Great moments in regulation

Dan Mitchell reports from DC. Just regulate it!

And in France.

According to the IEA, France is sitting on 80% of Europe’s frackable gas – enough to keep the country self-sufficient in energy for centuries. But the Macron government has just banned, not only fracking, but any extraction of any fossil fuels whatsoever on mainland France.

Brits screwed by the EU.

Electricity prices could double after the government suspended the UK’s system for ensuring there is a back-up power supply, experts have warned. The wholesale power price could hit £121 per megawatt hour (MWh) by next winter unless the so-called capacity market is reinstated, according to a report — risking higher energy bills for millions. The government suspended the capacity market on Thursday after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) found it breached state-aid rules.

Bonus. Now its getting serious in France, lorry drivers join the resistance. Another win for Trump! Macron decides to thumb his nose at Trump on environmentalism and see what happens.