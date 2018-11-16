Frenchman with a forked tongue
“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism,” France’s President Emmanuel Macron declared on Armistice Day, before adding, in a thinly disguised swipe at US President Donald Trump, “those who say ‘my interests first, regardless of others!’ rob a country of what gives it greatness: its moral value”.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Macron should fix his own country before criticising the US, which has been defending France for just over a century. So many Americans died for France, only for French socialists like Macron to stiff the US over NATO contributions.
Macron’s Praise for Nazi Collaborator Marshal Pétain Shocks French J-ws (8 Nov)
Could you imagine what would happen if Trump praised a Nazi collaborator? Yet Macron gets a pass.
Macron wants to be the new Merkel.
How is that “moral value” working out for France and Germany I wonder?
For the French, patriotism is selling munitions to an invading army on the other side of the Seine.
Even my Canberra friend, who is a total, hard-baked Abbott-hating, Trump-loathing, Keating-worshipping ‘progressive’, was chuckling over Macron’s semantic pretzel efforts to not only distinguish between patriotism and nationalism but to somehow find them opposites.
The French reverence for rhetoric and abstract nouns means that their public figures routinely make imbecilic pronouncements like this one, to rapt applause, when a normal anglophone audience would be laughing themselves silly.
I suspect there’s the usual “progressive” conflation of the government and the nation.
Sure, it’s a fine thing for a nation to be generous to others etc. etc.
But a government has no business being generous to others to the detriment of the nation without a very clear mandate from the people.
Trump’s mandate is clear – America first.
I suspect Macron’s mandate would be France first if he actually asked – but he doesn’t feel the need to ask, because for the “progressive” politician in power “l’etat, c’est moi” lives on.
He spat on the grave of every patriotic French Man and Woman whom fought to their death to overcome the armies of invading enemies and every French Allie that died in the wars to restore their Sovereign Borders.
So many people made idiots of themselves trying to get one up on the Trumpster
Macon joins a herd of other like people
For the French, patriotism is : helping the nazis round up j3w1sh children to send them off to concentration camps.
Still beats me how the French, post-war, reconciled the behaviour of 50% of their countrymen.
The French would get my vote as the most vile people to have existed in human history. They are an irredeemable disgrace.
BoN:
I wish that Trump would pull all the prepositioned tanks/aircraft/artillery/ammunition from Europe.
There would be a good $20 Billion worth, subsidising the Leftist takeover of Europe.
Report here.
Poor chap – he is a boyish looking man whose wife looks almost old enough to be his grandma.
“those who say ‘my interests first, regardless of others!’ rob a country of what gives it greatness: its moral value”.
Of course, Trump has never said “America first, regardless of others”.
If he did, those American troops underwriting Europe’s security would no longer be there.
The little Frenchman is an insufferable ingrate. It was good to see Trump refuse to shake his hand at their last photo op.
Really needs to be renamed Micron.
MP Louis Aliot has claimed President Emmanuel Macron purposely insulted U.S. President Donald Trump by choosing an anti-Trump singer to perform in front of him during the First World War Centenary ceremony on Sunday.
President Trump looks none too happy
as Angelique Kidjo performs – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dDeKc5PV0k
France Has Neither Nationalism nor Patriotism
What exactly is French patriotism nowadays? At the hundredth anniversary celebration of the World War I armistice, French President Emmanuel Macron rebuked visiting President Trump by declaring that “nationalism is the opposite of patriotism,” and that “nationalism is the betrayal of patriotism.” Whether these two words mean the same or the opposite, neither of them survives in the French vocabulary.
Just 29% of the French are willing to fight for their country, according to a 2017 WIN/Gallup poll, a bit above Germany’s 18%. Contrast that to 84% of Isr#el’s J#wish population. That’s “patriotism” or “nationalism,” as you prefer. All Europeans want is an untroubled journey to extinction. As it happens, there is a reasonably tight statistical relationship between the total fertility rate and readiness to defend one’s country.
In the case of France, I used the estimated fertility rate for women born in France (migrants push up the total).
Why should any European lay down his life for the welfare of future generations, when there aren’t going to be any future generations? Europe’s nationalism, as I argued in my 2011 book How Civilizations Die and in the appended essay on the First World War, was a form of national idolatry. Each of the major European nations worshipped at its own altar, and held itself to be a superior culture, a superior civilization, a new Roman Empire, or a new “chosen people,” entitled to dominate its neighbors. French grandeur, German Kultur, and Russian messianism fought each other to the death twice in the 20th Century. If you worship yourself, you become the God that failed. Europe wallows in its own pessimism and self-disgust.
American nationalism has always been different: We never defined ourselves by race or culture. In our best moments we thought of ourselves as an almost chosen people (Lincoln), an attempt to emulate the H#brew Republic of Scripture. And that is why we saved the sorry derrieres of the Europeans twice during the 20th Century and continue to provide for their defense when they don’t have the decency to defend themselves.
Who the hell does Macron think he is?
Four years ago I published the essay below on the occasion of the centennial anniversary of the outbreak of World War I. I reprint it here on the anniversary of the Armistice by way of context for European complaints about the United States.
.. and they wonder why the US was so reluctant to enter both world wars.
By pretending every one was a member of the resistance. Just like we have more old hippies then there actually was.
“As Robert Higgs has so thoroughly illustrated in Crisis and Leviathan, every new war, every new territory, and every new “victory” for the spread of American “liberty” brings greater and greater power to the American state, and greater and greater oppression to its people. This happens through debt, taxation, through regulation, and through a thousand laws to crush a thousand perceived slights and threats to the Republic’s boundless ambition. And all the time, the need for defense of the new territories ever more convinced the population of the need for a vast standing army, the very thing once perceived as the greatest threat to liberty by the American revolutionaries.”
“I was reminded of Dr. Samuel Johnson’s famous bon mot, ‘patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.’ Indeed it is.
And of the words of the late British professor, A.P. Thornton: ‘Patriotism is the first platform of fools.’
Patriotism is poison. Dictators, despots, lunatics – and too many democratic politicians – use it to enflame popular passions to enhance their power. There is nothing wrong with loving and respecting one’s homeland. Canadians offer a fine example of quiet national pride without obnoxious flag-waving and bullying.
But everything is wrong with unleashing toxic nationalist emotions to promote empire-building or eradicating whole peoples.”
“G.K. Chesterton once observed that Rudyard Kipling, the great poet of British imperialism, suffered from a “lack of patriotism.” He explained: “He admires England, but he does not love her; for we admire things with reasons, but love them without reasons. He admires England because she is strong, not because she is English.”
In the same way, many Americans admire America for being strong, not for being American. For them America has to be “the greatest country on earth” in order to be worthy of their devotion.
This is nationalism, not patriotism. Patriotism is like family love. You love your family just for being your family, not for being “the greatest family on earth” (whatever that might mean) or for being “better” than other families. You don’t feel threatened when other people love their families the same way. On the contrary, you respect their love, and you take comfort in knowing they respect yours. You don’t feel your family is enhanced by feuding with other families.
While patriotism is a form of affection, nationalism, it has often been said, is grounded in resentment and rivalry; it’s often defined by its enemies and traitors, real or supposed. It is militant by nature, and its typical style is belligerent. Patriotism, by contrast, is peaceful until forced to fight.
The patriot differs from the nationalist in this respect too: he can laugh at his country, the way members of a family can laugh at each other’s foibles. Affection takes for granted the imperfection of those it loves; the patriotic Irishman thinks Ireland is hilarious, whereas the Irish nationalist sees nothing to laugh about.
The nationalist has to prove his country is always right. He reduces his country to an idea, a perfect abstraction, rather than a mere home. He may even find the patriot’s irreverent humor annoying.
Patriotism is relaxed. Nationalism is rigid. The patriot may loyally defend his country even when he knows it’s wrong; the nationalist has to insist that he defends his country not because it’s his, but because it’s right.”
ahh moral values. Like marrying a man who if 24 years your junior, and was a student of yours when he was 15.
Macron is a member of the u.n./ e,u. Communist aparat financed by soros and gang .he does not represent the Real France ,just as turnbull etc do not represent the real Australia . Marine le Pen and people like her do,. Having origins in France myself I have a soft spot for the country and its customs , like Australians they are a versatile people who have given much yo the world . Paris does not represent France .just as Canberra is not really Australia ,the towns and villages are the real France ,just as in most countries . Hopefully the left havent stacked the voting system with imported voters s to prevent Marine le Pen fron ejecting the eurocomms from power and restoring and maintaining French values ,just as Trump is doing the USA.
max
#2865625, posted on November 16, 2018 at 4:15 pm
Thanks Max, that’s a useful contribution.
Dare I say it, Macron’s formulation looks like he’s got it the wrong way round. His diseased form of “nationalism” in the sense of your post (which he mistakes for “patriotism”) isn’t the old fashioned yearning for military dominance, but a new “progressive” yearning for world no.1 status in virtue-signalling (as long as it’s the underclass and not the “progressive” elite who actually pay the cost).
Percy Popinjay
#2865557, posted on November 16, 2018 at 1:43 pm
The French would get my vote as the most vile people to have existed in human history. They are an irredeemable disgrace.
Saw a comment once, can’t recall the source.
Reasonably prominent individual remarked after the Holocaust was known to all that “If someone had said to me that a European nation would attempt to exterminate the J3 ws, I would have responded that even the French would not be that barbaric”.
Seems he might have been wrong.
Someone needs to tell him, don’t be so open minded all your brains fall out, and don’t be so open bordered that all your culture falls out!
Being lectured on nationalism by world-class chauvinists and mercantilists – this must be the Eurovision Comedy Contest.
Cheese eating surrender monkeys!
What a dick.
Had his hand all over Merkel’s knee also can you imagine what would have been said if Trump had done thes same thing.? Well he does like older women.
Presumably, Macron enjoys eating old cheese.
A Frenchman and his tongue is not something I want to think about.
And what has France ever done for any one else? Je ne fait rien should be France’s national anthem.
egg_ #2865722,
I know you have a reputation to maintain, and I respect your consistency if nothing else… but now I’m going to have to go away and drink hard to destroy much needed brain cell, because of you. I hope you are satisfied!
It’s very difficult to unsee a mental image.
Canadians are smug, self aggrandizing, virtue projecting, passive aggressive twerps.
Their envy of the US is palpable in their attempt to emulate American living standards with nancy boy socialism. They wave the flag alright, but they’re not quite confident of how it will be received and they don’t want to offend anyone. However, step off what they consider to be the “Canadian Way” and they’ll give you a lesson or two on bullying. Ask Jordan Peterson.
The Left has just done another of their famous* flips, unremarked on by the media.
They used to say that Patriotism (American & English right etc) was the problem not Nationalism (Catalan, Basque, Irish, Scottish leftists etc)
Now, in perfect synchronised swimming and diving mode they’ve done a perfect unison double pike & full twist because anti-Trump.
*it ought to be famous anyway.