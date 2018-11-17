Seven days in November

Possibly the most astonishing aspect of the blatant efforts to steal the Senate and Congressional elections in the United States is how little commotion it has caused. Votes are being manufactured almost at will, and the only reason the result in Florida is unlikely to be overturned is that the lead for the Republican candidate is so large. Otherwise, the will of the people, etc, be damned. A few of the stories but none from the MSM. What you are seeing is a prelude to the 2020 presidential election. And while this focuses on Florida, you may be sure this occurred in every state and in elections for both the Senate and the House.

Rubio: No Evidence Of Election Fraud? Look What We Just Learned Democrats Did In Florida

Two Florida Counties Accused of Cheating on Recount

Federal Prosecutors Called in After FL Democrats Caught Altering Election Documents

DEMOCRACY DIES IN A LEFTIST COUP

The Democrats’ Chaos Strategy Almost Worked In Florida

And while all of this is going on right before your eyes, this is the news that everyone fixates on.



ACOSTA GETS A PASS

TRUMP THREATENS TO BAN — AGAIN

CONDUCT ‘RULES’ COMING