Get it while it lasts!

Posted on 1:27 pm, November 20, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Exciting sale of military equipment and other useful things for the well-prepared and well turned-out Cat!

Our biggest auction to date has just started at Bandiana, it includes:
• Almost 3,000 pallets of ex-military clothing & equipment
• Hats, Shoes, Boots, Shirts, Trousers, Bags etc for men & women
• Motorcycles, ATVs, Land Rovers, Mack Trucks, Unimogs, Trailers
Inspect all items this Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th November

Bandiana Defence Base, Murray Valley Highway VIC

Vehicles, miscellaneous equipment, evem more useful things, trailers.

5 Responses to Get it while it lasts!

  1. C.L.
    #2868170, posted on November 20, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    A Land Rover would be cool but you’d have to assume they’re totally wrecked.

  2. Justinian the Great
    #2868171, posted on November 20, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Great stuff! I was hoping to pick a Collins Class going cheap.

    I reckon our home grown jihadis will love this auction.

    I didn’t see the link for guns, RPG’s and ammo which was a bit disappointing.

    Good to see the army is into recycling!!

    Top marks for the Mincing Poodle squeezing every dollar be get to pay for our new Subs.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2868180, posted on November 20, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    “One careful transgender driver”

  4. stackja
    #2868194, posted on November 20, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Reminds of Army disposal stores.

  5. Chris
    #2868198, posted on November 20, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    The trick is that some things get sold un-issued or in astoundingly good nick, for various reasons, and getting the tip-off on those is generally either by being switched-on at inspection time, or from knowing a mate in the trade who hates to see it go to waste.

