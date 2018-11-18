Two very different takes on defamation law

There is no easy solution on how to balance the right of victims to speak against their assailants and protecting the reputations of those who may wrongly be defamed. Nor should we seek one: after all, there is a magic in the tension between reputation and free speech that casts a light on the far corners of humans as a social species.

We think a balance in favour of those defamed is right. To suggest otherwise is too great an assault on the notion that people should not have their characters unfairly maligned. While the court of public opinion seems to have shifted its standard of proof against those defamed, now more than ever, reputation is vitally important and should be protected as such.

Second from The Australian:

After yesterday’s High Court ­decision, Rebel Wilson is right to feel proud of herself. But not for the reason she thinks.

Even after losing most of her original $4.7 million payout, she still has $600,000 to salve her hurt feelings.

And that shows in the clearest way that the “cap” on defamation payouts that was put in place by statute is not worth a cracker. Originally, the cap had been set at $250,000 and when Wilson won her ludicrous award of $4.7m it had been adjusted over time and stood at $389,500.

Had it been effective, it would have meant that the value the courts place on the damage to this woman’s reputation would have had some rough relationship to the value the justice system places on the workplace injuries suffered by ordinary people.

But the nation’s politicians have stood idly by while the courts have applied the law in a way that means an injured factory worker receives a worse deal than an ­actress with hurt feelings.

If the Wilson case means anything, it means the defamation lucky dip needs to stop.