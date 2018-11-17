Open Forum: November 17, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, November 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
44 Responses to Open Forum: November 17, 2018

  5. None
    #2865874, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Even hop’ n’ changey couldn’t hope for this:

    Want a job? Just pick up the phone. In the US, desperate employers are skipping interviews altogether, hiring people sight unseen.

  9. .
    #2865883, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:10 am

    This is one of the better JRE podcasts.

    Joe Rogan Experience #1203 – Eric Weinstein

    Eric Weinstein is a mathematician and economist, and he is also the managing director at Thiel Capital. https://www.youtube.com/ericweinsteinphd

  10. jupes
    #2865885, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:12 am

    From the old thread:

    Even if your estimate is true it doesn’t mean all Muslims are terrorists or sympathisers, which seems to be your starting point.

    All Muslims believe the same evil crap as Muslim terrorists. They follow the instructions from the same book. They all believe Old Mo lived the perfect life.

    The leaders of supposedly ‘moderate’ Muslim nations have demonstrated their hatred of J*ws over just the last few days. They “sympathise” with Hamas – a Muslim terrorist organisation.

  11. DrBeauGan
    #2865887, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Zyco, taking the opening bars of a bach cello piece and repeating it twenty times isn’t exactly great mus. I prefer the original.

  12. jupes
    #2865888, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Dotty’s epic self-beclownment continues (from the old thread).

    Really? Including people gang-pressed into ISIS and the poor mentally disabled sods they basically kidnapped from institutions or their families?

    LOL

    ISIS press-ganged and kidnapped 30,000 retarded foreign Muslims to form their terrorist army!

    Keep going Dotty you are outdoing yourself now.

  17. Armadillo
    #2865893, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:20 am

    We keep getting told that is “nothing to do with Islam”, but rather with people who are mentally ill.

    I think there is more than a grain of truth in that.

  18. Mark A
    #2865894, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    tgs
    #2865892, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:18 am
    I’m quite bad at html tags

    I hope dot is smarter than me, and can figure out what this is in relation to?

  19. tgs
    #2865895, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

    He’s probably just younger than you and understands memes

  20. tgs
    #2865896, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I honestly mean no offence by that by the way, that came across real dickhead-ish

  21. Steve trickler
    #2865897, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Fine work.

    He nailed that pigeon…..



  22. Mark A
    #2865898, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:32 am

    tgs
    #2865895, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:26 am

    He’s probably just younger than you and understands memes

    Most likely, though I wasn’t much clued up on popular jargon and memes, even when younger.

    ‘—————————————————————-
    I honestly mean no offence by that by the way, that came across real dickhead-ish

    None taken.

  23. Armadillo
    #2865899, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Both Christianity and Islam preach “Salvation”. One is through life, the other through death.

  24. sdfc
    #2865900, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

    The leaders of supposedly ‘moderate’ Muslim nations have demonstrated their hatred of J*ws over just the last few days. They “sympathise” with Hamas – a Muslim terrorist organisation.

    The Israelis aren’t doing anything to bring peace to that part of the world. Their occupation and settlement of the West Bank is perfectly designed to promote terrorism.

  26. Makka
    #2865902, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Keep going Dotty you are outdoing yourself now.

    Is dotty still trying to get rubes to believe that it’s nothing to do with Islam? Lol. Fkn dickhead.

    It’s that very stupidity that has us in the mess we are in. Costing us hundreds of millions and innocent people getting slaughtered. Hundreds of thousands of the moslem vermin are here with more to come because “moderate moslems”.

  27. Armadillo
    #2865903, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Their occupation and settlement of the West Bank is perfectly designed to promote terrorism.

    No one complained when the Romans did it.

  28. Makka
    #2865904, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:47 am

    The Israelis aren’t doing anything to bring peace to that part of the world. Their occupation and settlement of the West Bank is perfectly designed to promote terrorism.

    When most of your neighbours want you wiped off the map then fk them. Israel has the right idea ; You want the land? Come and take it arseholes.

  29. Armadillo
    #2865905, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Oops. My mistake. I forgot the Muslim uprising of the Philistines in 221BC. My bad.

  30. sdfc
    #2865906, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:50 am

    If you want to go with the might is right argument don’t bitch about a backlash.

  31. Makka
    #2865907, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:54 am

    sdfc, where in the ME have you been? I think you are talking through your arse.

  32. jupes
    #2865908, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:54 am

    The Israelis aren’t doing anything to bring peace to that part of the world.

    Yeah fancy wanting to defend themselves, the fucking ingrates.

    Their occupation and settlement of the West Bank is perfectly designed to promote terrorism.

    Exactly. They should up and leave it to the Palestinians. After all, doing that worked out so well in Gaza.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  33. jupes
    #2865909, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Is dotty still trying to get rubes to believe that it’s nothing to do with Islam? Lol. Fkn dickhead.

    Dotty and sdfc are in the middle of a stupid-off. Don’t disturb them while they try to pull their undies out of their arse.

  34. Armadillo
    #2865910, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:58 am

    If you want to go with the might is right argument don’t bitch about a backlash.

    The Persians want their country back from the murderous thugs who stole it. Let’s hope it happens.

  35. sdfc
    #2865911, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Exactly. They should up and leave it to the Palestinians. After all, doing that worked out so well in Gaza.

    Gaza’s not much bigger than a footy field.

    The Persians pretty much still have their country.

  36. Armadillo
    #2865912, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Same with the Romanovs. It should be returned to its rightful owners.

  37. Armadillo
    #2865913, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

    The Persians pretty much still have their country.

    LOL.

  39. Nob
    #2865915, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:08 am

    None
    #2865869, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:01 am
    A guy who’d been at school with my kids did it and got blown up. He was OK academically, just stupid in other ways.

    How did you find out about him and how did your kids react when they learnt of his demise? Did you worry about your kids being at school with such murderous scum?

    It was in the news.

    I said, “Wow. It says he was at your school”
    They: “Yeah. It’s weird. He was in the rugby club too (not related to school). Can’t remember anything special about him”

    Worried? No. He was long gone by the time of his death.

  40. jupes
    #2865917, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Gaza’s not much bigger than a footy field.

    So what?

  41. Steve trickler
    #2865918, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

    The vision is from the computer game world.



  42. None
    #2865919, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Thanks Nob. Good he was long gone though you’d hate to think how many innocents he may have killed over there before he got topped.

  43. Armadillo
    #2865920, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:20 am

    sdfc, what particular date in time do you think we should return to?

    1703? 183AD? 1246BC? Just so we know where to draw the new borders.

    Year zero?

  44. Makka
    #2865921, posted on November 17, 2018 at 1:20 am

    sdfc, the Mexicans called and said they want Cali back. But legally.

