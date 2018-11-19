Monday Forum: November 19, 2018

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2867430, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the president told presenter Chris Wallace: “I don’t want to hear the tape, no reason for me to hear the tape.”

    Exactly.
    People have no idea of how these things can
    effect you.

    One day you are just a normal guy talking about cruises and Aldi, then you listen to the tape and the next day you are Grigs watching a Dexter marathon.

    Slippery slope!

  C.L.
    #2867432, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Why would the Queensland Labor cabinet need to go to the Tattersalls club?

    Because it’s a men’s club and the thrice-divorced bag who is Premier wants a stunt to monster the club into abandoning its gender policy. It’s like the Lady Cilento thing – cultural warfare to change society along extreme left-wing lines. See also her new abortion laws.

  dover_beach
    #2867433, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Utterly incredible:

    At Breitbart: The Tragedy of the European Family.

    Excellent article. Any centre-right party needs to have the defense of the family at the centre of its platform, and it needs to influence every other relevant policy.

  Fred
    #2867435, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    What would Henry Bolte think of the latest announcement by the Victorian Liberals?

    “It promised to establish Victoria’s first LGBTI business roundtable to be chaired by the premier, provide $500,000 in funding to support Joy FM in becoming one of the first tenants in the Victorian Pride Centre to be built in St Kilda, as well as $50,000 annually to digitise archives and “preserve the history and role of LGBTI Victorians”.”

    It’s as if they’re trying to lose.

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2867436, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Top Ten

    Boo Yah 😎

  Baldrick
    #2867438, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Man fined for speaking the truth …

    A MAN who accosted Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Bathurst 1000, calling him a ‘fucking muppet’, has been convicted and fined $500 for behaving in an offensive manner.

  Shy Ted
    #2867440, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Come Said The Boy is one of the greatest coming of age songs in history.
    True but you name one man who doesn’t wish he lost his virginity like this rather than in the back of a Mini.

  C.L.
    #2867441, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Because it’s a men’s club and the thrice-divorced bag who is Premier wants a stunt to monster the club into abandoning its gender policy. It’s like the Lady Cilento thing – cultural warfare to change society along extreme left-wing lines. See also her new abortion laws.

    Liberal governments must always – as a matter of strict policy – overturn all left-wing decisions when they return to office. That means renaming that hospital and abolishing the new abortion legislation. Instead, the Liberal Party invariably keeps what Labor has wrought (so as to avoid offending the ABC/unions/the media/luvvies/the generic leftist noise machine) and concentrating on More Important Things (which are not more important anyway, if they are important at all).

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2867442, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Schadenfreude!

    Frankie Muniz says cat turned on faucet, flooded home while he was away at uncle’s funeral

    “I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone,” he tweeted on Thursday.

    “I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster,” he added. “I’ve cried more yesterday and today then [sic] my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support.”

    Excellent! No I’m not being a monster. Here is why it’s so yummily schadenfreudian:

    The “Malcolm in the Middle” star said he came home and found his house was flooded with 3 feet of water because his cat had accidentally turned on the faucet while he was away at his uncle’s funeral. He added that his belongings are “destroyed.”

    He’s left his cat at home by itself for a good chunk of a week. Which means the poor thing only had dried food to eat. And if it was in the bathroom and turned a tap on it probably was thirsty.

  stackja
    #2867444, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Will SMH survive ‘merger’?

  mh
    #2867445, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Chris Wallace using props when interviewing the President?

    Cockhead.

  Wil
    #2867446, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Why is it, that it seems every time I turn on ABC news or radio, in Victoria, I get a labor ad or a denigrating report on some aspect of liberals. Getting worse the closer we get to voting day next Saturday.
    Also, no mention, or discussion about the Victoria labor government signing up for the Chinese Belt and Road initiative . Total silence…

  dover_beach
    #2867447, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    “It promised to establish Victoria’s first LGBTI business roundtable to be chaired by the premier, provide $500,000 in funding to support Joy FM in becoming one of the first tenants in the Victorian Pride Centre to be built in St Kilda, as well as $50,000 annually to digitise archives and “preserve the history and role of LGBTI Victorians”.”

    Imbeciles. Utter imbeciles.

  thefrollickingmole
    #2867449, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Baldrick

    Well to be fair it was a pretty shitty thing to say about muppetts.
    Imagine slaving away for decades with a mans hand up your bum only to be compared to the Liberal party?

  Speedbox
    #2867450, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    It’s like the Lady Cilento thing…..

    I heard on the radio this morning that the on-line ‘poll’ taken about the name change of the Lady Cilento Hospital appears to be heavily corrupted. It was reported that thousands of “votes” to change the name were received from a handful of IP addresses. In contrast, the thousands of “votes” to retain the current name of the hospital were received from thousands of IP addresses (as you would expect).

    The change vote won. The Government is currently refusing to say whether the IP addresses were from Government Departments or Minister’s offices.

    By the way, the reason the Government wants to change the name is because Labor built the hospital but lost Government just as it was finished thus the Libs (under Newman) git to name it. Labor have been seething ever since. So, the people of QLD get to pay the cost a pointless name change. But, just to make sure, it seems the ‘poll’ was fixed.

    Colour me surprised!

  H B Bear
    #2867451, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Expect The Hunchback of Spring St to announce a $5,000 payment to Victoriastanis transitioning or coming out sometime later this week ahead of the election. Naturally this will be matched by the Lieborals.

  thefrollickingmole
    #2867453, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Anyone wanting a hint as to why the Californian fires took so many houses/ lives should have a gander at the first pic in this article.

    Big tall timber right up to the back yard..

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/nov/18/rebuilding-paradise-california-town-devastated-by-fire-looks-to-future

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2867454, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Victorian police chief says they knew that Bourke St attacker Shire Ali’s passport was cancelled

    Rebecca Urban
    National Education Correspondent
    @RurbsOz
    36 minutes ago November 19, 2018
    No Comments

    Victoria’s top cop has revealed the organisation would have been aware that the Bourke Street terrorist’s passport had been cancelled through its role in counter-terrorism activities with federal agencies.

    Comments this morning by Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton on 3AW radio — that “we were as aware as federal agencies on that” — are at odds with Victorian Attorney-General Martin Pakula’s insistence on Friday that information about Hassan Khalif Shire Ali’s passport having been cancelled had not been conveyed to Victoria Police.

    Mr Ashton also confirmed that he withheld information about Shire Ali being on bail when he was asked directly at a press conference on the evening of November 9 attack that left one man dead and two injured.

    Shire Ali, 30, was shot by police after he drove into Melbourne’s city centre and set his ute filled with gas bottles alight and attacked bystanders indiscriminately with a knife.

    “I was certainly aware there was a possibility he was on bail because I think we had a court date but it was all pretty sketchy information,” Mr Ashton said, admitting it was an “oversight on my part” that he wasn’t upfront on that when asked by a reporter.

    Mr Ashton also revealed that Labor Premier Daniel Andrews was briefed on the offender’s bail status over the weekend — most likely Saturday morning — but that he had not told the Opposition.

    While Mr Ashton denied withholding information for political reasons, news of Shire Ali’s bail status — issued at a roadside by a police officer in relation to driving offences — as well as confusion over who knew what about his passport cancellation, has the government heading into the final election week facing scrutiny over what more could have been done to prevent the attack.

    From the Oz.

  stackja
    #2867455, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    C.L. – Leftists control the MSM. As long as a majority of voters believe MSM no change of ALP laws is possible.

  John Constantine
    #2867460, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    There has been a two percent of gross wool sales supertax charged to woolgrowers.

    Not two percent of profit, but gross.

    Vote comes through that it is to be reduced to one and a half percent.

    Their ABC flat out desperate to spin it as a backlash against the old chairman of the wool authority for telling an ABC journo to just farq off.

    When can we vote to be taxed less to fund their ABC?.

  stackja
    #2867461, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Zulu – Victorians stupid? Election Saturday.

  Top Ender
    #2867462, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    “I’ve cried more yesterday and today then [sic] my whole life combined.”

    There’s your problem.

  thefrollickingmole
    #2867465, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    We need an expert to explain this weirdness.

    Stimpson enlighten us.

    Scientists unravel secret of cube-shaped wombat faeces
    Researchers investigate why excrement emerges in awkward-shaped blocks

    No wonder they are cranky buggers.

    But quite how the animals produce the awkward-shaped blocks – and they can pass up to 100 per night, presumably with some trepidation – has proved a harder one to work out. Scientists who find themselves intrigued by the phenomena have made little progress beyond ruling out the nagging suspicion that the animals possessed square anuses.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2867466, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    He’s left his cat at home by itself for a good chunk of a week. Which means the poor thing only had dried food to eat. And if it was in the bathroom and turned a tap on it probably was thirsty.

    My sympathies are entirely with the cat.

  Shy Ted
    #2867468, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Talking about “king muppets” I went to a musical called Avenue Q yesterday. Excellent production with the actors having Muppets on their arms. Very well done but fairly obviously it was a LGBTIQXYZ production. Nicely champagned up beforehand required a trip to the gents at the interval. Quite a queue for the ladies but we men don’t mind sharing or standing. Looked around and there was a young lady best described as angry lesbian (but actual gender not easy to determine) waiting to use the cubicle. Without thinking I said “you know this is the gents?”. Hostile reply of “sorry I haven’t got the right equipment to use this one”. Met her gaze with my version of the Julie Bishop death stare and she left. Tried to have a go at me in the drinks room too which was met with the “stare of death” as I like to call it. The company’ production would definitely have won people over to the supporting side of the argument. The individual’ behavior quite the opposite. 1-0 to Ted.

  jupes
    #2867470, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    “I was certainly aware there was a possibility he was on bail because I think we had a court date but it was all pretty sketchy information,” Mr Ashton said, admitting it was an “oversight on my part” that he wasn’t upfront on that when asked by a reporter.

    Bald faced liar. Hopefully JC updates his wiki page again soon.

    BTW is it Liberal Party policy to get rid of this clown?

  mh
    #2867473, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Just stumbled across a story that someone was killed by a stingray near Hobart on Saturday.

    Thought that would have been bigger news.

  Top Ender
    #2867477, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    19 November is the anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Sydney off WA in 1941.

    The loss of 645 men saw more fatalities than Australia lost in the entire Vietnam War.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2867480, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Just stumbled across a story that someone was killed by a stingray near Hobart on Saturday.

    Thought that would have been bigger news.

    I saw it in The Telegraph, but no mention in Australian news.

    Weird.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2867481, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:53 pm


    Stimpson enlighten us.

    But quite how the animals produce the awkward-shaped blocks – and they can pass up to 100 per night, presumably with some trepidation – has proved a harder one to work out. Scientists who find themselves intrigued by the phenomena have made little progress beyond ruling out the nagging suspicion that the animals possessed square anuses.

    Why yes thefrolickingmole, thanks for asking.

    Wombats are wonderful creatures capable of astonishingly sudden fast bursts of spontaneous evolution to fit the environment and climate they find themselves in.

    The explanation is fairly obvious to me, as an expert researcher, but I can understand how the uneducated man might struggle to unravel the miraculous adaptions and behavior of these majestic Titans.
    Basically, Wombats have realized that with the influx of shall we say, unsavoury elements into the Australian environment, radical solutions to deal with these problems are required.
    So the humble Wombat has essentially become an Organic Bollard Replicating Machine.

    It is truly an astounding feat and we should be eternally grateful to them.

  zyconoclast
    #2867482, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    The latest Fairfax-Ipsos survey shows that 39 per cent of voters want to put a priority on reducing carbon emissions, while another 47 per cent want lower energy bills first.

    The gap between the two groups is not huge and any realistic national policy has to achieve both objectives: meet Australian commitments on climate change and spare households from price hikes.

  zyconoclast
    #2867484, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Australian voters are split on whether to cut the number of migrants coming from Muslim countries, as the Morrison government considers an overhaul of immigration and population rules within weeks.

    A special Fairfax-Ipsos survey finds only 14 per cent of voters support an increase in the number of immigrants from Muslim countries while 35 per cent believe the intake should stay the same.

    But another 46 per cent believe the intake should be reduced a lot or a little – a position backed by a clear majority of Coalition voters and one third of Labor voters.

  mh
    #2867485, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Stingray victim named as Nicolas Ricketts, as marine expert says attacks are ‘very, very rare’

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-11-19/stingray-victim-named-as-ex-navy-seaman-nicholas-ricketts/10510406

    He was 42 and ex Navy.

  Speedbox
    #2867486, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Volkswagon announced it’s to spend 44 billion euros ($50 billion) on new plants, electric cars, autonomous driving and mobility services.

    The war chest is to be spent in the four years between 2019 and 2023 and represents about a third of the company’s total outlay allocated to the four-year period.

    German plants in Emden and Hanover will be converted to build electric vehicles, while the Volkswagen Passat family will now be built in the Czech Republic. A new location in Eastern Europe will be built for some Skoda and SEAT cars.

    Volkswagen said that the first model built under its new strategy, the ID, will begin rolling off the assembly lines in 2022. The car will have a range of up to 550km and cost the equivalent of its current diesel Golf.

    The electric vehicle cometh for all.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2867489, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Better start building some baseload providing power plants if cars are going electric.

  cuckoo
    #2867491, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Funny how the very same people who are always putting trigger warnings on news footage that might ‘trigger’ snowflakes (including scenes of ‘food preparation’ on SBS) are now sneering at Trump for not wanting to listen to graphic audio of Khashoggi being murdered.

  Muddy
    #2867492, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Top Ender
    #2867477, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    19 November is the anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Sydney off WA in 1941.

    The loss of 645 men saw more fatalities than Australia lost in the entire Vietnam War.

    Thanks for the reminder.
    Now how about we put some resources into finding the Montevideo Maru?
    (Different challenges involved, I know).

  bespoke
    #2867496, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Being a victim doesn’t make you an expert.

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2867497, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    “It promised to establish Victoria’s first LGBTImental illness business roundtable to be chaired by the premier, provide $500,000 in funding to support Joy FM in becoming one of the first tenants in the Victorian PrideIllness Centre to be built in St Kilda, as well as $50,000 annually to digitise archives and “preserve the history and role of LGBTI mentally ill Victorians”.”

    decoded to plain english

  mh
    #2867498, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2867487, posted on November 19, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Our State Premiers would see that as ‘best practice’ teaching.

  Farmer Gez
    #2867501, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Five migrant children have been evacuated from Nauru to receive medical attention.
    Children in Mallee towns hoping for the same attention.

  zyconoclast
    #2867502, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Five migrant children have been evacuated from Nauru to receive medical attention.
    Children in Mallee towns hoping for the same attention.

    Change religion and grow a beard. Simples.

  Muddy
    #2867505, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Five migrant children have been evacuated from Nauru to receive medical attention.
    Children in Mallee towns hoping for the same attention.

    Change religion, grow a beard, and find a cadre of pimps who will profit from your suffering. Simples.

    Me fixes it.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2867506, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    RT
    @RT_com
    Talks start as #Taliban are reportedly ‘openly active’ in around 70% of #Afghanistan

    Mission Accomplished!!!!
    Flawless Victory!!!!

  C.L.
    #2867507, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    The ABC finds a black woman to make fun of.

    Obvious, preposterous fake news but too much fun to pass up for the ABC.

  C.L.
    #2867509, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Re-posting from old O.F. (somebody above also acknowledged).
    ——————
    Fairfax poll shows 81 percent of Australians want fewer Muslim immigrants or no increase.
    Naturally, Fairfax fakes the headline and lead using the old “split” trick:
    Fairfax-Ipsos poll: Australians split on Muslim migration ahead of new population policy.

    Australian voters are split on whether to cut the number of migrants coming from Muslim countries, as the Morrison government considers an overhaul of immigration and population rules within weeks.

    A special Fairfax-Ipsos survey finds only 14 per cent of voters support an increase in the number of immigrants from Muslim countries while 35 per cent believe the intake should stay the same.

    But another 46 per cent believe the intake should be reduced a lot or a little – a position backed by a clear majority of Coalition voters and one third of Labor voters.

    The exclusive poll was conducted after the Bourke Street terror attack by Hassan Khalif Shire Ali and amid growing calls from some conservative members of Parliament to cut migration from Muslim nations.

  C.L.
    #2867513, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Byron Bay civic leaders puzzled that nudist beach attracts perverts, stalkers, masturbators and r-pists:

    ‘It’s going to take years to get rid of the ferals’: Nudist beach faces closure.

    Byron Shire councillor Paul Spooner was blunt in his assessment of the issue. “What started off as a great idea has become a cover for people who want to engage in sex in public places, at the beach,” he said.

    “It’s not a nudity issue, it’s actually about a sexual assault and safety issue.”

    Number of arrests at Tyagarah ‘disappointing’

    Cr Spooner said the number of arrests at Tyagarah was “way out of whack” with the number of people who go to the beach.

    Police data showed that, in a period from 2016 to September this year, there were 97 sex and street offences at Tyagarah Beach and nearby Ti Tree Lake and Tyagarah Nature Reserve. In the same period at Main Beach and Tallow Beach in Byron there were 20 offences, despite those areas being more popular.

    On November 3, a man was charged with committing an act of indecency and intimidation after he allegedly followed a woman at Tyagarah Beach car park and performed an indecent act in front of her.

    While Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said that arrest was “good work” by local police, maintaining a daily presence near the beach was a drain on police resources.

    “It is disappointing that it does attract that element that come down and engage in lewd activity,” he said.

  H B Bear
    #2867514, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Is there anywhere on Earth less worth fighting over than Afghanistan”

  Notafan
    #2867516, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Is there anywhere on Earth less worth fighting over than Afghanistan”

    Only worth fighting to stop them all moving to the West

  Speedbox
    #2867518, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Better start building some baseload providing power plants if cars are going electric.

    That raises a very interesting point. As I have mentioned on the Cat previously, ALL the major manufacturers are moving towards electric vehicles. I said:

    Collectively, the manufacturers (think Ford, GM, Daimler, Toyota, VW, Mazda, Hyundai, Honda, Fiat, BMW, Mitsubishi, Renault, Nissan, Volvo……..) have spent hundreds of billions on design and development. By 2025, there will be well over 100 fully electric models from the major manufacturers with that number of models increasing apace. For the manufacturers, this is like the introduction of the motor car all over again – literally every ICE car on the planet will have to be replaced and the overwhelming majority will occur no later than 2040.

    It is public record that 17+ countries have already announced bans on new petrol or diesel engined cars with most bans commencing from 2030. And by 2040, that’s it – a new ICE car will be history and only pre-existing versions will be registerable.

    Australia’s ‘national fleet’ is approximately 17 million cars (and growing at 2.5% p/a) and within, say, 20-25 years, the overwhelming majority will have been scrapped and replaced with electric cars. Putting aside the logistics of re-charging stations, it is probably reasonable to suggest that, by that time, 4-6 million vehicles (based on fleet growth) will require recharging each day.

    I don’t know how much power that will draw from the grid but I’ll bet solar/wind will struggle to recharge the cars whilst keeping the lights on as well. So yes, we might want to think about securing our base load power ‘cos electric cars, in there millions, are coming.

    By the way, the ‘global fleet’ is approximately 1 billion cars and those nations that do a bit of forward planning will already be well aware of the implications to their grid with (tens) of millions of cars ‘plugging in’.

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2867519, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Facebook’s Thought Police Must be Stopped
    Silencing those who have different thoughts, politically, spiritually or socially is the path to our national demise.

  John Constantine
    #2867520, posted on November 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    The Mallee towns are fully intended to become host communities for refugee dispersal areas once the new conventions kick in.

    The meme that the cities have done all the good work up to now, so it is time for the mallee towns to do their fair share is well marketed.

    Doubling the working age population of the Australian mallee would soak up a months worth of current mass immigration levels. Without any extra jobs except those State jobs servicing the new imported voters.

    Lucky enough there is a large capital store of value out in the Mallee of farmland stolen by toxic Nazi Anglosphere settlements, this can be taxed through the rates system to fund the decolonialisation plantations.

    Comrades.

  John Constantine
    #2867523, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    As Lucy turnbullites has openly stated, her vision of the future of Australia’s cities is carless.

    Limos and choppers for Homo Davos, shanks pony for the proles.

    Comrades.

  stackja
    #2867525, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    2GB report – House size not matter. No backyard?

  Mother Lode
    #2867527, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Byron Bay civic leaders puzzled that nudist beach attracts perverts, stalkers, masturbators and r-pists:

    It is a diagnostic feature of the elites that their most virtuous plans – ones they implement thoroughly steeped in the conviction that they have conceived it through the crystal clarity of their gigantic open minds – do not achieve their utopian visions.

    They must thereafter reassure themselves that their plans fail in some kind of a genius way, while the laughable bogans in flyover country* who are not caught out with such schemes may be right, but in emabarrassingly stupid way.

    And progressives would rather be geniuses.

    *It is also diagnostic of the elites that they borrow terms from overseas without really understanding them. Why else would they call Alan Jones, a radio compare who does not shock, affront, mock or titillate his audience, a ‘shock jock’?

  stackja
    #2867528, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    C.L. – Byron Bay is a strange place. They create situation, then surprised. Field of dreams?

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2867531, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    The loss of 645 men saw more fatalities than Australia lost in the entire Vietnam War.

    There’s a push on, in Western Australia, to collect DNA samples to identify the corpse that was buried on Christmas Island.

  stackja
    #2867533, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Liberty Quote
    “Need” now means wanting someone else’s money. “Greed” means wanting to keep your own. “Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.

    — Joseph Sobran

  dover_beach
    #2867535, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    It is a diagnostic feature of the elites that their most virtuous plans – ones they implement thoroughly steeped in the conviction that they have conceived it through the crystal clarity of their gigantic open minds – do not achieve their utopian visions.

    Yes, when they are wrong, which is very often, they convince themselves they were wrong for all the right reasons. This absolves them of all culpability. Chesterton would ask that the liberal consider why the gate he encountered was placed there in the first place, and that he not remove it unless he could think of a reason/s it may have been put there and whether or not they still pretained. The liberal not only fails to wonder why it is there, he finds the question and the caveat insolent.

  dover_beach
    #2867536, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Joseph Sobran

    This man’s writing is wonderful. He should be in everyone’s library.

  stackja
    #2867539, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Why so many truck accidents?

  thefrollickingmole
    #2867540, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)

    Paywalled, oh the huge-matinee.

  stackja
    #2867541, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Premier to leave ‘no stone unturned’ over alleged dance school sex attack
    Clarissa Bye and Rose Brennan, The Daily Telegraph
    November 19, 2018 11:55am
    Subscriber only

    ‘Spiders’ hide under stones.

  C.L.
    #2867542, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Yes, when they are wrong, which is very often …

    I would insist on more precision here.
    They are not wrong merely “very often.”
    They are preponderantly wrong. Which is to say, they are rarely right about anything.

  C.L.
    #2867544, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    “Need” now means wanting someone else’s money. “Greed” means wanting to keep your own. “Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.

    — Joseph Sobran

    A true classic.

  C.L.
    #2867548, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    This doesn’t say much for the ‘profession’ of psychiatry …

    The backgrounds of 3,000 foreign doctors are being urgently checked after a conwoman with no qualifications was allowed to work as an NHS psychiatrist for 22 years.

    Zholia Alemi, 56, claimed to have a degree from the University of Auckland in New Zealand when she came to work in the UK in 1992.

    In reality, the convicted fraudster had flunked her first year and dropped out.

    But nobody at the General Medical Council, the watchdog responsible for vetting the background of medics, checked whether her documentation was genuine…

    It meant that for more than two decades from 1995, Alemi was free to treat thousands of mental health patients in the NHS, apparently prescribing medicine, making assessments and even sectioning some of the most vulnerable in society.

    The deception by Alemi, thought to be of Iranian extraction, was only discovered after she was convicted of trying to fake the will of an elderly woman to steal her £1.3 million fortune.

    A judge described her as ‘despicable’ and jailed her for five years last month.

    DM.

  feelthebern
    #2867549, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Chris Wallace is a registered Democrat, yet hosts Fox News Sunday.
    Could you imagine an out & proud conservative hosting Insiders?

  Roger
    #2867551, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I’m in Auckland.

    Everything is terribly expensive except the coffee, which is just terrible.

    There are beggars on Queen Street and people sleeping in doorways.

    No sign of Jacindamania. The honeymoon is over, it seems.

  dover_beach
    #2867553, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I would insist on more precision here.
    They are not wrong merely “very often.”
    They are preponderantly wrong. Which is to say, they are rarely right about anything.

    Very true. I’m all for precision.

  John Constantine
    #2867554, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    ““If mum or dad are still driving and they are in their early 70s ”

    “Just one week into the job, Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane announced his aggressive plans to bring down the state’s road toll ”

    “BC reporter Ben Davis backed Mr Leane’s plans for a shake-up, saying drivers above the age of 70 should be retested and suggesting the introduction of “S plates” for senior drivers.”

    Do a ‘Logan’s Drive’ and do away with the stale and pale to make room for brand new voters and drivers to progress totalitarianism.

    Culling the seventy year olds is our Strength.

    Comrades.

  thefrollickingmole
    #2867556, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Yes, when they are wrong, which is very often …

    Or as a CIS stale pale male once put it.

    “Out of the crooked timber of humanity no straight thing was ever made”

    Or as some stale pale male prog rockers put it.
    Really don’t mind if you sit this one out
    My word’s but a whisper your deafness a shout
    I may make you feel but I can’t make you think
    Your sperm’s in the gutter your love’s in the sink
    So you ride yourselves over the fields
    And you make all your animal deals
    And your wise men don’t know how it feels
    To be thick as a brick

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2867557, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    RT
    @RT_com
    Talks start as #Taliban are reportedly ‘openly active’ in around 70% of #Afghanistan

    Imagine beating the British, the Russians, AND the Americans.

    With rocks, beards, and goats.

    F$cking incredible.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2867558, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    AND they beat Buddha.

    Twice.

  Cactus
    #2867560, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Re: Electric Cars

    If all cars were electric, the math is around 20-25% extra power would need to be generated each day. On my thinking most of this will occur at night from 8pm to 5am when the grid is mostly underutilised. As the grid is designed for peak demand for the most part most grids will be able to deal with it. At the very local level you may need more transformers and the plugging in might need to be managed. I.e. it is better if cars that were plugged in at say 7pm didn’t all happen at once and try to draw 10kws and charge in an hour or 2, instead each car is rate limited down to 2-5kw’s and filled during the middle of the night.

    The demand curve will likely flatten substantially and with batteries could be very flat.

    Solar naturally would struggle here and curiously because the demand curve is very flat, the volatility in demand which Hydro and Gas crave would not be present. There is likely a bigger case for baseload demand which in my mind is coal, nuclear or wind+battery.

    All of the above is not too say EV’s make sense (I don’t think they do), but what the rough mechanics of the power system we would need in an EV world. Wind + Battery is a very expensive form of baseload as well.

  Top Ender
    #2867561, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    “….drivers above the age of 70 should be retested and suggesting the introduction of “S plates” for senior drivers.”

    How about “I” plates for Idiot, for young male drivers under 21?

    Or “S” plates for Short people who can’t reach the pedals or see properly over the dashboard?

  thefrollickingmole
    #2867563, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat

    And they do it by the magic of collective punishment.

    eg:
    Fight the Americans = they kill you.
    Fight the Taliban = Kill you, your family, your dog, your pet budgie and possibly your tribe

    Its a no brainer which side will will when joining the wrong side gets your entire extended family labeled as legitimate targets.

  pete m
    #2867564, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    None, the war in afghan was the excuse the people needed to flee.

  Notafan
    #2867565, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    the war in afghan was the excuse the people needed to flee.

    from Pakistan, in the main

    not to mention the ‘war’ in Afghanistan started long before Bush intervened.

  Chris
    #2867567, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    19 November is the anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Sydney off WA in 1941.

    The loss of 645 men saw more fatalities than Australia lost in the entire Vietnam War.

    A few weeks later, in the surrender of Singapore, we lost 15,000 men as POWs. About 30% died in captivity.

  Hay Stockard
    #2867568, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    A personalised plate for Ashton FLC FOR FAT LYING…….COP

  Speedbox
    #2867569, posted on November 19, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    If we are going to have special plates for seniors etc then a plate with an “A”, for Asian, would be a good place to start.

  Speedbox
    #2867570, posted on November 19, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Perhaps another marked “P” within a red circle, for politician, so we would know where to aim.

