Two very different takes on defamation law

Defamation is one of those areas where reasonable people can reasonably disagree. It’s my perception that there are a lot of defamation cases being reported in the media at the moment and so there seems to be more discussion on the topic right now. Two articles caught my eye in the last few days.
However, Australia’s defamation laws have always tilted in favour of the plaintiff.Firstly, one can sue for not only what is actually said but what is inferred, or as lawyers put it, “imputed”. Second, because, unlike the US, famous people do not have to prove malice behind what is said about them to succeed in court. Third, because unlike many US states, a successful plaintiff in Australia gets their legal costs back. Fourth, there is no first-amendment guarantee of freedom of speech in Australia.
We think a balance in favour of those defamed is right. To suggest otherwise is too great an assault on the notion that people should not have their characters unfairly maligned. While the court of public opinion seems to have shifted its standard of proof against those defamed, now more than ever, reputation is vitally important and should be protected as such.
There is no easy solution on how to balance the right of victims to speak against their assailants and protecting the reputations of those who may wrongly be defamed. Nor should we seek one: after all, there is a magic in the tension between reputation and free speech that casts a light on the far corners of humans as a social species.
After yesterday’s High Court decision, Rebel Wilson is right to feel proud of herself. But not for the reason she thinks.
Even after losing most of her original $4.7 million payout, she still has $600,000 to salve her hurt feelings.
And that shows in the clearest way that the “cap” on defamation payouts that was put in place by statute is not worth a cracker. Originally, the cap had been set at $250,000 and when Wilson won her ludicrous award of $4.7m it had been adjusted over time and stood at $389,500.
Had it been effective, it would have meant that the value the courts place on the damage to this woman’s reputation would have had some rough relationship to the value the justice system places on the workplace injuries suffered by ordinary people.
But the nation’s politicians have stood idly by while the courts have applied the law in a way that means an injured factory worker receives a worse deal than an actress with hurt feelings.
If the Wilson case means anything, it means the defamation lucky dip needs to stop.
There may well be a good argument to abolish defamation as an actionable tort. If no one can complain about anything said or written the perpetrators of lies and defamatory statements lose much of their strength – at present if one simply takes it on the chin “there must be something in it” if the “victim” takes action they do so at great risk. Already many magazines are known as pushers of lies and not believed – all that is needed is courage to print the truth without fear of reprisals in the courts.
According to news.com.au all parties are happy with the High Court decision.
Rebel can use the $600,000 she gets to keep of the original $4,700,000 award to help defray her $2,000,000 legal costs, Bauer Media are happy to recover their $4,100,000 and the lawyers are laughing like drains.
“However, Australia’s defamation laws have always tilted in favour of the plaintiff.”
Well, I am no lawyer, nor have I ever played one on TV, BUT:
In the not too distant past the way it worked was this:
The DEFENDANT party in an Australian defamation case had to PROVE that what was stated or printed was;
a) In the public interest
AND
b) That the PUBLIC WANTED TO KNOW!
And there was the nice twist that “the truth” was no defence.
This apparently changed a few years back, but the lives of a lot of people were systematically destroyed under the old system. And even in these “enlightened times”, good luck to those earning under several Million per year trying to take on any government which cheerfully casts public aspersions on someone’s character: See also: Lamestream Media vs. real people..