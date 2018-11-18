Peter O’Brien: Kelly on Morrison

In an article in the Weekend Australian, Paul Kelly, rightly, excoriates Scott Morrison for his mishandling of the Israel Embassy issue. Morrison’s total ineptitude has poisoned this well such that whatever decision is taken – move the embassy or leave it where it is – will be forever tainted. As Kelly opines, regardless of whether you support the move or not, it will be a lose-lose outcome. Perhaps more than any of his other actions or inactions, this demonstrates that Morrison’s political nous – the fatal condition that was, perhaps, the flaw most instrumental in skewering Turnbull – renders him equally unlikely to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at the forthcoming election. He has been promoted beyond his ability.

As Kelly points out this is a disaster entirely of Morrison’s making, aided by his monumental naivete in appointing Malcolm Turnbull as his emissary to the Bali conference. All the blame for the mismanagement of this issue falls on Morrison but there is no doubt that it was Turnbull who inflamed the matter by grandstanding publicly about the reaction of President Widodo before even Widodo himself had commented. It was Turnbull’s job to quietly convey Widodo’s message to the PM who appointed him to the role. Any other envoy would have done this and it is possible the damage could have been limited. The issue is now being debated via megaphone diplomacy and it was Turnbull who set this train. He now stands condemned as a totally contemptible specimen.

But I must part company with Kelly on the issue of whether or not the proposed embassy move is in Australia’s national interest.

Kelly takes the view that a decision to move the embassy is being driven by the Liberal Party, somehow, ‘falling under the sway of Trump’s influence’. He cites Morrison’s ‘apologia for Trump’s trade policies ‘ in an interview with Greg Sheridan as being an ‘extraordinary and alarming’ example of this.

As far as Trump’s trade policies are concerned, are they so alarming and extraordinary? I am not an economist so you may dismiss my views as simplistic. They may well be. Nonetheless, let me offer them anyway. The major criticism of Trump’s trade initiatives, particularly in relation to China, is that they will undermine years of trade liberalisation and lead to a trade war, as a result of which every one will lose. But how disastrous, in the long term, would a trade war be? We all agree that military war is a dreadful thing and yet we resort to it with monotonous regularity when diplomacy fails; and that is generally when a balance of power becomes tilted in favour of one party to the extent that it becomes unacceptable to the other. When we go to war there are huge short term costs, both financial and human. Are the results worth it in the long run? Sometimes yes, sometimes no, but we never know in advance. China has been openly and increasingly flouting the rules and spirit of free trade for decades. Every US administration of recent memory has whined that ‘this is not fair’. But they have done little, if anything, to redress the situation. The words ‘it’s not fair’ are ones that I have banned from my household. I’m pretty sure that it’s not a phrase in Donald Trump’s lexicon either. Trump’s actions up to now are still in the diplomatic stage but if they eventually lead to all out trade war it may well be because Trump is fighting the battle by himself. And just as in military conflict, his chances of averting the war, or of winning should it come to that, can only be enhanced if he is buttressed by allies he can count on. Reining in China’s arrogance would certainly be in Australia’s national interest.

Trump has also been bold in withdrawing the US from the iniquitous Paris Agreement. No doubt Kelly wold disagree but a great many other, highly credentialled, commentators regard this as very much in the US national interest and ipso facto just as much in our interest as well if only our politicians had the intellect and intestinal fortitude to follow Trump’s lead.

Which brings me to the proposed embassy move. Is it in our national interest? All the naysayers regard it as merely a symbolic gesture that will not food on our plates and therefore can be ignored in the face of opposition from Indonesia and Malaysia, whose geographical proximity gives them special dispensation to interfere in our affairs. Kelly goes even further and claims that there is no upside to this proposal. I disagree. The question of Israel and Palestine has distorted international relations for decades and has provided the putative reason for the wave of jihadism that has now infected many third world countries and almost every first world country including Australia. Resolution of the Arab/Israeli conflict will not eradicate jihadism. The whole world is the target of the extremists, whose ranks grow with every new generation of social media influenced, poorly educated and badly assimilated young Muslims. The Arab/Israeli conflict is the keystone of the overarching hostility between Islamism and the West and its resolution would go a long way towards eradicating the misconceptions that have plagued the debate about jihadism and the supposed role of the West in its creation. However, it is probably the most intractable problem on the international stage and it is difficult to see how it can ever be resolved. It will require major concessions from the Arab world. If countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia, which have absolutely no direct national interest in the relationship between Israel and Palestine, cannot bring themselves to show the way to the rest of the Arab world by recognising Israel, then there will never be a resolution and the current stand-off will continue in perpetuity. If that is the case, it needs to be made clear to the Arab world that there will be no two-state solution, that Israel is here to stay and that the West will not weaken in its resolve defend Israel. That latter point had probably become debatable under the vacuous leadership of Barack Obama. President Trump’s actions, among which are the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, are designed to proclaim, in no uncertain terms, that US resolve on this issue is undiminished.

Labor, in the person of the flexibly principled Penny Wong, claims that this move would break a long standing bipartisanship on the issue of Israel. It’s interesting to note that Donald Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem actually gave effect to a longstanding commitment of a succession of Presidents, including Bill Clinton, to do just that. Trump didn’t do it on a whim. He did it as a calculated geopolitical strategy, along with other financial measures, to signal to the Palestinian people that there can be no settlement of the Palestinian question without explicit acceptance of Israel’s right to exist.

As a major ally of the US it is both principled and also in our national interest for Australia to support President Trump’s initiatives. Trump is a ground breaker. He has shown that he will not kow-tow to the United Nations, that he is prepared to risk a trade war with China to rebalance their trading relationship, that he is prepared to defy the social justice warriors and the media to protect his borders.

Kelly states that:

The third truth is that the final status of Jerusalem will be determined as part of any two-state peace settlement and West Jerusalem, the home of Israeli governance now, will be the capital of the Jewish state. That reality is beyond dispute. Attempting to resolve the conflicting pressures, Morrison might embrace a compromise of sorts, saying Australia recognises West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital but has no plans to move the embassy. Indeed the logistics problems arising from moving the embassy are immense.

I’m not quite sure what he means here. He seems to be suggesting that West Jerusalem is not officially Israel’s capital at the moment and would only become so following the establishment of a Palestinian state and that, therefore, it should be enough of a concession to Israel for us to pre-empt that transformation by recognising West Jerusalem as the capital before it actually is. What patronising bunkum. Does he really believe that this form of weasel words will not leave Morrison accused of bowing to pressure from Indonesia? And as to the immense logistical problems of moving the embassy, what, pray tell, might they be? The same ones that confronted the USA?

Kelly is on firmer ground when he notes that no-one had requested this move, not the USA, not Israel. But this goes to Morrison’s mishandling of the issue, rather the inherent value of the move itself.

Labor and other commentators claim that this move would endanger the trade agreement with Indonesia, not to mention anger some of our other Muslim neighbours, and would therefore work against our national interest. On the other hand, they claim, there is nothing for us in what they see as merely a symbolic gesture. As to the first point, it was probably Greg Sheridan, talking to David Speers on SkyNews, who summed it up best. If the trade agreement was as much in the Indonesian national interest as it was ours, then, ultimately and regardless of their posturing, they would quietly acquiesce to the new diplomatic arrangement. As they did in relation to boat turn backs, thanks to Tony Abbott’ resolve. Shorten, Wong and co berate Morrison for angering Indonesia without the slightest acknowledgement of another Indonesian time bomb they left for Tony Abbott to defuse – the phone bugging of the wife of the Indonesian President. The point here being that we will always be at risk of angering Indonesia over some matter or other. Their reaction should always be considered and managed with protecting our own national interest being the overriding concern.

In fact, ideally, the move of the embassy should anger countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. As I have argued above, they are as much the intended recipients of the messages the various Palestinian factions.

Kelly has been so long in Canberra he is just as much a denizen of the swamp as the gormless politicians whose vagaries he pontificates upon.