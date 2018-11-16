This is from David Solway: Why I Am No Longer a Canadian Writer. And Canadian though I be by citizenship, a Canadian writer I am not, since were I still in the Old Dominion, these would have been the social mores that would be applied to me.
Generally speaking, then, our writers no longer challenge the fashions and superstitions of the day, they defer to them. Our writing culture has for the most part continued its descent into the politically correct dementia of our historical moment, the latest instance being the pronominal madness that has swept through the universities and entered the larger society. We now live in a world of zhis, zhers, zims and eims. It is no surprise that the current office administrator of the Writers’ Union, Valerie Laws, signs off a communiqué with the parenthetical tag “(she/her/herself).” Such silliness has become pro forma, and I fear not even the polemical power of a Jordan Peterson can resist it. The problem is not only legally compelled speech, as Peterson says, but socially compelled compliance.
But I am an Australian writer (and citizen), and while it is still not perfect here – you will find yourself potentially unwelcome in some venues – we are nowhere near what we find there. Bindi Cole’s apology to Andrew Bolt may be a prime example of why we may be the last place of sanity remaining in the West. It won’t last forever, so enjoy it while you can.
Canada looks more promising than Australia. At least they have Doug Ford in Ontario. And Trudy is very on the nose having the made the mistake of seriously proposing a carbon tax (as well as sabotaging the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion so horrendously that Albertan oil has been selling for $15/barrel).
Seems doubtful that the Canadian Left Coast will go righty anytime soon, if ever, but a lot of the rest of Canada just might turn into North Trumpland.
If 50 million people say something foolish, it’s still foolish. So said Somerset Maugham. The power of groupthink has in no way diminished
This is how Americans now view Canada.
If, as Orwell is said to have stated
‘Political language – and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists – is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.’
then Canada was buggered many years ago……..
While many Muslims blanch at the term “honour killing,” believing it to be a misrepresentation of the faith they practice, they say the deaths of the four Shafia women reveal the need to take a stronger stand against domestic violence in the community…
Shafia Trial Verdict: Honour Killing Hurts Image Of Canada’s Muslims
Much the same as Aboriginal remote/rural Australia, and those that use the term domestic violence in place of the reality – political and economic honour killings.
As the Muslim article states, so the same in remote/rural Australia:- more $ and ‘education and employment’ is needed AND funded.
I don’t. His, her and its will do me. As I prefer to use its only for animals and inanimate objects I will stick to his and her, making a judgement as best I can from the individual’s presentation.
What will the Left do when all of this madness becomes the absolute norm and people start protesting that it’s not proper? What new madness can they foist on society?
Jessie.
This is a digression from the topic at hand, but I dislike the phrase ‘honour killing’ because it sounds almost … benign. Attributing such acts to a culture, while correct, strips the need for individuals to take responsibility for their choices.
Bemused:
They’ll think of something, bemused.
Don’t you worry about that.
Pretend they were never for it and blame the extremist far-right populists.
Canada also has an inbuilt resistance to this virus in the shape of a thriving oil & gas industry.
(200,000 wells fracked!)
And populous cities in these areas – Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and burbs are all bigger than any Australian cities outside the state capitals and ACT.
What’s Australia got – Roma? Sale? Bits of Perth?
If you work in this industry you encounter so much ignorant media , activist and government bullsh!t on a daily basis that you automatically acquire some immunity to other forms of leftist idiocy..
Well, yes. Flicked through a book my granddaughter was engrossed in (she’s 12). Scenario, basically: Single Mum and daughter living together. Daughter has just found out Mum is pregnant to the kid’s teacher, who’s just a casual boyfriend. Kid is, of course, all wise and all knowing about this and totally disdainful of the whole situation.
From there, it gets worse.
From the school library.
Bruce, the Abelour, and the mood for black mischief is upon me, but where would you go, to find out the consequences of a teacher bonking the mother of one of his students, and advising said granddaughter of said consequences?
Tell her she’d better shape up or she’ll end up President of France.