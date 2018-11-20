Funding the Greens and Getup. Looking forward to the Greens/CFMEU administration

It seems that there is a report about today that GetUp is financially backed by the CFMEU. Of course, that would be a no brainer. The most radical and dangerous trade unions have been funding the Greens for years. See Chapter 12 by Ken Phillips in the book about Green policies published a few years ago. Sinc wrote the chapter on Economic Policy.
Ken explained that the details of Green IR policy were effectively dictated by three unions. These are the Electrical Trades Union, the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union, and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union. These unions have formed a partnership with the Greens by the simple expedient of funding them.
The Greens began as a grass roots organization with all the problems of precarious finances and dependence on volunteer labour. This changed for the Greens about 2007 when the unions came to the rescue. Since then about $750K (declared) flowed into the coffers, and also a labour force to help contest elections. To gauge the potential value of that assistance, the CFMU has almost 100 paid staff.
The other part of the jigsaw that Phillips explains is the balance of power among the Labor factions. Those three unions have for a long time been the heart of the ALP Left. In broad terms the Catholic Right and its union backers contests with the Left and the hard Left to direct ALP policy. Hawke and Keating presided over a period when the Right and Centre of the party kept the left under control (no small achievement). Much the same balancing act was achieved in NSW under Carr, in Victoria under Bracks, in SA with Rann and in Queensland. That did not mean that the Left ceased to exert influence but they yearned for more power and they saw that a strategic alliance with the Greens could be the key.
That alliance has succeeded beyond their dreams and after the 2010 elections the big payoff was always going to happen soon. He predicted that three major targets would be work safety laws, the construction sector and self-employed people.
Never forget the success of Graham Richardson in picking up Green preferences for the ALP and helping the fledgling Greens to start their march to the balance of power in the Gillard administration. Small timber towns across the country are now derelict and that is just the most visible part of the iceberg of destructive policies that Richo bequeathed to the nation. Whatever it takes, mate! It is surprising to see that he is so matey with Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones these days. I asked Bolta when he was going to call Richo out and he saw the point but it has not happened yet.
I don’t read or watch Bolt anymore. I began to wonder whose side he was really on and the more that I thought about it, the more it seemed that he wasn’t on my side in the least.
You do have to wonder why the unions are so intent in destroying Australian industry. Do they really think they can implement Socialism better than what’s already been tried?
When seeing the derelict towns while traveling through eastern Victoria or Tasmania, I am always reminded of Richo. I wonder what happened to the unionists working there?
Also, Bolt should eventually ask his mate about the printing press fire and Rivkin’s admission of the secret ownership through Swiss bank accounts. I hope Richo writes a full autobiography.
Richo – the sphincter without a man attached!
If there is any greater cognitive dissonance than the hard men of the CFMMEU funding the Greens to advocate for policies that will put large slices of their own membership out of work, I would like to see it ?
It would appear to be some permutation of Conquest’s Second Law:
Here is an explicitly left-wing, workers’ union – which appears to have been taken over by Marxist Green-Left bugmen.
“I asked Bolta when he was going to call Richo out and he saw the point but it has not happened yet.”
It will NEVER happen. Andrew Bolt is too busy being everybody’s friend. He isn’t a cultural warrior.
The only person who has recently called out Mr “Whatever it takes” Richardson was Mark Latham and it was a cracker.
Having spent the last years of my working life dealing with various CMFEU thugs at a senior level I can confidently say they are foul mouthed, table thumping thugs who have little concern about their members. they extort money from state and federal coffers for various training programs that do not happen, shake down employers and intimidate workers to pay union dues whether they want to or not. But all are hard line socialists who really do believe that when they have a compliant Labor government in control they can impose soviet style governance and make all workplaces bend to their authority. If anyone thinks I am being overly pessimistic please tell me you have better insight into their purpose.
Having spent the last years of my working life dealing with various CMFEU thugs at a senior level I can confidently say they are foul mouthed, table thumping thugs who have little concern about their members. they extort money from state and federal coffers for various training programs that do not happen, shake down employers and intimidate workers to pay union dues whether they want to or not. But all are hard line socialists who really do believe that when they have a compliant Labor government in control they can impose soviet style governance and make all workplaces bend to their authority. If anyone thinks I am being overly pessimistic please tell me you have better insight into their purpose.
The CFMMEU purchase of the Greens was the best money they ever spent. Cheap too.
Homos for Islam? Something to think about as you are tossed off the nearest tall building – till you hit the ground,
Andre Lewis
That’s been my experience to but at a lower level.
The hard men of the cfmeu are like the hard men of the ira, as soon as they get millionaire tastes and property portfolios they sell out their propaganda value to the transnational decolonisation property Ponzi Landshark scheme for the softest deal they can get.
Comrades.
The hard men of the cfmeu are like the hard men of the ira, a
Head ofvthe Maritime Union at the time of Reith’s attempt to reform the waterfront eventually retired to his thorough stud farm near Moss Vale.
Comraaades!
re Andre Lewis at 11.06: I dealt with the Timber Division of the CFMEU both before & after the amalgamation. They lost their independence and became more militant after the change.
The Sydney conference room had ‘inspiring’ posters such as “CHE LIVES” on the walls. Says a lot.
I doubt A. Bolt would say anything that might stress G. Richardson whose health is so very precarious. You would not want to say anything you could regret the next day and not unsay.
The CFMEU leadership have been massive fans of Hugo Chavez and many made trips to Venezuela and Cuba. The current head of the Communist Party of Australia is a WA CMFEU rep.
The old MUA was full of Communists. No reason why that would change with a change of letterhead.
HB at 1410
Yet their chief commo retired to be a capitalist country gentleman.
Opportunist, hardly communist, then again, none of the chief commos anywhere felt the obligation to apply “equality of outcome” or redistribution to themselves.
m0nty, take note, they will screw you to the wall for your last dollar and keep it for themselves.