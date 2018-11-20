Funding the Greens and Getup. Looking forward to the Greens/CFMEU administration

It seems that there is a report about today that GetUp is financially backed by the CFMEU. Of course, that would be a no brainer. The most radical and dangerous trade unions have been funding the Greens for years. See Chapter 12 by Ken Phillips in the book about Green policies published a few years ago. Sinc wrote the chapter on Economic Policy.

Ken explained that the details of Green IR policy were effectively dictated by three unions. These are the Electrical Trades Union, the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union, and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union. These unions have formed a partnership with the Greens by the simple expedient of funding them.

The Greens began as a grass roots organization with all the problems of precarious finances and dependence on volunteer labour. This changed for the Greens about 2007 when the unions came to the rescue. Since then about $750K (declared) flowed into the coffers, and also a labour force to help contest elections. To gauge the potential value of that assistance, the CFMU has almost 100 paid staff.

The other part of the jigsaw that Phillips explains is the balance of power among the Labor factions. Those three unions have for a long time been the heart of the ALP Left. In broad terms the Catholic Right and its union backers contests with the Left and the hard Left to direct ALP policy. Hawke and Keating presided over a period when the Right and Centre of the party kept the left under control (no small achievement). Much the same balancing act was achieved in NSW under Carr, in Victoria under Bracks, in SA with Rann and in Queensland. That did not mean that the Left ceased to exert influence but they yearned for more power and they saw that a strategic alliance with the Greens could be the key.

That alliance has succeeded beyond their dreams and after the 2010 elections the big payoff was always going to happen soon. He predicted that three major targets would be work safety laws, the construction sector and self-employed people.

Never forget the success of Graham Richardson in picking up Green preferences for the ALP and helping the fledgling Greens to start their march to the balance of power in the Gillard administration. Small timber towns across the country are now derelict and that is just the most visible part of the iceberg of destructive policies that Richo bequeathed to the nation. Whatever it takes, mate! It is surprising to see that he is so matey with Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones these days. I asked Bolta when he was going to call Richo out and he saw the point but it has not happened yet.