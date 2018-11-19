Q&A Forum: November 19, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 19, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
35 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 19, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2867783, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Alex Hawke, Special Minister of State; Mark Dreyfus, Shadow Attorney-General; Susan B. Glasser, Journalist, The New Yorker; Greg Sheridan, Foreign Editor of The Australian; and Karen Middleton, Chief political correspondent of The Saturday Paper.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867790, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2867791, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867792, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    The Panel

    Alex Hawke – Tonights low energy sacrifice
    Mark Dreyfus – Clone of Lionel Hutz
    Susan B. Glasser – Democritter
    Greg Sheridan – 2 bob each way
    Karen Middleton – HARPY HARPY

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2867793, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:08 pm

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867794, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:08 pm

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867795, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:09 pm

  8. Megan
    #2867801, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I’m in for 12 tonight, thanks Carpe. Not watching though, I prefer tracking the planes overhead on FlightRadar24. Less boring.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867802, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

  10. Socrates at the Pub
    #2867803, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Greg Sheridan has done some good work on Q&A in the past.
    He’s schooled a couple of lefty bints properly.
    He’ll be marked by Snowcone for some humiliation.

  12. Peter Castieau
    #2867805, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Evening all,

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867806, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  14. dopey
    #2867807, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    17 please. Karen Middleton, bloody hell.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867808, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867812, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 22
    ZK2A 11
    Megan 12
    Custard 53
    Dopey 17
    Cpt Seahawks 9

  18. Cpt Seahawks
    #2867813, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Hi from Rottnest, sunset over the bay. Crayfish mornay and Sauvignon Blanc.

  19. Peter Castieau
    #2867814, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Bit fresh ( cool blowing) out there right now Captain Seahawks?

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867815, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    It’s time Troops

    Paint your face with woad, cry FREEDOM, and;

    lllleetttsssss get rrreeeaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeee

  21. Cpt Seahawks
    #2867816, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Good and sheltered here thanks Peter up on Bathurst.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867817, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Looks like they used a Frannah to get karen in her chair.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867818, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    1st question about a national corruption commision

    That would be fine if wee billy McManboobs went first

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867819, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    lionel hutz goes straight for the condescending smartarse meme, he has a face that even a toddler would slap.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867824, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Democritter goes the TrumpSatan666 early

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867829, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Porky goes for the conspiracy theories on slomo

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2867832, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Acting SchloMo is futile. He’s gone anyway by his own hand if he f’s up the UN stuff.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867834, posted on November 19, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Alex is doing better than expected, colour me surprised.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867836, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    dreyfus still thinks the condescending tone is useful, dude it makes you look like a twat.

  30. Peter Castieau
    #2867837, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    It’s very quiet here

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867840, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    And onto religious schools discriminating against querty people

    No one gives a shit

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867841, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    It’s very quiet here

    It’s ok, we’re hunting that wascally wabbit

  33. RobK
    #2867842, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Im late to the party. The sun has only just set in the west. Work called. Now fo catch up.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867843, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    dreyfus is backflipping more than an acrobat.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2867845, posted on November 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Sheridan doing well over christian schools having the right not to support the homo hoedown.

