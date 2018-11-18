The French Carbon Tax Revolution

Lets hope this is a shot heard around the world!

Across France, an estimated 244,000 protesters targeted tollbooths, roundabouts and major roads, many wearing yellow jackets that all French drivers must keep in their vehicles in case of breakdowns.

Fifty-two people were arrested and 38 held for questioning, the interior ministry said.

The taxes the protesters are angry about are part of President Emmanuel Macron’s strategy to move France away from fossil fuels.