All hope is lost: Australia to sign Global Compact on Refugees

Cats will know that all hope is lost if the Coalition government decides to sign the ludicrous UN-Sponsored Global Compact on Refugees. Much will be revealed at the vastly expensive and wasteful upcoming meeting in Morocco.
Note that a number of countries including the US and countries in eastern Europe have flagged their intention to refuse to sign.
Don’t be fooled by the notion that such a move on our part would be largely insignificant. It will be only a matter of time before judges/magistrates use our signature to the compact to rule in favour of undeserving refugees. We should also expect to be pressured by the corrupt UN community to further increase our intake of refugees which has increased markedly in any case.
Let’s face it, Cats, Morrison is no good. Mind you, Turnbull probably would have wanted to go to Morocco personally to sign us up.
Refugee deal to get tick despite Dutton criticism
Australia will endorse a global deal on refugees despite Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s strong criticism of a similar agreement.
The UN was expected to adopt the Global Compact on Refugees overnight, with Australia supporting the deal.
Mr Dutton’s spokesman said Australia would not co-sponsor the motion and would express concerns about the agreement.
“We remain concerned with aspects of the Global Compact on Refugees,” Australia’s statement to the UN will say, according to copy provided to The Australian.
“We reiterate our view — informed by our experience — that states have the right to ensure the security of their borders.”
Mr Dutton has previously criticised a second agreement, the UN Global Compact for Migration, and said Australia would not sign the deal as it was currently drafted.
UN member states, led by Mexico and Switzerland and including Australia, helped negotiate the non-binding Global Compact for Migration, but the US and Hungary withdraw prior to Mr Dutton’s comments.
Since then, the migration compact has become controversial in Europe and was the subject of heated debate in Germany’s parliament last week.
Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria have also suggested they may withdraw.
The Global Compact on Refugees, which Australia will endorse, was developed by member countries and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees as a means to ensure nations share the burden.
The final draft of the agreement says countries hosting large numbers of refugees as a result of their geographic location or otherwise should receive tangible support for their efforts.
The agreement sets up four yearly global refugee forums, with the first one slated for next year.
The forums will enable states to make pledges of financial and technical assistance during refugee crises, as well as commitments about refugee resettlement places.
The deal also says state will be kept accountable for their commitments through officials meetings every two years in between forums, with the first meeting taking place in 2021.
The government will have to reveal its final position on the Global Compact for Migration at a conference in Morocco next month.
Asked whether the nation would withdraw, a spokesman for the Home Affairs Department said “Australia will not surrender sovereign control of its border protection policies” and the government was “disappointed” with the agreement.
‘We reiterate our view that states have the right to ensure the security of their borders’
Uniparty strikes again
How about we reinstate colonialism.
Most of the “shithole” countries wouldnt be worse off under a Raj of some sort.
“We reiterate our view — informed by our experience — that states have the right to ensure the security of their borders.”
And “our view” vs a signed treaty will be worth 4/poofteenths of a sparrows fart in court.
Its a stupid, deeply undemocratic idea.
Selling our birthright for a mess of pottage.
So a guy who made his name as a border control proponent has now decided to let the UN control our borders?
Well done ScoMo, now everyone in the country will hate your guts. For different reasons. And you’ve just added a death stroke to the disembowelling of the country you did with your stupid energy policy.
another own goal by the representatives of the people. So easy being Labor/Green these days. All you need to do is “fine tune” Liberal policy.
It just adds to the brainless lustre of ScoMo’s reign. Fresh from letting Turnbull make his embassy shifting decision a major political problem for him with Indonesia, despite nearly every one imploring him not to send him, we now have this latest stupidity to add to an already impressive record.
As previously mentioned, I am surprised that ScoMo can even walk at all, as he spends the majority of his time shooting his foot off. There just can’t be too much left.
Here is the entire purpose…more talk-fests.
Their transnational looting cartels are depending on getting a crony into the white house so they can get America to pledge a trillion to fund decolonialisation.
Australia, we have allowed Landsharks to buy and own the most feckless and kleptocratic one party state the great southern land has ever endured.
The Rum Corps were gentlemen.
Surprise, the Landsharks instruct the politicals they have on their payroll to cram Australia as full as a boot with mass imported incel consumption machines for Land consumption services.
Our one party state is their New Landshark Corps.
Comrade Maaaates.
Making it legal for billionaire Landshark property ponzi developers to bribe australias politicals doesn’t make it any less corrupt.
Comrades.
It probably doesn’t matter in fact-the government is heading for defeat and the ALP (egged on by bureaucrats in the Foreign Affairs department) would have signed on anyway.
We should really be reviewing all conventions to which Australia is a party and withdrawing from all that do not give us any benefit.
This is the mechanism by which the ‘Global Compact’ is actually intended to be deployed.
The actual wording of the draft Global Compact on Refugees is a mish-mash of motherhood statements and grand, sweeping, and wholly undeliverable declarations. For example:
The above example appears to be the main operative clause, however it’s not immediately clear what it means, and who will be doing what to whom, or with whose hard-earned. Although we can guess.
The Compact is expressly not legally binding on any of its signatories. Clearly the only way it could be expected to be operationalised is as an aid to nagging and an intensifier of ‘progressive’ activism.
And for the next 10 years of Shorten/DiNatale Government, Australia will be wide open to these particular influences. Best to leave this on the table for them to sign, so whatever Opposition exists isn’t bound into UniParty support of wherever it flies.
Time for a Fair Dinkum Exit of all the strangling economically genocidal conventions out corruptocracy have been bribed to sign us up to.
Just because a thief and conman sold your house down the pub to a Landshark without authority doesn’t mean it is right for you to become the tenant of the Loanshark.
Fair Dinxit, Comrades.
"Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
#2867360, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:31 am
Uniparty strikes again”
P. P. McGuinness, “The socialists always win,”
The Australian Financial Review, December 2, 1975, pp. 3, 6.
When Milton Friedman, the American economist, visited Australia earlier this year his views on a variety of subjects were widely reported but little attention was given to his views on Australian political parties.
In particular the view he expressed, mainly in private discussions, that all the major political parties had socialist policies, and that the Liberal Party was but a pale reflection of the Labor Party, went almost unnoticed.
Such a proposition would, of course, be bitterly denied by both parties and by the business community.
But, as the coalition parties set about spelling out their economic policies it is becoming perfectly clear that, in Friedman’s terms, they are indeed socialist, that is, committed to massively interventionist policies with respect to business which act so as to increase the scope and depth of government influence over the economic system rather than reducing it.
http://economics.org.au/staff/paddy-mcguinness/#h
The first thing any government I led would do was having a repeal session before starting reform .we would go through the statute books repealing every law inspired by the u.n. Fascist communists ,energy. Race feminaziism refugees immigrants ,etc etc. we would resign fom the u,n, and any other communist organisation . The energy scam woukd end and the p]ooters punished severely and stripped of family assets . A reverse migration plan would see muslims and africans enjoying cultural reunion back where thy came from . Coal fired power stations woul d be built in Qld,NSW ,Vic and on the Port Augusta site in SA . A nuclear power station would be built in SA near the uranium mine . Then we woukd begin a complete reformation of the political system ans government ,to ensure this crap would ever happen again and peoplelike the poiticians never hot any power again apert from coal or nuclear .
When did we vote for this?
A quaint notion that no longer exists in Australian democracy/
And you thought Kiwis were bad.
You ain’t seen nothing yet!!!
Australia should withdraw from the existing refugee treaty too. A historical document completely irrelevant to modern times where Mohammedans fly themselves around to friendly countries before the short hop to Western welfare.
A final capitulation from the Waffleworth Coalition Team before they are thrown out for some full strength socialists.
Australia is fcuked.
What one word to describe Australia’s future?
‘Australia should withdraw from the existing refugee treaty too. ‘
At the very least, we should insist that all conditions are met, or entry is refused. No exceptions. Ever.
“Australia will endorse a global deal on refugees” – so exactly who has committed us to this nonsense? The PM, one of his ministers, some nameless bureaucrats, or who??? AFAIK this wasn’t an issue at the last federal election. We did not get a chance to vote for this nonsense. Who gets to wear responsibility for this? No one? Is this Democracy, or a con job?
The final draft of the agreement says countries hosting large numbers of refugees as a result of their geographic location or otherwise should receive tangible support for their efforts.
Let us offer “tangible support” to those countries rather than asylum here.
For the cost of supporting one refugee in Australia, multiple refugees could be supported close to their homeland, ready to return and help with reconstruction once the brilliant diplomacy of the UN has restored peace there.
Morrison is a Globalist stooge just as much as Goldman Turnbull is a Globalist stooge. These people are traitors and have been happy to destroy the Conservative brand in Australia in order to implement the agenda of their Masters. They shouldn’t be addressing forums here and there, they should be hanging from a light pole.
Australia doesn’t need this rubbish. I can’t believe we sign anything those UN faceless unelected grubs write. If Morrison signs, he is signing his political death knell. So too any politician pro UN Refugee Compact.
Time to move to Poland or Hungary?
Look guys calm down.
I’m sure it will be fine.
Look, I married a refugee and everything is grea….wait… what’s that… I’m divorced….and mentally ill…. oh.
Ha ha ha ha ja!!!
Thanks Boomers!
They are reinstating colonialism, but now it’s running in reverse. Presumably the new UN Raj wants to teach us a lesson… good luck if they think Australians are capable of learning.
I have seen no truly informative reporting on these “compacts”. I didn’t even know there were two of them, until a week ago.
Some of the things I don’t know:
Why do we need a new “Compact on Refugees”? There’s already a UN treaty called “Convention relating to the status of refugees” that undergirds UNHCR, is there something wrong with it?
Is the 2015 mass migration into Europe, the main reason that new “compacts on refugee and migration” were felt to be necessary?
What are the main views and interests influencing the negotiations over the “Compact on Migration”? Back when climate diplomacy was still a big thing, you could read about the various blocs and alliances trying to shape the final document. I have no idea who the factions are here.
equitable burden- and responsibility-sharing
English translation, “whitey pays!”
That is so true Judith, the UN modus operandi, exhibit A: the ratchet.
Migration is invasion by other means. Just one more example why conservatives have conserved nothing and given away everything. Proximity plus diversity equals war. Don’t believe me? answer one question. What nation historically has survived as a multicultural one? That is why my dear Liberals you are losing ground to One Nation and other minor parties. We can survive as a nation with ON’s economics but multiculti will end us.
It is indeed a pity that in the next Federal election that both facets of the uniparty will garner any votes at all. Unless the people vote ACP, ON, ALA or independent, the Commonwealth is surely lost.