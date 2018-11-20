If all else fails, try good policy

This story dates from the dying stage of the Fraser administration. The disconsolate members assembled to brainstorm what carrots (bribes) and tricks (communists under the bed) might be sold in the electorate to arrest the slide towards defeat by Bob Hawke.

According to legend, Malcolm Fraser attempted to demonstrate leadership by making a spirited call for suggestions.

The plaintive voice of John Hyde was heard from the back of the room ‘Just try good policy?”

Did that ever occur to you, Scott?

This is the text of a speech by John Hyde deploring the culture of politics in general and the Liberal party in particular in 2012. Introduced by Tim Andrews.

John Hyde attacks spin-doctors, politicians acting not in the national interest, the silencing of free speech in Parliament, and the Federal Liberal Party for being “pathetically weak” and, in some areas, positioning itself “to the socialist side of Labor”. It is well worth a read in its entirety.

Read and gnash your teeth.

Actually John might have said “Try good policy, it just might work”. Someone on the list will know the details.