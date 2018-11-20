If all else fails, try good policy

This story dates from the dying stage of the Fraser administration. The disconsolate members assembled to brainstorm what carrots (bribes) and tricks (communists under the bed) might be sold in the electorate to arrest the slide towards defeat by Bob Hawke.
According to legend, Malcolm Fraser attempted to demonstrate leadership by making a spirited call for suggestions.
The plaintive voice of John Hyde was heard from the back of the room ‘Just try good policy?”
Did that ever occur to you, Scott?
This is the text of a speech by John Hyde deploring the culture of politics in general and the Liberal party in particular in 2012. Introduced by Tim Andrews.
John Hyde attacks spin-doctors, politicians acting not in the national interest, the silencing of free speech in Parliament, and the Federal Liberal Party for being “pathetically weak” and, in some areas, positioning itself “to the socialist side of Labor”. It is well worth a read in its entirety.
Read and gnash your teeth.
Actually John might have said “Try good policy, it just might work”. Someone on the list will know the details.
Do voters want policy, or free stuff?
Australia will flounder, almost everyone votes for more free stuff purchased with someone else money.
Do voters want policy, or free stuff?
At present, free stuff.
But back in 2004 the Liberal Party [as it then was] election campaign was run successfully largely on the issue of balanced budgets. Howard and Costello delivered balanced budgets and sold the message to voters as to why that was a good thing.
Even in 2007 part of KRudd’s dissembling (maybe not dishonest – he has a great capacity for self-delusion) was that the KRudd Labor/Greens government would continue balanced budgets under the wise financial stewardship of Goose Swansteen. You can criticise the electorate for falling for the spin, but they were at least in favour of national solvency.
The fault is only partly Labor/Greens’. The fault is primarily the Photios Party’s for consistently failing for over a decade to remind voters why going bankrupt isn’t a good idea. For about 6 months Abbott tried, then he let Hockey stage that debacle in the 2014 budget and never seemed to try to repair the damage. Michael Trumble occasionally floated a transient thought bubble about financial competence but always backed off within nanoseconds when the “progressives” pushed back. And ScoMo seems not to want to go near the concept.
The Lieborals won’t do that, their post politics career depends on obedience to their UN masters. Far more important than the welfare of the proles.
That would be John Hyde, he of “Dry” fame – the best cross-party economic policy drive of the last 50 years.
