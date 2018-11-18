Sleepwalking into the dark in the Deep South

Another heads up from Jo Nova on the danger of power failure in the south thanks to Daniel Andrews and Jay Weatherill.

To stop that from occurring, the AEMO has sourced emergency energy reserves, which are typically not available to the market and are only accessed when supply is not keeping up with demand. Those emergency reserves — otherwise known as Reliability and Emergency Reserve Trader (RERT) resources — do not come cheap.

Can someone remind us of the strategies that the Tasmanians pursued when the dams ran low after selling too much power to Victoria? I seem to recall a lot of diesel generators including literally a shipload on a vessel moored nearby.

And a bonus, an exploding solar house in a mandatory solar development in the ACT (where would you expect?).

ActewAGL partnered with Denman Prospect developer Capital Estate Developments to supply solar to the first 350 houses in the new suburb, where each household must have a three-kilowatt solar power system as a minimum. Anita Chatfield and Lizzie Christiansen, who live on the same street as the display home, called for an independent review of systems across the suburb to ensure they were safe. Both women said components of the solar power systems in their garages have heated up to a point where they were worried a fire could break out. “It’s like touching a kettle after it’s finished boiling,” Ms Chatfield said.

Nothing to see there.

The spokeswoman said an ACT government electrical inspector looked at the system in question on June 25 last year and found no defects. An ACT government spokeswoman said the Denman Prospect fire was an isolated incident and would not be investigated further.