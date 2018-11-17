Coal on the rise worldwide contra lies by the Greens, The Australia Institute and Joseph Stiglitz

From the Global Warming Policy Forum. Demand for coal rising in defiance of the local Greens, Richard Dennis at The Australia Institute and Joseph Stiglitz. French drivers are about to go on strike over Carbon and fuel taxes, that is one thing the French know how to do, they tie up the roads bigtime! The farmers do it whenever their protections are under threat. Other news, US shale oil surges, the European Court blocks British plans to boost hydrocarbon power production (WTF?) and the new Brazilian government rejects the global warming scam, and another doomsday climate report falls over.

Media around the world seized upon the report as yet another indicator of climate-change doom and runaway global warming. No surprise, since most of the media faithfully adhere to the Holy Church of Global Warming. The only problem: The study made a crucial math error, something that happens often in published reports. Its alarming conclusion was all but invalidated, as The Daily Caller’s Michael Bastasch reported.

Chris Kenny has a good piece in The Weekend Australian on the Green lies and Richard Dennis. If you can’t get to that, check out the debate between Lord Christopher Monckton and Richard Dennis a few years ago. Dennis was well and truly owned but he has clearly learned nothing since.

More on the French Revolution vs Carbon tax.