexually harassed in her life.

    https://greenagenda.org.au/author/eva-cox/

    Wouldn’t touch that bet.

    A better view

  60. Confused Old Misfit
    #2864426, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Ms. Cox would be better advised to say women need to learn to be sensitive to the signals they are giving off in the workplace and the way their behavior could be interpreted.

  61. zyconoclast
    #2864427, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Question, I had no cash and these fuckers basically nixed the card because of an overseas transaction that shouldn’t cause an issue, what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?

    You could offer a similar transaction that mentioned here recently about a landlord and a young woman and paying off back rent.

  62. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2864428, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Wash the dishes for a month?

    Bloke who ran my favourite eatery, back in the day, said all the restaurant could do was ask for proof of I.D., take your name and address, and wait for you to come back and pay the bill.

  63. egg_
    #2864429, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    a babe frightbat

    Rae Johnston (cute).

  64. JC
    #2864430, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    No kidding, you’re fucked like that if a bank blocks a card even to access your own money and not the credit line. You’re basically rooted.

    I’ve always had a problem with not carrying around decent amount of notes. Even, if I use a card I’ve always wanted the equivalent as a cash reserve… I’m not talking about buying a big ticket item obviously.

    That piece of shit bank blocked my card to protect itself – now me. They couldn’t give a fucking rats if they really put me out.

  65. Nob
    #2864432, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    JC
    what the fuck do you do if you’re at a restaurant, finished the meal and trying to pay the bill. You’re basically fucked, right?

    No, the restaurant is fucked.

    It’s happened to me.
    Not very often.

  66. Armadillo
    #2864433, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    JC, some honest advice. “Accidentally” forgetting to take your wallet to the mOnster “lunch date” is the best strategy. Either that or just do a “runner”. You only need to run quicker than him.

    Or make an excuse after the meal that you are just “ducking outside” for a cigar. Have the limo waiting.

    Grow a moustache and wear a hat.

  67. JC
    #2864434, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Meanwhile, the state and the state appendages are going all out trying to turn the place cashless with threats.

  68. Nob
    #2864435, posted on November 14, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Cox says men need to learn to be sensitive to the signals women are giving off in the workplace and the way their own behaviour could be interpreted.

    Small business have already learned the lesson: don’t hire women.

