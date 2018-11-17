Liberty Quote
Everyone wants to live at the expense of the State. They forget that the State lives at the expense of everyone.— Frédéric Bastiat
Open Forum: November 17, 2018
1
Yay
The Shekel of the Sanctuary is to be retired:
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/official-redefining-kilogram-units-measurement
Even hop’ n’ changey couldn’t hope for this:
I’m going to be greedy.
Hell why not 7?
Too slow, peoples.
This is one of the better JRE podcasts.
Joe Rogan Experience #1203 – Eric Weinstein
Eric Weinstein is a mathematician and economist, and he is also the managing director at Thiel Capital. https://www.youtube.com/ericweinsteinphd
From the old thread:
All Muslims believe the same evil crap as Muslim terrorists. They follow the instructions from the same book. They all believe Old Mo lived the perfect life.
The leaders of supposedly ‘moderate’ Muslim nations have demonstrated their hatred of J*ws over just the last few days. They “sympathise” with Hamas – a Muslim terrorist organisation.
Zyco, taking the opening bars of a bach cello piece and repeating it twenty times isn’t exactly great mus. I prefer the original.
Dotty’s epic self-beclownment continues (from the old thread).
LOL
ISIS press-ganged and kidnapped 30,000 retarded foreign Muslims to form their terrorist army!
Keep going Dotty you are outdoing yourself now.
For you dot
Music
Take 2
I’m quite bad at html tags
We keep getting told that is “nothing to do with Islam”, but rather with people who are mentally ill.
I think there is more than a grain of truth in that.
tgs
#2865892, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:18 am
I’m quite bad at html tags
I hope dot is smarter than me, and can figure out what this is in relation to?
He’s probably just younger than you and understands memes
I honestly mean no offence by that by the way, that came across real dickhead-ish
Fine work.
He nailed that pigeon…..
tgs
#2865895, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:26 am
He’s probably just younger than you and understands memes
Most likely, though I wasn’t much clued up on popular jargon and memes, even when younger.
‘—————————————————————-
I honestly mean no offence by that by the way, that came across real dickhead-ish
None taken.
Both Christianity and Islam preach “Salvation”. One is through life, the other through death.
The leaders of supposedly ‘moderate’ Muslim nations have demonstrated their hatred of J*ws over just the last few days. They “sympathise” with Hamas – a Muslim terrorist organisation.
The Israelis aren’t doing anything to bring peace to that part of the world. Their occupation and settlement of the West Bank is perfectly designed to promote terrorism.
Is dotty still trying to get rubes to believe that it’s nothing to do with Islam? Lol. Fkn dickhead.
It’s that very stupidity that has us in the mess we are in. Costing us hundreds of millions and innocent people getting slaughtered. Hundreds of thousands of the moslem vermin are here with more to come because “moderate moslems”.
No one complained when the Romans did it.
When most of your neighbours want you wiped off the map then fk them. Israel has the right idea ; You want the land? Come and take it arseholes.
Oops. My mistake. I forgot the Muslim uprising of the Philistines in 221BC. My bad.
If you want to go with the might is right argument don’t bitch about a backlash.
sdfc, where in the ME have you been? I think you are talking through your arse.
Yeah fancy wanting to defend themselves, the fucking ingrates.
Exactly. They should up and leave it to the Palestinians. After all, doing that worked out so well in Gaza.
What could possibly go wrong?
Dotty and sdfc are in the middle of a stupid-off. Don’t disturb them while they try to pull their undies out of their arse.
The Persians want their country back from the murderous thugs who stole it. Let’s hope it happens.
Exactly. They should up and leave it to the Palestinians. After all, doing that worked out so well in Gaza.
Gaza’s not much bigger than a footy field.
The Persians pretty much still have their country.
Same with the Romanovs. It should be returned to its rightful owners.
LOL.
Keep trying.
It was in the news.
I said, “Wow. It says he was at your school”
They: “Yeah. It’s weird. He was in the rugby club too (not related to school). Can’t remember anything special about him”
Worried? No. He was long gone by the time of his death.
So what?
The vision is from the computer game world.
Thanks Nob. Good he was long gone though you’d hate to think how many innocents he may have killed over there before he got topped.
sdfc, what particular date in time do you think we should return to?
1703? 183AD? 1246BC? Just so we know where to draw the new borders.
Year zero?
sdfc, the Mexicans called and said they want Cali back. But legally.