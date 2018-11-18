Just a minute with the solar – how much will work?

John Morgan has poked the solar buffs in the eye with a suggestion that we can’t actually run the grid with a mix of wind and solar past a very modest point. Wind drives out solar in the way that the unreliables drive out coal. Under the heading Less than the sum of its parts he describes the limitations imposed by the capacity factor of intermittent energy dictate that “while wind alone could supply up to about 21% of all electricity, a 50-50 mix of solar and wind is practically limited to only 12%.”

This is a general corollary to the capacity factor rule – adding lower capacity factor generation to the mix reduces the potential share of variable renewable energy. It is the energy equivalent of Gresham’s Law – “Bad energy drives out good”. Far from targeting a “mix of renewables”, we are better off targeting just the one with the highest capacity factor. We should build wind and not solar.

John Morgan is Chief Scientist at a Sydney startup developing smart grid and grid scale energy storage technologies. He is committed to RE but “Its time to pick some winners, and support for renewable energy at scale should increasingly favour wind over solar. And we should also think about how to decarbonise the remaining eighty percent of the grid that variable renewables can’t touch.”“\

His point is that a mix of wind and solar significantly decreases the total share of energy that all renewables can capture.

He cites work by Jesse Jenkins and Alex Trembath to specify the limit on the maximum contribution of wind and solar energy. They have explained that is increasingly difficult for the market share of variable renewable energy [VRE] sources to exceed their capacity factor. So if wind has a capacity factor of 35% (meaning delivery averages 35% of installed capacity over a long term) it is asking for trouble to increase wind to more than 35% of electrical energy. FWIW we will overshoot that mark by a wide margin with the work under way right now.

The capacity factor (CF) is the fraction of ‘nameplate capacity’ that is delivered over time, for wind the typical figure is 35% and solar is 15%. Beyond that point the full output of wind and solar generators will occasionally exceed the total demand on the grid. Then production must be curtailed, energy stored, or consumers incentivized to use the excess energy. “Curtailment is a direct economic loss to the generators. So is raising demand by lowering prices. Energy storage is very expensive and for practical purposes technically unachievable at the scale required.”

Its not impossible to exceed it, just very difficult and expensive. Besides the difficulties are felt well before the threshold is crossed.

So if wind is limited to say 35% of energy, and solar to 15%, can we add them together and achieve 50% share? The Breakthrough authors seem to think so, writing that “this threshold indicates that wind and solar may be able to supply anywhere from a third to a half of all electricity needs”. That would be a very considerable addition of low carbon energy. But unfortunately this is not the case.

Enter Greshams Law cited above for energy.



There is a figure in the paper that plots the limiting share of wind and solar energy (VRE) in the grid as a function of solar’s share of wind and solar capacity. Adding solar capacity cannibalizes wind capacity, and reduces the total amount of low carbon energy that these sources can ultimately provide. Solar is not additive to wind; its subtractive.

The situation becomes even clearer if we shift focus from installed capacity to energy delivered. In another plot the x-axis now shows the fraction of wind and solar energy that is produced by solar. Introducing solar energy into the mix causes a rapid drop in the maximum grid penetration of all variable renewable energy. Wind alone could potentially achieve 35% of grid energy share. But with 50% solar, the maximum share that wind and solar together can achieve is just 21%.

He ends up with an estimate that wind alone could achieve up to about 21% of all electricity but a 50-50 mix of solar and wind is practically limited to only 12%.

So long as we only have a small amount of solar and wind we can build as much of either as we like. The limit only becomes apparent at higher penetration. But this happens much more quickly if there’s a lot of solar in the mix. There may be good reasons to build solar in the early stages of a clean energy expansion. The rate of emissions reduction matters, and while supply chains are developing, building both solar and wind might help. But if this trajectory is to continue we will need to shift resources to wind fairly early on, and allow solar capacity to decline.

There was another way to go but that is in the parallel universe of planners who plan in advance rather than after the well of electric power was poisoned by the RE target.