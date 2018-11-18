The French Carbon Tax Revolution

Lets hope this is a shot heard around the world!
Across France, an estimated 244,000 protesters targeted tollbooths, roundabouts and major roads, many wearing yellow jackets that all French drivers must keep in their vehicles in case of breakdowns.
Fifty-two people were arrested and 38 held for questioning, the interior ministry said.
The taxes the protesters are angry about are part of President Emmanuel Macron’s strategy to move France away from fossil fuels.
Vive la révolution
This story rings true with the piece recently about the elites damming the population by ignoring their needs.
Here we have Macron raising taxes on ordinary people to subsidise the elite’s policy du jour, global warming.
Loved the line about his-vis being mandatory in all cars.
These are the same people that would protest “austerity” of single-digit percentages. Also somebody died? What a disaster.
There’s no “shot heard around the world” because that would require actual alternative ideas to that of the left and no one has that, not even on an issue like the “carbon tax”.
Also, when you have alternative ideas to the left, you won’t need to shoot anything and no one would be dying at mindless leftist protests, full of confused people.
Australians are too cowed to protest against government atrocities – and our governments know it. That’s why we have such bad governments at all levels and it’s why they can kick us around without fear of consequences.
Voters ‘demand action on climate change’ until you put a price on it.
From the linked article:
This is why ‘centrist’ (I’m still laughing at that one) Macron favours globalism rather than nationalism – er, patriotism. Winning elections can be such a bother. The solution: either import new voters, as the Left do in every Western country, OR, transfer your country’s sovereignty to a remote, unaccountable, unreachable supranational body. If all countries are stuck with the same unpopular rules, and you are not directly responsible for creating those rules (even though you are complicit in their creation) you can make a lot of noise about objecting to them, without actually doing anything about it, and thus dodge the political fallout at the next election – an election where people are deceived into believing they have some say in their country’s affairs.
Big businesses uses a similar technique. They encourage more and more regulation – such as renewables – knowing that it will kill off smaller competitors, following on from which they will have the same cost overheads as the small remaining cohort similarly large businesses, with all of them (in cartel-like conduct) then passing those higher costs on to consumers, who will have no choice but to pay the higher prices.
Politicians want globalism so that they can impose an unpopular agenda on people without appearing to be directly responsible for it.
Big businesses want big government and burdensome regulations so that they can restrict competition and not be held responsible for it.
md,s post above is succinct and clearly explains the reason we have such tin eared political and business leadership in the West. It should be required reading for everyone here before they vote at any future elections
The new left aristos may end up on madame guillotine like the last lot ,and their voteherds driven from France lke the moors by a new Charles Martel the Hammer of the muslims . The Real French are unstoppable when aroused to anger. This proves my theory that we will only rid the world of y[the arrogant fascist left by violent means . Just look at the way they have tied the freedom of the civilised countries in the chains of narxism . “Workers of the World You Nits ,you have nothing to gain but narxist chains “