Clueless in the Age of Trump

Janet Albrechtsen has just discovered the Deep State: Trump takes on the experts to save democracy
Trump may be democracy’s saviour in this epic tale. His election remains the first serious challenge to a growing global consensus among “experts” on everything from immigration to trade and climate change. The least humble of politicians paid the most attention to ordinary people. And that explains election day 2016 when, as Babones writes: “(Hillary) Clinton’s basket of ‘deplorables’ looked the country’s liberals dead in the eye and said, ‘you’re fired’.
And then there was this, just uploaded by The Oz: Make America anything but this by someone who I no longer have to bother reading again. He says this of those people who vote for PDT:
A number of highly intelligent Trump supporters I know are perfectly willing to acknowledge the president’s manifold flaws. They voted for him, and probably will again, because he is not Hillary or Barack Obama or Chuck Schumer. In the old Indian proverb, the enemy of their enemy is their friend; more than friend, he, Donald J. Trump, is happily their president.
For myself, I haven’t noticed any flaws, but apparently in spite of these apparently manisfest flaws, these are the reasons for voting for the President:
What elected Donald Trump, and what sustains him, is not his rather dubious charisma, his ideas, his obvious jolt to the country’s earlier slow economic growth, and no, not even the wretched campaign run by Hillary Clinton. Mr Trump was chosen as a rebuke to the progressivism that has made life in America seem chaotic, if not a touch mad, and that now threatens to take over the Democratic Party.
I am sure we share the same planet but there is a level of dense that is exceptionally hard on the nerves.
If you are interested in reminding yourself why you should be thankful every day that Donald Trump is president, and something that would make a perfect Christmas present for just the right sort of person, there is this: The Art of the Impossible: A Blog History of the Election of Donald J. Trump as President.
“Mr Trump was chosen as a rebuke to the progressivism that has made life in America seem chaotic” – that was only one reason but not the main reason. His plans & proposed policies resonated with the workers/middle class. That was why he was elected. Smashing the progressive fools was icing on the cake.
You read it in the MSM.
As opposed to the writer – who is not willing to admit that Obama or Hillary have any flaws.
And the icing runs thick and it’s delicious.
More Murdoch muck. Note how Fox news called the HoR before voting had concluded in California. The Murdochs are not the friends of everyman.
Wow they expect you to pay money to read that sludge.
Seriously Steve, you cannot see any faults. Not even any faults for a human being? He is crude and has made a number of comments that would get you fired in most workplaces in Australia. Despite this, he has done some amazing things that no other politician would or could have done. I appreciate many things he has achieved (none more so than pulling out of Paris), but to see you cannot see any faults is just too much.
The CAGW agenda appears to be melting like an ice sculpture in the midday sun.
“J-man
#2868850, posted on November 21, 2018 at 4:56 pm
Seriously Steve, you cannot see any faults.”
Of course he has faults…many. So what! What leader hasn’t had faults? Compared to the sly, devious negro, I’ll take Trump’s faults any day…Trump doesn’t pretend to be the messiah…..instead Donald Trump is a patriot who could see the cliff looming for the USA and for the west in general……and Trump is 100% right about the dangers of globalism, the religion of climate change, the myth of “free trade” and open borders. I believe that it was his so called “faults” that enabled him to be elected…….he is a brash, vulgar New Yorker who doesn’t take crap from anyone and that was exactly what was needed to defeat the sleazy criminal Clintons and the rancid leftist media.
J-man, what makes his flaws…flaws?
He is rude? Seriously? He fights. As it happens he is fighting for other people. His ‘rudeness’ has got his opponents spinning and punch-drunk. It is brilliant to watch.
Obama was the epitome of Presidential polish – and very little else. The world’s greatest orator delivered his lofty speeches which nevertheless revealed a self-obsession and readiness to lie.
He posed for photos on steps, on Airforce One, behind the Resolution Desk, in perfect fitting Tom Ford suits and dimpled tie. But away from the theatre of it all, he would wear ‘Mommy-jeans’ and grotesque helmet while pedalling a bike his daughters would have ridden when they were twelve.
Trump’s break from all the pretence has a very particular effect. He is not like the previous guys. He appalls his enemies and fires the spirit in his friends. What you see is what you get.
Oh, and what a change in First Lady! Gone us the dowdy cowling frump – America gets to see what an Alpha Male gets.
I think you’re being too harsh on Joe Epstein.
‘Scowling’, not ‘cowling’.
Although there was something rather bovine about her lumbering swinging hulk, and taurine in her manner.
I think you are wrong on this Steve. He has obvious flaws and when liberal friends point these out to me I simply say “I don’t care.”
We at Cultwatch know, of course, that this is practically the defining feature of cult membership. (That and making excuses for flaws if any are admitted. You know – Herr Leader is above the previous norms of decency because he is working for the Greater Good.)
Fortunately, we see from Heaven that the midterms show that the (very brief, immigrant panic and Clinton demonisation led) temporary high tide of nationalism in the US has already receded. Cult members can’t see that, but they can’t stop demographics and evidence forever.
They elected him to run the country, not be the messiah.
You’re just serving up softballs at this point, Steve.
Then I guess you must’ve loved Obama. They are basically the same, except the Obama administration was not as left wing on trade and was less incompetent.
A number of highly intelligent Trump supporters I know are perfectly willing to acknowledge the president’s manifold flaws.
That’s the point. Despite all his tacky history, he is pure of heart in comparison to the Establishment and their Democrat oligarchs. And he is a fighter, a Viking. Great warriors can be forgiven a few manifold flaws.