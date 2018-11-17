Seven days in November

Possibly the most astonishing aspect of the blatant efforts to steal the Senate and Congressional elections in the United States is how little commotion it has caused. Votes are being manufactured almost at will, and the only reason the result in Florida is unlikely to be overturned is that the lead for the Republican candidate is so large. Otherwise, the will of the people, etc, be damned. A few of the stories but none from the MSM. What you are seeing is a prelude to the 2020 presidential election. And while this focuses on Florida, you may be sure this occurred in every state and in elections for both the Senate and the House.
They’ve run out of dead voters so now they’re trying some imaginary ones.
It’s pretty hard to imagine Trump overcoming the media corruption and vote fraud to be re-elected.
Both will be at levels never before seen in a Western democracy.
Trump’s a pretty smart bloke; I wonder if he’ll bow out of the race and give Mike Pence a shot.
History records JFK won over Nixon. Did he really?
No, they’ve just introduced late voting to complement early voting.
As to the lack of commotion, there will be as much commotion as the Muslim-run media agitates for, which is none.
(oh, not Muslims?)
DT a quitter? I doubt it.
No.
South Florida
Where millionaires grifting off the welfare state pretend to each other
the moral indignation of the downtrodden
Lexus liberals with Volkswagens on the brain,
Condo Commies, Lunchroom Lenins, Stand-Up Stalins,
Miserable Maos,
Stealing ballots, grifting SSI, faking disabilities,
voting for Al Gore – all in a day’s work.
South Florida
The Land of Suntanned Trotskys in Delis,
Bypassed Bolsheviks in Buicks. Air-conditioned Chés in Condos. Loud,
lewd losers in limbo. Stuck between their investments and their liberalism
Lost to God, fervent in their nonbelief
except in the DNC, their new religion.
South Florida
Corned-Beef Commies, Buffet Bolshies,
Jogging Jokesters, stuck in Camelot fantasies.
Kennedy, their last idol, a drunk, profligate warmonger
covered for by his classy wife.
Hillary, their Evita Peron.
Bill, their shameless shaygitz.
Tipper their tipsy doughnut. Al their Shabbos goy.
South Florida
The Land of Sun and SOBs.
Crooked Chiropractors, Degenerate Dentists
Medicare Medicos, Harlot Heart Surgeons
Nutty Neurologists, Craven Cardiologists
Improbable Proctologists, Petty Pornographers
Huge Urologists, Incensed Internists
Demoncats, all!
Strip clubs in strip malls,
Lantana hedges hiding black-glassed assets.
South Florida
The Land of Sun and stolen votes.
Michael Savage from early this century.
the left is a rabble of fascists shielding themselves with layers of bleeding heart gullibles
As the joke goes:
My father voted Republican all his life until he died and then he became a solid Democrat voter.
Trump has two years to assemble an army of election monitors or he is toast.