Just in case you are in any doubt

By rights, the Coalition should have abolished the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, a sinister, cost-imposing busy-body agency established by the Gillard government.
But, no, it was way too gutless. Now the Coalition is throwing even more resources at the WGEA. No, I am not kidding.
Can anyone think of one serious policy achievement Kelly O’Dwyer has made since she became the Revenue Minister and now Jobs and IR minister? But she sure can’t get enough of the women’s stuff.
The Coalition Government is shining a light on the gender pay gap, investing in a new system to make workplace gender reporting easier.
The Government will provide $8 million for the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) to upgrade its reporting and data management system to improve reporting on Australia’s workplace gender equality.
The upgrade will enable WGEA to better sort and analyse the data collected, allow for the submission of voluntary additional data, streamline the reporting process, and reduce the time and cost to business of reporting to WGEA.
Minister for Women, the Hon Kelly O’Dwyer MP, said “while women in the Australian workforce have come a long way, on average they still earn less than men. It is important to continue to improve the data available so we can identify and address sources of gender inequality in the workplace”.
“This new technology will strengthen the work WGEA does with employers to promote and further improve gender equality in our workplaces, which will in turn help to grow the Australian economy.”
The upgraded system will enable public sector employers to voluntarily report on their pay gaps for the first time, potentially increasing the size of WGEA’s dataset to approximately 75 per cent of Australian employees, from the current 40 per cent.
Women are now employed full-time in record numbers and the gender pay gap has reduced to a record low of 14.5 per cent from 17.2 per cent under the previous Labor government.
More than one million jobs have been created since 2013, the majority of which have been taken up by women.
But women are still less likely to be in the workforce than men, and work part-time at more than twice the rate of men. WGEA data shows that even when a woman works full-time she earns $26,000 less per year on average than a man.
There is more to do in order to improve women’s economic security, which is why Minister O’Dwyer will deliver the first ever Women’s Economic Security Statement later this month.
“The Coalition Government is determined to equip Australian women with the tools and support they need to make the best decisions about their futures, and to deliver practical measures that help open up more opportunities for Australian women,” Minister O’Dwyer concluded.
we have two shades of the uniparty, or as Bannon calls them the party of Davos
How much further out of touch are these clowns going to get?
I am not sure there is an outer limit but the Libs have been doing their utmost to try and find those boundaries.
WGEA data shows that even when a woman works full-time she earns $26,000 less per year on average than a man
So, the “data” compares like for like? Female pollies get less than the blokes? If strictly like for like is not being compared, it’s pointless as we know. O’Dwyer is a simpleton. We can thank Costello for her. Her glittering CVs in “law” and “banking” are a joke.
But the Liberals are convinced that Labor has stolen the march on “womins entitlements”. Throw is climate change for good measure too. Depressing.
I think 50% of all brickies’ labourers should be women. Unemployed women should lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse a job as a brickie’s labourer. The WGEA can enforce this policy.
It all sounded so good – until the last clause.
If the “system” is intended to allow for additional voluntary data then there is no way that the reporting process will reduce the burden since business employers will be required to report on 75% of employees, up from 40%. And what of government employers or not for profit charities? Are they also required to report?
A non-solution in search of a problem to solve.
The WGEA is hardly setting an example by its own staff ratios where it’s females greatly outnumber the males. Same applies to the Diversity Council that advises businesses and Government Departnents. I am guessing this also means there is a gender pay gap between the average males and female pay in both those organisations.
Meanwhile it is civilian women who are pushing the increasing ratio of females in Defence and Police (50% targets) whilst not factoring in operational requirements.
Still no full details of the female officer shooting a male prisoner in Ipswich hospital. Nothing about whether there was a male officer in the room with her or how did the arrested person become in a position to attack her. I may have missed something but the press seem unusually quiet on this case. Don’t get me wrong the guy was a scumbag. However in the absence of details about what happened am thinking the incident may not reflect well on the 50/50 push. No doubt the investigation will concentrate on the bravery of the female officer rather than the circumstances where she was put in a position of having to shoot a prisoner.
Have not looked but wonder if Elizabeth Broderick considered male prisoner escorts when she she did her major review of women AFP.
No no no, the policy is to introduce a “Cert4 in cashier” and insist they are now as or more qualified than brickies and therefore should be paid the same/more.
Surely, if a high earning “male”employee decides to “identify” as female, would this not help to balance,or possibly, reverse the gender pay gap.
Interestingly, the Australian Defence Force has a gender pay gap – women earn more than men.
When is WEGA going to do something about it?
Companies should report that since gender nowadays is both fluid and diverse, they are no longer able to report on the rigid-gender dependent requirements of the reactionary WGEA.
…and continue to drive our birth rates down, justifying the relentless mass replacement program.
O’Dwyer is arguably the greatest waste of space in the Lieboral party room. It is a crowded field.
Marise Payme would win if you measured it by volume.
Whilst I am no expert in IR but to the best of my knowledge it is illegal to vary pay rates on the basis of gender..etc. If pay rates are illegal, then prosecute. The rest of the interfering posturing is unproductive waffle and a waste of everybodys time.
But under current fact-phobic dingbatty A.L.P./Brown Movement ‘gender fluidity’ p.c.-speak, aren’t all women men and all men women?
Doesn’t this totally wipe out their “I’m a victim”-claim of evil sexual discrimination on salary grounds?
Methinks they are trying to covet mens’ paypackets and spend it too.
Makes one nostalgic for the days when only Marxists (or their useful idiots) chose to implement Marxist policies.
My wife works longer hours so she gets more money. This shouldn’t be so complicated to understand unless your a child.
Political intersectionality at work. Exhibit A: Politically fluid Kelly O’Dumbo. Fluidly runs to the left at every opportunity.
Just have an anonymous online survey, since gender is a social construct all employees can type in any gender into the survey. Since money is also a social construct, put in any pay you feel like you deserved into the survey, doesn’t matter what you actually got.
If you change your mind, vote twice, tell em you are from Broward County. It’s fine.
Totally anonymous… sorry we don’t have any way of double checking the statistics, oh and it would be a dreadful policy to be constantly checking up on people over the survey results, I mean, what is this, the NSA or something?!? We believe employees deserve a bit of privacy, don’t you?
We should rename the Liberals “Morrisons Morons”. A group of disaffected pollies going around blowing up cheap energy generators, sort of like “Kellys Heroes”. The war can’t be too far off can it?
even when a woman works full time.
Men don’t get that choice.
even when a woman works full time
…She doesn’t want to work in a job that requires her to leave for work at 6:30am commute 2 hours a day and get home at 7pm at night for the next 30 years no exceptions.
So in that 30 years she becomes a mid level worker so she can have flexibility, takes a few years off work, works part time for a few years.
Things men don’t get to do.