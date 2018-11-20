Get it while it lasts!

Exciting sale of military equipment and other useful things for the well-prepared and well turned-out Cat!
Our biggest auction to date has just started at Bandiana, it includes:
• Almost 3,000 pallets of ex-military clothing & equipment
• Hats, Shoes, Boots, Shirts, Trousers, Bags etc for men & women
• Motorcycles, ATVs, Land Rovers, Mack Trucks, Unimogs, Trailers
Inspect all items this Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th November
Bandiana Defence Base, Murray Valley Highway VIC
Vehicles, miscellaneous equipment, evem more useful things, trailers.
A Land Rover would be cool but you’d have to assume they’re totally wrecked.
Great stuff! I was hoping to pick a Collins Class going cheap.
I reckon our home grown jihadis will love this auction.
I didn’t see the link for guns, RPG’s and ammo which was a bit disappointing.
Good to see the army is into recycling!!
Top marks for the Mincing Poodle squeezing every dollar be get to pay for our new Subs.
“One careful transgender driver”
Reminds of Army disposal stores.
The trick is that some things get sold un-issued or in astoundingly good nick, for various reasons, and getting the tip-off on those is generally either by being switched-on at inspection time, or from knowing a mate in the trade who hates to see it go to waste.