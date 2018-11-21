ALP funded think tank “reluctantly” supports ALP policy

Labor’s planned ban on refundable excess franking credits has been declared a “second-best policy in a third-best world” by respected policy think-tank, the Grattan Institute.
In its submission to Liberal MP Tim Wilson’s House of Representatives economics committee inquiry into Labor’s contentious proposal, the Grattan Institute reluctantly endorses the measure as perhaps one of the few ways to help put the federal budget on sustainable footing in preparation for an ageing Australia.
“In a world where there is no appetite for wholesale tax reform, where the government faces a long-term budget challenge, and where the income tax burden on working Australians continues to rise, a policy that indirectly requires richer older Australians to contribute may be the best we can do,” said Grattan Institute program director Danielle Wood and fellow Brendan Coates in their submission.
That’s from The Australian.
Living off your accumulated life savings is now the definition of rich in “richer older Australians”.
To be clear – these people are so rich that under our current progressive income tax system they face a zero tax rate. The ALP proposes to deny them a tax refund in order to subsidise the lifestyles of people who are usually in higher tax brackets. This is the inverse Robin Hood effect – taking from the poor(er) to give to the rich(er).
It’s a totally stupid policy.
Retirees who would get hit with the double taxation from the dividend imputation rip off are going to spend it all and go on the pension.
Why would they not? They’ve been shown in spades that if the invest it Labor will just steal it all anyway. The tax change won’t raise a brass razoo, it’ll actually cost Treasury money because of increased pension takeup.
Well, it’s a big bucket of money. And, most of the victims don’t vote Labor anyway.
Labor is so far in front in the polls they’ll win the election even if there is a backlash.
Ahhh so ya got savings do ya?
LUXURY!
Buck in muh day we yoooosda dream about savings.
How about a policy of reducing red tape and absurd environmental regulations, using our available energy resources to provide the cheapest power, and thus encouraging economic activity to produce wealth?
Government is not the solution, it is the problem.
Get out, government!
Hopefully the coalition can regroup to the right after their calamitous loss at the upcoming federal election and put proper policies in place to win the one after? Things like calling out the climate scam for what it is. Things like rewarding effort and punishing sloth! Things like ceasing Islamic immigration! Yup, I’m in la la land aren’t I.