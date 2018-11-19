Liberty Quote
Give me liberty or give me death!— Patrick Henry
-
-
Q&A Forum: November 19, 2018
19 please.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
The Panel
Alex Hawke – Tonights low energy sacrifice
Mark Dreyfus – Clone of Lionel Hutz
Susan B. Glasser – Democritter
Greg Sheridan – 2 bob each way
Karen Middleton – HARPY HARPY
11, please Carpe
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 22
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 11
I’m in for 12 tonight, thanks Carpe. Not watching though, I prefer tracking the planes overhead on FlightRadar24. Less boring.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 11
Megan 12
Greg Sheridan has done some good work on Q&A in the past.
He’s schooled a couple of lefty bints properly.
He’ll be marked by Snowcone for some humiliation.
Gimme a number Socrates
Evening all,
53 please
Thanks Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 11
Megan 12
Custard 53
17 please. Karen Middleton, bloody hell.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 11
Megan 12
Custard 53
Dopey 17
9 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 22
ZK2A 11
Megan 12
Custard 53
Dopey 17
Cpt Seahawks 9
Hi from Rottnest, sunset over the bay. Crayfish mornay and Sauvignon Blanc.
Bit fresh ( cool blowing) out there right now Captain Seahawks?
It’s time Troops
Paint your face with woad, cry FREEDOM, and;
lllleetttsssss get rrreeeaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeee
Good and sheltered here thanks Peter up on Bathurst.
Looks like they used a Frannah to get karen in her chair.
1st question about a national corruption commision
That would be fine if wee billy McManboobs went first
lionel hutz goes straight for the condescending smartarse meme, he has a face that even a toddler would slap.
Democritter goes the TrumpSatan666 early
Porky goes for the conspiracy theories on slomo
Acting SchloMo is futile. He’s gone anyway by his own hand if he f’s up the UN stuff.
Alex is doing better than expected, colour me surprised.
dreyfus still thinks the condescending tone is useful, dude it makes you look like a twat.
It’s very quiet here
And onto religious schools discriminating against querty people
No one gives a shit
It’s ok, we’re hunting that wascally wabbit
Im late to the party. The sun has only just set in the west. Work called. Now fo catch up.
dreyfus is backflipping more than an acrobat.
Sheridan doing well over christian schools having the right not to support the homo hoedown.