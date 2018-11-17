Seven days in November

Posted on 11:03 am, November 17, 2018 by Steve Kates

Possibly the most astonishing aspect of the blatant efforts to steal the Senate and Congressional elections in the United States is how little commotion it has caused. Votes are being manufactured almost at will, and the only reason the result in Florida is unlikely to be overturned is that the lead for the Republican candidate is so large. Otherwise, the will of the people, etc, be damned. A few of the stories but none from the MSM. What you are seeing is a prelude to the 2020 presidential election. And while this focuses on Florida, you may be sure this occurred in every state and in elections for both the Senate and the House.

Rubio: No Evidence Of Election Fraud? Look What We Just Learned Democrats Did In Florida

Two Florida Counties Accused of Cheating on Recount

Federal Prosecutors Called in After FL Democrats Caught Altering Election Documents

DEMOCRACY DIES IN A LEFTIST COUP

The Democrats’ Chaos Strategy Almost Worked In Florida

And while all of this is going on right before your eyes, this is the news that everyone fixates on.


ACOSTA GETS A PASS
TRUMP THREATENS TO BAN — AGAIN
CONDUCT ‘RULES’ COMING

9 Responses to Seven days in November

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2866214, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    They’ve run out of dead voters so now they’re trying some imaginary ones.

  2. C.L.
    #2866216, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    It’s pretty hard to imagine Trump overcoming the media corruption and vote fraud to be re-elected.
    Both will be at levels never before seen in a Western democracy.
    Trump’s a pretty smart bloke; I wonder if he’ll bow out of the race and give Mike Pence a shot.

  3. stackja
    #2866219, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    History records JFK won over Nixon. Did he really?

  4. PB
    #2866220, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    No, they’ve just introduced late voting to complement early voting.

    As to the lack of commotion, there will be as much commotion as the Muslim-run media agitates for, which is none.

    (oh, not Muslims?)

  5. stackja
    #2866222, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    C.L.
    #2866216, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    DT a quitter? I doubt it.

  C.L.
    #2866224, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    History records JFK won over Nixon. Did he really?

    No.

  7. mh
    #2866243, posted on November 17, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    South Florida
    Where millionaires grifting off the welfare state pretend to each other
    the moral indignation of the downtrodden
    Lexus liberals with Volkswagens on the brain,
    Condo Commies, Lunchroom Lenins, Stand-Up Stalins,
    Miserable Maos,
    Stealing ballots, grifting SSI, faking disabilities,
    voting for Al Gore – all in a day’s work.
    South Florida
    The Land of Suntanned Trotskys in Delis,
    Bypassed Bolsheviks in Buicks. Air-conditioned Chés in Condos. Loud,
    lewd losers in limbo. Stuck between their investments and their liberalism
    Lost to God, fervent in their nonbelief
    except in the DNC, their new religion.
    South Florida
    Corned-Beef Commies, Buffet Bolshies,
    Jogging Jokesters, stuck in Camelot fantasies.
    Kennedy, their last idol, a drunk, profligate warmonger
    covered for by his classy wife.
    Hillary, their Evita Peron.
    Bill, their shameless shaygitz.
    Tipper their tipsy doughnut. Al their Shabbos goy.
    South Florida
    The Land of Sun and SOBs.
    Crooked Chiropractors, Degenerate Dentists
    Medicare Medicos, Harlot Heart Surgeons
    Nutty Neurologists, Craven Cardiologists
    Improbable Proctologists, Petty Pornographers
    Huge Urologists, Incensed Internists
    Demoncats, all!
    Strip clubs in strip malls,
    Lantana hedges hiding black-glassed assets.
    South Florida
    The Land of Sun and stolen votes.

    Michael Savage from early this century.

  8. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2866287, posted on November 17, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    the left is a rabble of fascists shielding themselves with layers of bleeding heart gullibles

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2866293, posted on November 17, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    As the joke goes:

    My father voted Republican all his life until he died and then he became a solid Democrat voter.

    Trump has two years to assemble an army of election monitors or he is toast.

