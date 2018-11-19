All hope is lost: Australia to sign Global Compact on Refugees

Australia will endorse a global deal on refugees despite Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s strong criticism of a similar agreement.

The UN was expected to adopt the Global Compact on Refugees overnight, with Australia supporting the deal.

Mr Dutton’s spokesman said Australia would not co-sponsor the motion and would express concerns about the agreement.

“We remain concerned with aspects of the Global Compact on Refugees,” Australia’s statement to the UN will say, according to copy provided to The Australian.

“We reiterate our view — informed by our experience — that states have the right to ensure the security of their borders.”

Mr Dutton has previously criticised a second agreement, the UN Global Compact for Migration, and said Australia would not sign the deal as it was currently drafted.

UN member states, led by Mexico and Switzerland and including Australia, helped negotiate the non-binding Global Compact for Migration, but the US and Hungary withdraw prior to Mr Dutton’s comments.

Since then, the migration compact has become controversial in Europe and was the subject of heated debate in Germany’s parliament last week.

Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria have also suggested they may withdraw.

The Global Compact on Refugees, which Australia will endorse, was developed by member countries and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees as a means to ensure nations share the burden.

The final draft of the agreement says countries hosting large numbers of refugees as a result of their geographic location or otherwise should receive tangible support for their efforts.

The agreement sets up four yearly global refugee forums, with the first one slated for next year.

The forums will enable states to make pledges of financial and technical assistance during refugee crises, as well as commitments about refugee resettlement places.

The deal also says state will be kept accountable for their commitments through officials meetings every two years in between forums, with the first meeting taking place in 2021.

The government will have to reveal its final position on the Global Compact for Migration at a conference in Morocco next month.

Asked whether the nation would withdraw, a spokesman for the Home Affairs Department said “Australia will not surrender sovereign control of its border protection policies” and the government was “disappointed” with the agreement.